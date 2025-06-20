Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagepublic domainnew yorkposterartcolorphotocc0creative commons 0The United States' first foreign trade zone Staten Island, City of New York, opened February 1, 1937 / / J. Rivolta.Original public domain image from Library of CongressMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 962 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2389 x 2981 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarNew York, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8723459/png-abstract-airplane-americaView licenseThe United States' first foreign trade zone Staten Island, City of New York, opened February 1, 1937 / / J. Rivolta.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726674/image-art-public-domain-posterFree Image from public domain licenseShipping logistics poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8826165/png-america-art-bigView licenseForeign trade zone no. 1 Staten Island, City of New York, opened February 1, 1937 M. Weitzman.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8650363/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFourth of July Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18358528/fourth-july-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseExhibition Illinois Federal Art Project Works Progress Administration B.S.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8650367/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseNew York, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713666/png-america-american-architectureView licenseSculpture exhibition - March 23-April 16 - Federal Art Galleryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8650488/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFourth of July Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18358549/fourth-july-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseExhibition of work by art teachers on the Federal Art Projecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8650233/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseRetro cityscape poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8622651/retro-cityscape-poster-template-editable-designView licenseSculpture exhibition A survey of work produced by artists in the Sculpture Division of the WPA Federal Art Project.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649323/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseStatue of Liberty poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8771311/png-adolph-treidler-america-americanView licensePrint making A new tradition featuring original color lithography.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8671549/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseNew York trip poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8757279/png-air-travel-america-americanView licenseExhibition of housing photographs Produced by Federal Art Project, Work Projects Administration M.A.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8650589/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseMardi Gras parade poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11980854/mardi-gras-parade-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseExhibition of work done by children in the free art classes of the Federal Art Project Works Projects Administration Greco.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649243/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license4th of July sale Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18343323/4th-july-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseExhibition of oil paintings by artists in the easel division of the W.P.A. Federal Art Project at the W.P.A. Federal Art…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8650394/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseNew york poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12612418/new-york-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseEast side, West side exhibition of photographshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726014/east-side-west-side-exhibition-photographsFree Image from public domain licenseWeekend nyc poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12709640/weekend-nyc-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWPA Federal Theatre Project's Living Newspaper, sponsored by Newspaper Guild of N.Y., presents "Injunction granted"https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649261/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseCarnival Day poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11979174/carnival-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWatercolors and drawings, Federal Art Project, Works Progress Administration, at the new Federal Art Gallery herzog.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648617/image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWoman on telephone poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8710348/png-america-american-antiqueView licenseSyphilis .... six out of ten cured because they did not wait too longhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8650576/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseDance competition poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12039088/dance-competition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSyphilis strikes one out of ten adults Consult a reputable physician.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8650599/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseCityscape poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9287516/cityscape-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseW.P.A. Federal Theatre Negro Unit in "Noah" a human comedyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726582/image-art-public-domain-posterFree Image from public domain licenseWeekend nyc poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11913850/weekend-nyc-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseExhibition of oil paintings by well known artistshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8650222/exhibition-oil-paintings-well-known-artistsFree Image from public domain licenseNew York poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8717669/png-america-american-architectureView licenseProtect our youth Join the crusade to stamp out syphilis : Be examined now by your doctor or at a Department of Health…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8650622/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseNew York poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8731155/png-adolph-treidler-america-americanView licenseThe WPA Federal Dance Theatre presents "The eternal prodigal" Choreography by Gluck-Sandor, music by Herbert Kingsley.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8650449/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWorld Freedom Day poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907183/world-freedom-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseOceanside High School Masque Society will present 4 one act plays "Riders to the sea," "When the horns blow," "A new school…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648605/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license