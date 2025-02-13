Edit ImageCrop10SaveSaveEdit Imagepublic domain patternpublic domainpublic domain imagespatternflowersartfloral patternbotanicalGeometric design for printed textile (1800–1818) by Louis-Albert DuBois.Original public domain image from the SmithsonianMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1011 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3034 x 2557 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWilliam Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816591/william-morrisView licenseFloral design for printed textiles ( 1800–1818) by Louis-Albert DuBois.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726572/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14817643/william-morrisView licenseSidewall (1890–1920), vintage pink roses illustration. Original public domain image from The Smithsonian Institution.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12230632/image-rose-flower-artFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14817727/william-morrisView licenseHand Painted Wall (ca. 1939) by Martin Partyka.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728157/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14827047/william-morrisView licenseResist Fabric (ca. 1939) by Milton Bevier.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727956/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14817517/william-morrisView licenseHand Painted Wall (ca. 1939) by Martin Partyka.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728148/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14827673/william-morrisView licensePrinted Textile (1940) by Marie Lutrell.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728070/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14851116/william-morrisView licenseVintage patterns early–mid-19th century in high resolution.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728905/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseAncient art exhibition poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759965/ancient-art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDyer's record book (1882).https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725704/public-domain-image-from-the-smithsonianFree Image from public domain licenseGarden center poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10712253/garden-center-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseChintz (c. 1936) by George Loughridge.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727822/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseArt auction Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11277073/art-auction-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseColcha (1935–1942) by Majel G. Claflin.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727944/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseAncient art exhibition post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9641724/ancient-art-exhibition-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseChintz (c. 1936) by George Loughridge.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727819/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseArt auction poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759973/art-auction-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseVintage floral wallpaper (ca. 1907–1908) in high resolution.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725794/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseEditable women's handbag mockup, vintage flower print design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8867234/png-apparel-mockup-artView licenseChintz (1936) by Marie Mitchell .https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727816/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseFlower pressing workshop poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14854678/flower-pressing-workshop-poster-templateView licenseColcha (1935–1942) by Etna Wiswall.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727943/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseAncient art exhibition Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759961/ancient-art-exhibition-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseVintage patterns (1700–1708) in high resolution.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7729030/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseEditable shawl scarf mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786744/editable-shawl-scarf-mockupView licenseQuilt (c. 1936) by Ruth M. Barnes.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727725/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic vintage sculpture, flower editable sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591090/aesthetic-vintage-sculpture-flower-editable-setView licenseQuilted Bedspread (c. 1936) by Irene Schaefer.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727720/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseFloral human heart, editable health collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347431/floral-human-heart-editable-health-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBed Curtain (c. 1941) by Alice Braun.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728044/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseFloral human heart, editable health collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9344434/floral-human-heart-editable-health-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDouble Faced Blanket (1935/1942) by Edith Magnette.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727695/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic vintage sculpture, flower editable sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591104/aesthetic-vintage-sculpture-flower-editable-setView licensePatchwork Quilt (Section) (c. 1937) by Edith Towner.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727726/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain license