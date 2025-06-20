rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Woman Applying Rouge (1920) print in high resolution by Goyō Hashiguchi. Original from the Yale University Art Gallery.
Save
Edit Image
lipstickjapanese art public domainjapanese printsjapanese womanwoman lipstickjapanese woodblockjapanese artmakeup
Be unique blog banner template
Be unique blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13074333/unique-blog-banner-templateView license
Woman Applying Rouge (1920) print in high resolution by Goyō Hashiguchi. Original from the Yale University Art Gallery.…
Woman Applying Rouge (1920) print in high resolution by Goyō Hashiguchi. Original from the Yale University Art Gallery.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3813851/illustration-image-art-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Be unique Facebook story template
Be unique Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13074346/unique-facebook-story-templateView license
Woman Applying Powder (1918) print in high resolution by Goyō Hashiguchi. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.…
Woman Applying Powder (1918) print in high resolution by Goyō Hashiguchi. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3813845/illustration-image-pink-art-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Be unique Instagram post template
Be unique Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13074334/unique-instagram-post-templateView license
Woman Folding a Kimono (1953) print in high resolution by Goyō Hashiguchi.
Woman Folding a Kimono (1953) print in high resolution by Goyō Hashiguchi.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726773/image-art-public-domain-womenFree Image from public domain license
Be unique poster template
Be unique poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715855/unique-poster-templateView license
Woman Shaving her Nape (1897), vintage Japanese illustration by Toyohara Chikanobu and Akiyama Buemon. Original public…
Woman Shaving her Nape (1897), vintage Japanese illustration by Toyohara Chikanobu and Akiyama Buemon. Original public…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12230625/image-person-art-cartoonFree Image from public domain license
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440659/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Png Hashiguchi's woman with lipstick sticker, vintage illustration, transparent background
Png Hashiguchi's woman with lipstick sticker, vintage illustration, transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6729292/png-sticker-vintageView license
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7932438/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Png woman putting lipstick, vintage illustration, transparent background. Famous artwork by Goyo Hashiguchi, remixed by…
Png woman putting lipstick, vintage illustration, transparent background. Famous artwork by Goyo Hashiguchi, remixed by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254842/png-person-artView license
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7771367/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Squeaking a Ground Cherry, from the series Seven Fashionable Useless Habits (Furyu nakute nana kuse). Original public domain…
Squeaking a Ground Cherry, from the series Seven Fashionable Useless Habits (Furyu nakute nana kuse). Original public domain…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639489/original-public-domain-image-from-the-met-museumFree Image from public domain license
Be unique poster template
Be unique poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12875267/unique-poster-templateView license
Woman Combing Her Hair (1920) print in high resolution by Goyō Hashiguchi.
Woman Combing Her Hair (1920) print in high resolution by Goyō Hashiguchi.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726783/image-art-public-domain-womenFree Image from public domain license
Japanese travel agency poster template
Japanese travel agency poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12761274/japanese-travel-agency-poster-templateView license
Japanese woman applying powder (1918) vintage woodblock print by Hashiguchi Goyô. Original public domain image from the…
Japanese woman applying powder (1918) vintage woodblock print by Hashiguchi Goyô. Original public domain image from the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7642625/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Japanese garden poster template
Japanese garden poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12761024/japanese-garden-poster-templateView license
紅筆持てる女 (Woman Applying Color to Her Lips) (1920) by Hashiguchi Goyo
紅筆持てる女 (Woman Applying Color to Her Lips) (1920) by Hashiguchi Goyo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143581/woman-applying-color-her-lips-1920-hashiguchi-goyoFree Image from public domain license
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7707936/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView license
Woman Holding a Lip Brush (1920) print in high resolution by Goyō Hashiguchi. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of…
Woman Holding a Lip Brush (1920) print in high resolution by Goyō Hashiguchi. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3813500/illustration-image-art-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Beauty brand ad blog banner template, editable text
Beauty brand ad blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12505342/beauty-brand-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Woman Folding a Kimono (1953) print in high resolution by Goyō Hashiguchi. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.…
Woman Folding a Kimono (1953) print in high resolution by Goyō Hashiguchi. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3813576/illustration-image-art-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Beauty brand ad Instagram post template, editable text
Beauty brand ad Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12505180/beauty-brand-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Dancing Woman (1887–1896) print in high resolution by Ogata Gekko.
Dancing Woman (1887–1896) print in high resolution by Ogata Gekko.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3970454/illustration-image-art-people-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Floral body lotion Instagram post template
Floral body lotion Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768928/floral-body-lotion-instagram-post-templateView license
Woman reading, view of Mount Fuji (Ca. 1845-46 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Kuniyoshi and Enshuya Matabei
Woman reading, view of Mount Fuji (Ca. 1845-46 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Kuniyoshi and Enshuya Matabei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157664/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Vintage cosmetics Instagram post template, editable text Instagram post template, editable text
Vintage cosmetics Instagram post template, editable text Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474312/png-art-artwork-asianView license
Girl in a Summer Kimono (1920) drawing in high resolution by Goyō Hashiguchi. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of…
Girl in a Summer Kimono (1920) drawing in high resolution by Goyō Hashiguchi. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3813646/illustration-image-art-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Be unique poster template, editable text and design
Be unique poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721194/unique-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Heian Lady Waiting (1896) print in high resolution by Ogata Gekko.
Heian Lady Waiting (1896) print in high resolution by Ogata Gekko.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3970526/illustration-image-art-people-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Perfume ad Instagram post template
Perfume ad Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749719/perfume-instagram-post-templateView license
Ikebana Exhibition (1896) print in high resolution by Ogata Gekko.
Ikebana Exhibition (1896) print in high resolution by Ogata Gekko.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3970550/illustration-image-art-people-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Japanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670393/japanese-woman-fuji-mount-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Binoculars (1887–1896) print in high resolution by Ogata Gekko.
The Binoculars (1887–1896) print in high resolution by Ogata Gekko.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3970459/illustration-image-art-people-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Beauty brand ad Instagram story template, editable text
Beauty brand ad Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12505217/beauty-brand-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Snowy Garden (1887–1896) print in high resolution by Ogata Gekko.
Snowy Garden (1887–1896) print in high resolution by Ogata Gekko.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3970516/illustration-image-art-people-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Beauty tutorials Instagram post template, editable text
Beauty tutorials Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474477/beauty-tutorials-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Iris Garden (1887–1896) print in high resolution by Ogata Gekko.
Iris Garden (1887–1896) print in high resolution by Ogata Gekko.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3970539/illustration-image-art-people-vintageFree Image from public domain license