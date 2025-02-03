rawpixel
A sleeping cupid (ca. 1630–1645) by Bartolomeo Coriolano.
Vintage cherubs Valentine's Day collage remix editable design
The Fall of the Giants by Bartolomeo Coriolano and Guido Reni
Vintage cherubs Valentine's Day collage illustration editable design
The Virgin holding the sleeping infant Christ on her lap, after Reni
Vintage cherubs Valentine's Day collage remix editable design
Three Children with a Tray and Three Goblets. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Vintage cherubs Valentine's Day collage illustration editable design
Assumption of the Virgin, after Guido Reni
PNG Vintage cherubs Valentine's Day illustration transparent background editable design
Head of Christ looking up with crown of thorns, in an oval frame engraved by Adrian van Melar, after Guido Reni
Editable watercolor cherub design element set
The Virgin standing facing front and holding the infant Christ, angels behind them in the clouds
Editable vintage cupid design element set
The Christ Child sleeping on a cross in a landscape, after Reni
Editable vintage cupid design element set
Ecce Homo by Bolognese School, after Guido Reni
Vintage cherubs digital marketing collage remix editable design
Sleeping cupid by Bartolommeo Coriolano
Vintage cherubs digital marketing collage remix editable design
A Sleeping Cupid, Bartolomeo Coriolano
Editable vintage cupid design element set
The Virgin seated with her head resting on her right hand, holding the sleeping infant Christ on her lap, after Reni
Editable vintage cupid design element set
The Virgin nursing the infant Christ, Joseph at left, after Reni
Cherubs Valentine's Day iPhone wallpaper editable design
Head of Christ, after Reni. Original public domain image from The MET Museum
Editable vintage cupid stamp design element set
Christ on the cross, Saint John the Baptist at right, Mary Magdelene and the Virgin at left, after Reni
Editable watercolor cherub design element set
The Christ Child sleeping on a cross in a landscape, crown of thorns in the foreground, after Reni
Vintage cherubs digital marketing collage illustration editable design
Christ crucified on the cross, a skull at the base, buildings in the background, after Reni
PNG Vintage cherubs digital marketing illustration transparent background editable design
Saint Christopher walking with the infant Christ on his left shoulder, counterproof
Vintage cherubs digital marketing collage illustration editable design
The Virgin seated in the clouds with the infant Christ, surrounded by putti, after a drawing by Reni
Cherubs Valentine's Day iPhone wallpaper editable design
Madonna and child, chiaroscuro woodcut, by Bartolommeo Coriolano
Editable watercolor cherub design element set
The Virgin with arms crossed over her chest looking at the sleeping infant Christ, in an oval frame, after Reni
