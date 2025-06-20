Edit ImageCrop7SaveSaveEdit Imagedagobert pechevintageline arttextilepatternpaintingpublic domain line artantique white textileWrong Way (1922) drawing in high resolution by Dagobert Peche.Original public domain image from The MET MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1078 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1960 x 1760 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWilliam Morris' patterned background, leaf frame, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696097/png-art-nouveau-artwork-blank-spaceView licensePalatin (1922) drawing in high resolution by Dagobert Peche.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726712/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morris' patterned background, leaf frame, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686560/png-art-nouveau-artwork-blank-spaceView licenseLarge Leaves (Grosse Blätter) (1922) wallpaper in high resolution by Dagobert Peche.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722168/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licensePeach tea label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777586/peach-tea-label-templateView licenseFeather Duster (1922) drawing in high resolution by Dagobert Peche.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726724/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas playlist, editable Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16519420/christmas-playlist-editable-instagram-post-templateView license"Diomedes" Textile Sample (1919) textiles-printed in high resolution by Dagobert Peche.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726720/image-plant-art-lightFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage the Eiffel tower design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15267261/editable-vintage-the-eiffel-tower-design-element-setView licenseTextile sample (ca. 1920) textiles-printed in high resolution by Dagobert Peche.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726727/image-art-vintage-leafFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morris quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14607385/william-morris-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseDaphnis (1922) wallpaperin high resolution by Dagobert Peche.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722167/image-plant-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAncient art exhibition poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759965/ancient-art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseViolett (1923) print in high resolution by Wassily Kandinsky.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726587/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseAntique museum Instagram post template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18433118/antique-museum-instagram-post-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseFour Parts (1932) drawing in high resolution by Wassily Kandinsky.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726597/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage the Eiffel tower design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15267243/editable-vintage-the-eiffel-tower-design-element-setView licenseKleine Welten III (Small Worlds III) (1922) print in high resolution by Wassily Kandinsky.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726591/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseRoom & linen spray label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14528079/room-linen-spray-label-template-editable-designView licenseKleine Welten V (Small Worlds V) (1922) print in high resolution by Wassily Kandinsky.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726588/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseRoom & linen spray label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14528489/room-linen-spray-label-template-editable-designView licenseKleine Welten IV (Small Worlds IV) (1922) print in high resolution by Wassily Kandinsky.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726589/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFishuO shop blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14039429/fishuo-shop-blog-banner-templateView licenseKleine Welten VII (Small Worlds VII) (1922) print in high resolution by Wassily Kandinsky.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726590/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseAncient art exhibition post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9641724/ancient-art-exhibition-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseArthur Dove's The Inn (1942) famous painting.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725705/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFishing shop blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14039533/fishing-shop-blog-banner-templateView licenseFree public domain CC0 photo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5954234/free-public-domain-cc0-photoFree Image from public domain licenseVegan product Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9213132/vegan-product-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseDeel van een archivolt met reliëfs van fantasiewezens en een cherubijn (vermoedelijk) in Italië (c. 1875 - c. 1900) by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13754643/photo-image-face-frame-personFree Image from public domain licenseVegan product Instagram story, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9213141/vegan-product-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView licenseAncient japanese emperor by Kōno Bairei (1844-1895). Digitally enhanced from our own original 1913 edition of Barei Gakan.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/461110/free-illustration-image-japan-japanese-woodblock-baireiFree Image from public domain licenseIslamic new year Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14748181/islamic-new-year-facebook-post-templateView licenseKatsushika Hokusai’s cock (19th century) vintage painting. Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7660895/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseArt Nouveau Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9213129/art-nouveau-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseChinese painting of a junk (ancient Chinese ship) (ca.1800–1899) from the Miriam and Ira D. Wallach Division of Art, Prints…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/544841/free-illustration-image-sailing-ships-ship-boatFree Image from public domain licenseArt Nouveau Instagram story, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9213134/art-nouveau-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView licenseChinese painting illustrating two men picking tea bushes (ca.1800–1899) from the Miriam and Ira D. Wallach Division of Art…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/544855/free-illustration-image-chinese-tea-landscapeFree Image from public domain licenseAncient art exhibition Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759961/ancient-art-exhibition-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseChinese painting featuring sea junk (ancient Chinese ship) (ca.1800–1899) from the Miriam and Ira D. Wallach Division of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/544814/free-illustration-image-boat-ship-riverFree Image from public domain license