Edit ImageCrop28SaveSaveEdit Imagewatercolorpaulus knoghbutterflies public domainpublic domain images1700s butterflywatercolor flowersinsects public domainbutterfly botanicalFour Butterflies on Flowers (1747–1802) painting in high resolution by Paulus Knogh.Original public domain image from the RijksmuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 894 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4246 x 5700 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 4246 x 5700 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarFlower illustration background, vintage aesthetic, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10159054/flower-illustration-background-vintage-aesthetic-editable-designView licenseTwee vlinders bij een lelie (1747–1802) painting in high resolution by Paulus Knogh.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726602/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseMexican shell flower, botanical illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9211952/mexican-shell-flower-botanical-illustration-editable-designView licenseTwee vlinders (1747–1802) painting in high resolution by Paulus Knogh.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726598/image-art-public-domain-paintingsFree Image from public domain licenseMexican shell flower, botanical illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9181219/mexican-shell-flower-botanical-illustration-editable-designView licenseCaesalpinoid legume, Blackburn's Earth Boring Beetle, Seven-Spotted Ladybird Beetle, Purple Emperor and shells from the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3970645/illustration-image-flower-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain licenseBeautiful vintage background, flower illustrations, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10160784/beautiful-vintage-background-flower-illustrations-editable-designView licenseHouse wren and eggs, Peacock butterflies, butterfly chrysalis, larva caterpillar, daddy longlegs spider and snout beetle…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3970716/illustration-image-flower-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn butterflies aesthetic collage elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8548994/autumn-butterflies-aesthetic-collage-elementView licenseSoldanella, Amazon angel, net-winged beetle and shells from the Natural History Cabinet of Anna Blackburne (1768) painting…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3970715/illustration-image-flower-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain licenseAmaryllis equestre flower, botanical illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9211953/amaryllis-equestre-flower-botanical-illustration-editable-designView licenseDouble flower cultivar of Wood anemone, Painted handmaiden moth, Blister beetle, Spanish fly and Sawyer beetle from the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3970643/illustration-image-flower-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain licenseInsectarium Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12527724/insectarium-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSpotted flycatcher and eggs, bramble and Purple Emperor and longhorned beetle from the Natural History Cabinet of Anna…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3970675/illustration-image-flower-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain licenseTexas bluebell flower, botanical illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9181207/texas-bluebell-flower-botanical-illustration-editable-designView licenseRed Avadavat, Marsh gentian, common sawfly, Fluminense swallowtail and shells from the Natural History Cabinet of Anna…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3970717/illustration-image-flower-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain licenseTexas bluebell flower, botanical illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9211950/texas-bluebell-flower-botanical-illustration-editable-designView licenseCrimson topaz hummingbird, Cyclamen, Red Postman and shells from the Natural History Cabinet of Anna Blackburne (1768)…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3970688/illustration-image-flower-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain licenseAmaryllis equestre flower, botanical illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9181213/amaryllis-equestre-flower-botanical-illustration-editable-designView licenseNorthern Wheatear, Bilberry and Camberwell Beauty and Pupa from the Natural History Cabinet of Anna Blackburne (1768)…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3970700/illustration-image-watercolor-art-plantFree Image from public domain licenseColorful butterfly and flowers, aesthetic remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9521703/colorful-butterfly-and-flowers-aesthetic-remix-editable-designView licenseNorthern Wheatear, Cowberry and Silver-washed Fritillary and Long-legged Fly from the Natural History Cabinet of Anna…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3970714/illustration-image-watercolor-art-plantFree Image from public domain licensePurple Texas bluebell flower, botanical illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9181164/purple-texas-bluebell-flower-botanical-illustration-editable-designView licenseSubalpine warbler and eggs, strawberry, Red Admiral, wasp cocoon, ants and cocoons from the Natural History Cabinet of Anna…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3970661/illustration-image-watercolor-art-plantFree Image from public domain licensePurple Texas bluebell flower, botanical illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9211203/purple-texas-bluebell-flower-botanical-illustration-editable-designView licenseWhite-cheeked Starling, bramble and Eurasian Comma and Seven-Spotted Ladybird Beetle on leaf from the Natural History…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3970641/illustration-image-watercolor-art-plantFree Image from public domain licenseMexican shell flower, botanical illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9258622/mexican-shell-flower-botanical-illustration-editable-designView licenseMano Tree (Ketmia) from The natural history of Carolina, Florida, and the Bahama Islands (1754) by Mark Catesby (1683-1749).…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/330020/free-illustration-image-butterfly-public-domain-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseTexas bluebell flower png sticker, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9258599/texas-bluebell-flower-png-sticker-editable-designView licenseCyclamen, Northern dune tiger beetle, Leaf beetle, Flesh fly and Wasp beetle from the Natural History Cabinet of Anna…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3970651/illustration-image-flower-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain licenseAmaryllis equestre flower, botanical illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9258605/amaryllis-equestre-flower-botanical-illustration-editable-designView licenseGreat Moth (Phalæna ingens) from The natural history of Carolina, Florida, and the Bahama Islands (1754) by Mark Catesby…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/330022/free-illustration-image-butterfly-insect-mothFree Image from public domain licenseFlower illustration background, vintage aesthetic, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10159423/flower-illustration-background-vintage-aesthetic-editable-designView licenseTwee vlinders en een vijfbladige geel-paarse bloem (1774–1842) painting in high resolution by Hermanus de Wit.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726524/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseChinese flowers, vintage illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10146130/chinese-flowers-vintage-illustration-editable-designView licenseTwo Exotic Butterflies on a Blooming Bush (1774–1842) painting in high resolution by Hermanus de Wit.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726511/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseGeorge Shaw's butterfly seamless pattern, editable exotic flower designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8879460/george-shaws-butterfly-seamless-pattern-editable-exotic-flower-designView licenseFrutex spinofus from The Natural History of Carolina, Florida, and the Bahama Islands (1754) by Mark Catesby (1683-1749).…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/414466/free-illustration-image-butterfly-flower-vintage-butterfliesFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic purple flower png paper collage element, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9259233/aesthetic-purple-flower-png-paper-collage-element-editable-designView licenseDictyophorus spumans (Koppie foam grasshopper) perhched on a Zygophyllum sp. (Caper bean) (1777–1786) painting in high…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727465/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license