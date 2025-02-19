Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imagemaria geertruida barbiersflowersartwatercolourpublic domainbotanicalpublic domain flowersartworksBloem Massonia Africana MASSONIA AFRICANA (1789) painting in high resolution by Maria Geertruida Barbiers–Snabilie.Original public domain image from the RijksmuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 778 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6376 x 4132 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarAlphonse Mucha's lady sticker, ornament, art nouveau illustration, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8699060/png-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseTak met paarse seringen (1786–1838) painting in high resolution by Maria Geertruida Barbiers–Snabilie.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726603/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's lady, ornament, art nouveau illustration, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8699019/png-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseKlaproos (1811 -    