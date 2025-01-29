rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Defense! Long Island women : Home defense day : Exhibits - demonstrations - lectures - drills - music / / JD.
Save
Edit Image
american flagnew yorkposter artphotos new yorknew york posterscreen printsposter
Shipping logistics poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Shipping logistics poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8826165/png-america-art-bigView license
An orderly line is a safe line! BEN monogram.
An orderly line is a safe line! BEN monogram.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8650348/orderly-line-safe-line-ben-monogramFree Image from public domain license
Economy poster template
Economy poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759595/economy-poster-templateView license
Train to be a nurse's aide Phone your boro Civilian Defense Volunteer Office.
Train to be a nurse's aide Phone your boro Civilian Defense Volunteer Office.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649273/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
New York, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
New York, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713666/png-america-american-architectureView license
Who's who in the zoo Illustrated natural history prepared by the WPA Federal Writers Project : On sale at all book stores…
Who's who in the zoo Illustrated natural history prepared by the WPA Federal Writers Project : On sale at all book stores…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726678/image-art-books-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
World Freedom Day poster template, editable text and design
World Freedom Day poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11907183/world-freedom-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Foreign trade zone no. 1 Staten Island, City of New York, opened February 1, 1937 M. Weitzman.
Foreign trade zone no. 1 Staten Island, City of New York, opened February 1, 1937 M. Weitzman.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8650363/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Statue of Liberty poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Statue of Liberty poster template, editable vintage design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8771311/png-adolph-treidler-america-americanView license
Olympic bobsled run, Lake Placid Up where winter calls to play.
Olympic bobsled run, Lake Placid Up where winter calls to play.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8650405/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Humanitarian crisis poster template, editable minimal retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
Humanitarian crisis poster template, editable minimal retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8690110/png-american-architecture-artView license
Sculpture exhibition - March 23-April 16 - Federal Art Gallery
Sculpture exhibition - March 23-April 16 - Federal Art Gallery
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8650488/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
New York trip poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
New York trip poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8757279/png-air-travel-america-americanView license
Exhibition of work by art teachers on the Federal Art Project
Exhibition of work by art teachers on the Federal Art Project
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8650233/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Mardi Gras parade poster template, editable text and design
Mardi Gras parade poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11980854/mardi-gras-parade-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Exhibition Illinois Federal Art Project Works Progress Administration B.S.
Exhibition Illinois Federal Art Project Works Progress Administration B.S.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8650367/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Pizza Facebook post template
Pizza Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14664647/pizza-facebook-post-templateView license
Sculpture exhibition A survey of work produced by artists in the Sculpture Division of the WPA Federal Art Project.
Sculpture exhibition A survey of work produced by artists in the Sculpture Division of the WPA Federal Art Project.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649323/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Summer games sports poster template
Summer games sports poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693447/summer-games-sports-poster-templateView license
Exhibition of housing photographs Produced by Federal Art Project, Work Projects Administration M.A.
Exhibition of housing photographs Produced by Federal Art Project, Work Projects Administration M.A.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8650589/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Carnival Day poster template, editable text and design
Carnival Day poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11979174/carnival-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Print making A new tradition featuring original color lithography.
Print making A new tradition featuring original color lithography.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8671549/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Swimming club poster template
Swimming club poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14693533/swimming-club-poster-templateView license
Exhibition of oil paintings by artists in the easel division of the W.P.A. Federal Art Project at the W.P.A. Federal Art…
Exhibition of oil paintings by artists in the easel division of the W.P.A. Federal Art Project at the W.P.A. Federal Art…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8650394/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Splash poster template
Splash poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571605/splash-poster-templateView license
Exhibition of work done by children in the free art classes of the Federal Art Project Works Projects Administration Greco.
Exhibition of work done by children in the free art classes of the Federal Art Project Works Projects Administration Greco.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649243/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
New York, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
New York, USA poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8723459/png-abstract-airplane-americaView license
East side, West side exhibition of photographs
East side, West side exhibition of photographs
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726014/east-side-west-side-exhibition-photographsFree Image from public domain license
New York poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
New York poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8731155/png-adolph-treidler-america-americanView license
Syphilis strikes one out of ten adults Consult a reputable physician.
Syphilis strikes one out of ten adults Consult a reputable physician.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8650599/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
New York poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
New York poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8717669/png-america-american-architectureView license
Syphilis .... six out of ten cured because they did not wait too long
Syphilis .... six out of ten cured because they did not wait too long
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8650576/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
American partnership, business photo collage, editable design
American partnership, business photo collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11847613/american-partnership-business-photo-collage-editable-designView license
Exhibition of oil paintings by well known artists
Exhibition of oil paintings by well known artists
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8650222/exhibition-oil-paintings-well-known-artistsFree Image from public domain license
City life film poster template
City life film poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062944/city-life-film-poster-templateView license
WPA Federal Theatre Project's Living Newspaper, sponsored by Newspaper Guild of N.Y., presents "Injunction granted"
WPA Federal Theatre Project's Living Newspaper, sponsored by Newspaper Guild of N.Y., presents "Injunction granted"
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649261/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
American partnership, business photo collage, editable design
American partnership, business photo collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11913147/american-partnership-business-photo-collage-editable-designView license
City of New York municipal airports No. 1 Floyd Bennett Field - No. 2 North Beach.
City of New York municipal airports No. 1 Floyd Bennett Field - No. 2 North Beach.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725927/image-art-airplanes-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Victory Instagram post template, editable text
Victory Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11616362/victory-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Have a date with us Free to you and your friends, motion pictures, concert music, exhibit talks, guided tours : American…
Have a date with us Free to you and your friends, motion pictures, concert music, exhibit talks, guided tours : American…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649267/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license