Edit ImageCrop5SaveSaveEdit Imagepaul cezannecezanne19th century still life paintingimagepublic domain post modernplaster cupidcezanne public domainstill lifeStill Life with Plaster Cupid (1890s) painting in high resolution by Paul Cézanne. Original from the National Museum of Sweden.MoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 1200 x 935 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3627 x 2827 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 3627 x 2827 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarSecond-hand shop Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9970080/second-hand-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseStill Life with Apples (ca. 1893–1894) by Paul Cézanne. Original from The Getty. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2035487/still-life-with-apples-paul-cezanneFree Image from public domain licenseHome cafe Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11963497/home-cafe-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Flowered Vase (Le Vase Fleuri (ca. 1896–1898) by Paul Cézanne. Original from Original from Barnes Foundation. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2035669/the-flowered-vase-paul-cezanneFree Image from public domain licenseTravel vlog Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11892901/travel-vlog-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFlowers in a Rococo Vase (ca. 1876) painting in high resolution by Paul Cézanne.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726624/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseItaly adventure Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9622218/italy-adventure-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMan with Pipe (ca. 1892–1896) by Paul Cézanne. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2035479/man-with-pipe-paul-cezanneFree Image from public domain licenseArt & culture tour Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11892897/art-culture-tour-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe House with the Cracked Walls (1892–1894) by Paul Cézanne. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2036337/the-house-with-the-cracked-wallsFree Image from public domain licenseArt fair Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11948831/art-fair-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLandscape with Water Mill (ca. 1871) by Paul Cézanne. Original from Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2036331/landscape-with-water-mill-paul-cezanneFree Image from public domain licenseCezanne quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14892845/cezanne-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseMadame Cézanne with Green Hat (Madame Cézanne au chapeau vert) (ca. 1891–1892) by Paul Cézanne. Original from Original from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2036221/madame-cezanne-with-green-hat-paul-cezanneFree Image from public domain licenseConstruction service Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11949562/construction-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMan with a Vest (L'Homme ã la veste) (ca. 1873) by Paul Cézanne. Original from Original from Barnes Foundation. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2035486/man-with-vest-paul-cezanneFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14446460/inspirational-quote-poster-templateView licensePeasant Standing with Arms Crossed (Paysan debout, les bras croisés) (ca. 1895) by Paul Cézanne. Original from Original from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2035681/peasant-standing-paul-cezanneFree Image from public domain licenseCezanne quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14607029/cezanne-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseThe Artist's Son, Paul (ca. 1886–1887) by Paul Cézanne. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2036229/the-artists-son-paul-paul-cezanneFree Image from public domain licenseFamous flower painting, editable design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067818/famous-flower-painting-editable-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStill Life with Apples (ca. 1893–1894) by Paul Cézanne. Original from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2035195/still-life-with-apples-paul-cezanneFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13841886/inspirational-quote-instagram-story-templateView licenseBoy With a Straw Hat (L'Enfant au Chapeau de Paille) (1896) by Paul Cézanne. Original from the Los Angeles County Museum of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2035201/boy-with-straw-hat-paul-cezanneFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14446434/inspirational-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseStill Life with Apples and Peaches (ca. 1905) by Paul Cézanne. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2035470/still-life-with-apples-and-peachesFree Image from public domain licenseFamous flower painting, editable design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058944/famous-flower-painting-editable-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStill-Life with a Watermelon and Pomegranates (ca. 1900–1906) by Paul Cézanne. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2035196/still-life-with-watermelon-and-pomegranatesFree Image from public domain licenseRipped paper png mockup element, Cezanne’s Pot of Primroses transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9229297/png-cezannes-pot-primroses-customizable-cut-outView licenseGardanne (ca. 1885–1886) by Paul Cézanne. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2036335/gardanne-paul-cezanneFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14446405/inspirational-quote-blog-banner-templateView licenseThe Brook (ca. 1895–900) by Paul Cézanne. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2036313/the-brook-paul-cezanneFree Image from public domain licenseApple and camellia frame, vintage illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12035553/apple-and-camellia-frame-vintage-illustration-editable-designView licenseStill Life with Bottle, Glass, and Lemons (ca. 1867–1869) by Paul Cézanne. Original from Yale University Art Gallery.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2035632/still-life-with-bottle-glass-and-lemonsFree Image from public domain licenseWellness and healing quote social media template, editable vintage art designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20310511/wellness-and-healing-quote-social-media-template-editable-vintage-art-designView licenseBathers (ca. 1890–1894) by Paul Cézanne. Original from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2035656/bathers-paul-cezanneFree Image from public domain licenseCezanne quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686754/cezanne-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseGardener (Le Jardinier) (ca. 1885) by Paul Cézanne. Original from Original from Barnes Foundation. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2035675/jardinier-paul-cezanneFree Image from public domain licenseCezanne quote Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11940993/cezanne-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLouis Guillaume (ca. 1879–1890) by Paul Cézanne. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2036230/louis-guillaume-paul-cezanneFree Image from public domain license