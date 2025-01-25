Edit ImageCrop17SaveSaveEdit Imagestill lifewatercolor still lifecharles demuthaubergineeggplantkitchen paintingsvintage kitchenkitchenEggplants (1927) painting in high resolution by Charles Demuth.Original public domain image from The MET MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 840 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3811 x 2667 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWatercolor fruits, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884651/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView licenseFresh organic eggplants tomatoes and spring onionshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/580980/organic-egglants-tomatoes-and-spring-onionsView licenseWatercolor fruits, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10804490/watercolor-fruits-editable-remix-designView licenseFresh organic eggplants 