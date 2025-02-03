Edit ImageCrop14SaveSaveEdit Imagecherubmichelangelocupiditalianantique ads public domainitaly painting public domainpublic domain michelangelomichelangelo drawingA sleeping cupid (ca. 1630–1645) by Bartolomeo Coriolano.Original public domain image from The MET MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 959 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2704 x 2162 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVintage cherubs Valentine's Day collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9423001/vintage-cherubs-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseThe Fall of the Giants by Bartolomeo Coriolano and Guido Renihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038264/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseVintage cherubs Valentine's Day collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12631599/vintage-cherubs-valentines-day-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseThe Virgin holding the sleeping infant Christ on her lap, after Renihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12491060/the-virgin-holding-the-sleeping-infant-christ-her-lap-after-reniFree Image from public domain licenseVintage cherubs Valentine's Day collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12631824/vintage-cherubs-valentines-day-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseThree Children with a Tray and Three Goblets. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7655070/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVintage cherubs Valentine's Day collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9798999/vintage-cherubs-valentines-day-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseAssumption of the Virgin, after Guido Renihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085454/assumption-the-virgin-after-guido-reniFree Image from public domain licensePNG Vintage cherubs Valentine's Day illustration transparent background editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9798982/png-adult-baby-cartoonView licenseHead of Christ looking up with crown of thorns, in an oval frame engraved by Adrian van Melar, after Guido Renihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087116/image-public-domain-jesus-face-frameFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor cherub design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15177844/editable-watercolor-cherub-design-element-setView licenseThe Virgin standing facing front and holding the infant Christ, angels behind them in the cloudshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12491361/image-clouds-face-paperFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage cupid design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15506521/editable-vintage-cupid-design-element-setView licenseThe Christ Child sleeping on a cross in a landscape, after Renihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12490760/the-christ-child-sleeping-cross-landscape-after-reniFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage cupid design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15506536/editable-vintage-cupid-design-element-setView licenseEcce Homo by Bolognese School, after Guido Renihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085455/ecce-homo-bolognese-school-after-guido-reniFree Image from public domain licenseVintage cherubs digital marketing collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9444866/vintage-cherubs-digital-marketing-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseSleeping cupid by Bartolommeo Coriolanohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8922116/sleeping-cupidFree Image from public domain licenseVintage cherubs digital marketing collage remix editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12632585/vintage-cherubs-digital-marketing-collage-remix-editable-designView licenseA Sleeping Cupid, Bartolomeo Coriolanohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8848136/sleeping-cupid-bartolomeo-coriolanoFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage cupid design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15505148/editable-vintage-cupid-design-element-setView licenseThe Virgin seated with her head resting on her right hand, holding the sleeping infant Christ on her lap, after Renihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12491387/image-face-paper-handFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage cupid design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15504935/editable-vintage-cupid-design-element-setView licenseThe Virgin nursing the infant Christ, Joseph at left, after Renihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12491087/the-virgin-nursing-the-infant-christ-joseph-left-after-reniFree Image from public domain licenseCherubs Valentine's Day iPhone wallpaper editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9798991/cherubs-valentines-day-iphone-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseHead of Christ, after Reni. Original public domain image from The MET Museumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726526/public-domain-image-from-the-metFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage cupid stamp design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15506529/editable-vintage-cupid-stamp-design-element-setView licenseChrist on the cross, Saint John the Baptist at right, Mary Magdelene and the Virgin at left, after Renihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12491084/image-face-paper-personFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor cherub design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15178569/editable-watercolor-cherub-design-element-setView licenseThe Christ Child sleeping on a cross in a landscape, crown of thorns in the foreground, after Renihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12490765/image-face-paper-personFree Image from public domain licenseVintage cherubs digital marketing collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12632587/vintage-cherubs-digital-marketing-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseChrist crucified on the cross, a skull at the base, buildings in the background, after Renihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12490759/image-background-paper-personFree Image from public domain licensePNG Vintage cherubs digital marketing illustration transparent background editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9799082/png-adult-cartoon-cherubsView licenseSaint Christopher walking with the infant Christ on his left shoulder, counterproofhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12491055/image-face-paper-personFree Image from public domain licenseVintage cherubs digital marketing collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9799105/vintage-cherubs-digital-marketing-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseThe Virgin seated in the clouds with the infant Christ, surrounded by putti, after a drawing by Renihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12490971/image-clouds-face-paperFree Image from public domain licenseCherubs Valentine's Day iPhone wallpaper editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12631641/cherubs-valentines-day-iphone-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseMadonna and child, chiaroscuro woodcut, by Bartolommeo Coriolanohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7667090/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor cherub design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15177793/editable-watercolor-cherub-design-element-setView licenseThe Virgin with arms crossed over her chest looking at the sleeping infant Christ, in an oval frame, after Renihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12490756/image-face-paper-frameFree Image from public domain license