The Sino–Japanese War: The Great Victory at Jiuliancheng Nisshin sensô Kûrenjô daishô no zu (1894) print in high resolution by Ogata Gekko. Original public domain image from the Rijksmuseum. Japanese crane background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel. Koi (ca. 1842) print in high resolution by Keisai Eisen. Original from The MET Museum. Japanese tiger ukiyo-e art editable design, community remix. 35mm original. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Vintage Japanese tigers illustration remixed by rawpixel. Hokusai (1760 - 1849) Pheasant On The Snow Original public domain image from the MET museum. Ohara Koson's editable Group of Egrets. Original from The Rijksmuseum. River Trout by Utagawa Hiroshige. Original public domain image from the Rijksmuseum. Hokusai's running horse, Japanese ink animal illustration remixed by rawpixel. Carp Swimming up a Waterfall. Original public domain image from the MET museum. Japanese crane iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel. Hokusai's A Picture Book of Japanese Warriors (1836). Original public domain image from the MET museum. Bird ink art background remixed by rawpixel. Japanese bird (1830–1840) vintage prints by Hakusanjin Hokui. Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Bird ink art brown background remixed by rawpixel. Tiger (19th century) vintage woodblock print by Kobayashi Kiyochika. Original public domain image from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Egrets and Crows. Original public domain image from the MET museum. Vintage Japanese crane illustration remixed by rawpixel. Hokusai's Bird-and-Flower Paintings. Original public domain image from the MET museum. Vintage Japanese crane illustration remixed by rawpixel. Katsushika Hokusai's owl. Original public domain image from the MET museum. Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel. Kachōga (1900-1940) print in high resolution. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel. Sparrows and camellias in snow, 1840 by Ando Hiroshige. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Utagawa Hiroshige (1857) Fukagawa Susaki and Jümantsubo. Original public domain image from the Rijksmuseum. Bird by Utagawa Hiroshige. Original public domain image from the Rijksmuseum. Picture Book of The Tōshisen (Chinese verses by Takai Ranzan), Series Seven (1833) by Katsushika Hokusai (1760–1849). Original from The MET Museum. Picture Book with Mixed Verses on Jōruri (Puppet Theater) (1815) by Katsushika Hokusai (1760–1849). Original from The MET Museum. Hokusai's transmitting the spirit (1878). Original public domain image from the MET museum. Ohara Koson's peacocks background remixed by rawpixel. Picture Book of The Tōshisen (Chinese verses by Takai Ranzan), Series Seven (1833) by Katsushika Hokusai (1760–1849). Ohara Koson's peacocks background remixed by rawpixel. Picture Book with Mixed Verses on Jōruri (Puppet Theater) (1815) by Katsushika Hokusai (1760–1849). Original from The MET Museum.