Edit ImageCrop15SaveSaveEdit Imagepaul cezannecezanne batherscezannecezanne public domainmale figurecezanne inspired1800s19th centuryBathers (1890–1892) painting in high resolution by Paul Cézanne.Original public domain image from Saint Louis Museum of Art MoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 1200 x 984 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4474 x 3668 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 4474 x 3668 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarInspirational quote poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14446460/inspirational-quote-poster-templateView licenseThe Bathers by Paul Cézannehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931764/the-bathers-paul-cezanneFree Image from public domain licenseItaly adventure Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9622218/italy-adventure-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseStanding Bather, Seen from the Back (ca. 1879–1882) by Paul Cézanne. Original from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2036320/standing-bather-seen-from-the-backFree Image from public domain licenseTravel vlog Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11892901/travel-vlog-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Bathers (Small Plate) (1897) by Paul Cézanne. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2035197/the-bathers-small-plate-paul-cezanneFree Image from public domain licenseArt & culture tour Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11892897/art-culture-tour-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Card Players by Paul Cézannehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9084840/the-card-players-paul-cezanneFree Image from public domain licenseArt fair Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11948831/art-fair-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGroup of Bathers (Groupe de baigneurs) (ca. 1892–1894) by Paul Cézanne. Original from Barnes Foundation. Digitally enhanced…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2036354/group-bathers-paul-cezanneFree Image from public domain licenseConstruction service Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11949562/construction-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseBathers at Rest (Baigneurs au repos) (ca. 1876–1877) by Paul Cézanne. Original from Original from Barnes Foundation.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2035648/bathers-rest-paul-cezanneFree Image from public domain licenseCezanne quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14607029/cezanne-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseBathers (ca. 1890–1894) by Paul Cézanne. Original from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2035656/bathers-paul-cezanneFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14446434/inspirational-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Bathers [Large version] (ca. 1896–1898) by Paul Cézanne. Original from Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2036353/the-bathers-large-version-paul-cezanneFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13841886/inspirational-quote-instagram-story-templateView licenseBathers (recto); Still Life (verso) by Paul Cezannehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330791/image-art-watercolor-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14446405/inspirational-quote-blog-banner-templateView licenseThe Bathers (Large Plate). Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652306/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFamous Cezanne quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631851/famous-cezanne-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseBathers (recto); Landscape (verso) by Paul Cezannehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328238/image-paper-art-watercolorFree Image from public domain licenseSpiritual quote Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13841876/spiritual-quote-instagram-story-templateView licensePaul Cezanne’s Bathers clipart, post-impressionist portrait painting psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8904397/psd-art-vintage-illustrationView licenseSecond-hand shop Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9970080/second-hand-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePaul Cezanne’s Bathers, post-impressionist portrait painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8904408/image-art-vintage-illustrationView licenseCezanne quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14632017/cezanne-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseCezanne’s Standing Bather, post-impressionist portrait painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8878084/image-art-vintage-illustrationView licensePaul Cezanne's inspirational quote, editable flower collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9336600/png-aesthetic-bloom-blossomView licensePaul Cezanne’s Bathers, post-impressionist portrait painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8904405/image-art-vintage-illustrationView licensePaul Cezanne's png inspirational quote, editable flower collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9336662/png-aesthetic-bloom-blossomView licensePaul Cezanne’s Bathers clipart, post-impressionist portrait painting psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8904407/psd-art-vintage-illustrationView licenseCezanne quote Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14762235/cezanne-quote-instagram-story-templateView licensePaul Cezanne’s Bathers clipart, post-impressionist portrait painting psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8904415/psd-art-vintage-illustrationView licenseCezanne quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686754/cezanne-quote-instagram-post-templateView licensePaul Cezanne’s Bathers, post-impressionist portrait painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8878069/image-art-vintage-illustrationView licenseSexual health poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12699471/sexual-health-poster-template-and-designView licensePaul Cezanne’s Bathers, post-impressionist portrait painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8904406/image-art-vintage-illustrationView licenseGo with the flow poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14446560/with-the-flow-poster-templateView licensePaul Cezanne’s Bathers clipart, post-impressionist portrait painting psd. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8904417/psd-art-vintage-illustrationView license