renoirfloral bouquetstill liferenoir paintingsromanceflower still lifebouquetcarnationBouquet of Chrysanthemums (1881) painting in high resolution by Pierre-Auguste Renoir.Original public domain image from The MET MuseumFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainJPEGLow Resolution 1015 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3135 x 3707 px | 300 dpiView CC0 license 