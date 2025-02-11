Edit ImageCrop6SaveSaveEdit Imagepublic domainpatternflowersartbotanicalornamentcc0creative commons 0Floral design for printed textile (1800–1818) by Louis-Albert DuBois.Original public domain image from the SmithsonianMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 748 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6716 x 4189 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWilliam Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14817727/william-morrisView licenseLeaf from a Psalter and Prayerbook: Calendar Page with Labors (recto) and Calendar Page with Peasant (verso) (ca. 1524)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726129/image-art-public-domain-patternsFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14817643/william-morrisView licenseOriginal public domain image from Cleveland Museum of Arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726008/httpsclevelandartorgart200911Free Image from public domain licenseGarden center poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10712253/garden-center-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseOriginal public domain image from the Rijksmuseumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727102/public-domain-image-from-the-rijksmuseumFree Image from public domain licenseArt quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14892837/art-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseFlowers and birds design for wallpaper and textiles (19th century) painting in high resolution.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727319/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14817517/william-morrisView licenseOriginal public domain image from the Smithsonianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728886/public-domain-image-from-the-smithsonianFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morris inspired magic fonthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14814263/william-morris-inspired-magic-fontView licenseOriginal public domain image from Cleveland Museum of Arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725989/httpsclevelandartorgart2006136Free Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morris quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14607385/william-morris-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseOriginal public domain image from the Smithsonianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728879/public-domain-image-from-the-smithsonianFree Image from public domain licenseVintage gardening Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9609559/vintage-gardening-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVintage floral textile during th late 19th century in high resolution.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728904/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBlank notes Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9599089/blank-notes-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseOriginal public domain image from the Smithsonianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728878/public-domain-image-from-the-smithsonianFree Image from public domain licenseGardening for beginners Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141408/gardening-for-beginners-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseOriginal public domain image from the Smithsonianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728989/public-domain-image-from-the-smithsonianFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau frame background, vintage flower ornament. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12507539/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-ornament-remixed-rawpixelView licenseQuilt Patches, c. 1937 by Dorothy Posten.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727611/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau frame background, vintage flower illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499561/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseOriginal public domain image from the Smithsonianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728883/public-domain-image-from-the-smithsonianFree Image from public domain licenseVegan product Instagram story, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9213141/vegan-product-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView licenseOriginal public domain image from the Smithsonianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725785/public-domain-image-from-the-smithsonianFree Image from public domain licenseVegan product Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9213132/vegan-product-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseRinceaux in the scheme of horizontal S's are connected by beads (1800–1830) ornamental textile design in high resolution.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728975/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseHousewarming Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12874215/housewarming-facebook-post-templateView licenseStudy for a Border Design [recto], (1890/1897) by Charles Sprague Pearcehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727595/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseCondolences Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12874111/condolences-instagram-story-templateView licensePavot (poppy) from La Plante et ses Applications ornementales (1896) illustrated by Maurice Pillard Verneuil. Original from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2413752/free-illustration-image-art-nouveau-poppy-flowersFree Image from public domain licenseAncient art exhibition poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759965/ancient-art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCapucine (nasturtium) from La Plante et ses Applications ornementales (1896) illustrated by Maurice Pillard Verneuil.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2417477/free-illustration-image-art-nouveau-pattern-decoFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau frame background, vintage flower ornament. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563298/art-nouveau-frame-background-vintage-flower-ornament-remixed-rawpixelView licensePavot (poppy) from La Plante et ses Applications ornementales (1896) illustrated by Maurice Pillard Verneuil. Original from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2397574/free-illustration-image-art-nouveau-pattern-maurice-pillardFree Image from public domain licenseJourney quote Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14729561/journey-quote-instagram-story-templateView licensePervenche (periwinkle) from La Plante et ses Applications ornementales (1896) illustrated by Maurice Pillard Verneuil.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2417479/free-illustration-image-pattern-art-nouveau-decoFree Image from public domain licenseLive love travel Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14888124/live-love-travel-instagram-story-templateView licenseChardon (thistle) from La Plante et ses Applications ornementales (1896) illustrated by Maurice Pillard Verneuil. Original…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2417483/free-illustration-image-art-nouveau-pattern-decoFree Image from public domain license