Syphilis False shame and fear may destroy your future : Have your blood tested.
Blood donor day poster template
Shame may be fatal If you fear you have contracted a disease don't let false shame destroy health & happiness : Consult a…
Blood donor day charity template
Negative blood during treatment does not mean cure Continue treatment until discharged : New York State Department of Health.
Donate blood poster template
Stop the spread of syphilis Tell your physician from whom you got it : Treatment will benefit them and prevent it's sic…
Blood donation poster template
Syphilis .... six out of ten cured because they did not wait too long
Donating blood campaign poster template, editable healthcare design
Syphilis strikes one out of ten adults Consult a reputable physician.
Blood donation campaign poster template, editable healthcare design
Congenital syphilis is preventable If syphilitic mothers will take adequate treatment during the last five months of…
Blood donor day poster template
As old as creation Syphilis is now curable :Consult your physician JD.
Syphilis poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Protect our youth Join the crusade to stamp out syphilis : Be examined now by your doctor or at a Department of Health…
Blood donation charity template
Vision can be saved 50% of babies born with syphilis have impaired eyesight : Consult a reputable physician.
Be a hero charity template
Syphilis False shame and fear may destroy your future : Have your blood tested. (1936-1939) vintage poster by WPA Federal…
Blood donation charity template
Syphilis False shame and fear may destroy your future : Have your blood tested. (1936-1939) vintage poster by WPA Federal…
Donate blood campaign poster template, editable healthcare design
Balanced diet for the expectant mother Inquire at the Health Bureau.
World health day poster template
Protect her from tuberculosis Consultation of your doctor or clinic means prevention.
Donation save lives poster template, editable healthcare design
No creature in this world so ignorantly nurtured as the average baby Advice at your health bureau.
Donation save lives poster template, editable healthcare design
Expecting? Get the right advice from the right sources, your doctor or health bureau
Giving blood campaign poster template, editable healthcare design
Pneumonia strikes like a man eating shark led by its pilot fish the common cold Consult your physician G.S., Jr.
Donate blood poster template
Cancer kills in the prime of life 95 percent of cases of cancer are in those over 35.
Give blood campaign poster template, editable healthcare design
Fight tuberculosis - obey the rules of health
Blood donation poster template
Don't fear cancer fight it! by Jerome Henry Rothstein
Blood donation poster template
Early is the watchword for cancer control Early diagnosis, early treatment will save many lives : Early cancer can be cured.
