rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Public domain image from Museum of New Zealand
Save
Edit Image
ladies 1700slady painting1700s womanpeopleartpublic domainwomenpainting
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Fatima, the wife of the Kahya at Adrianopolis, rises to greet Lady Mary Wortley Montagu while her two daughters remain…
Fatima, the wife of the Kahya at Adrianopolis, rises to greet Lady Mary Wortley Montagu while her two daughters remain…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14007933/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
A beautiful young albino woman. Stipple engraving, 1816.
A beautiful young albino woman. Stipple engraving, 1816.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14003087/beautiful-young-albino-woman-stipple-engraving-1816Free Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Public domain image from Museum of New Zealand
Public domain image from Museum of New Zealand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726663/public-domain-image-from-museum-new-zealandFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Samuel Parkes. Stipple engraving by Parker, 1822, after A. Wivell.
Samuel Parkes. Stipple engraving by Parker, 1822, after A. Wivell.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13982000/samuel-parkes-stipple-engraving-parker-1822-after-wivellFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563649/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Georges Louis Leclerc, Comte de Buffon. Stipple engraving by R. Hart after F. H. Drouais.
Georges Louis Leclerc, Comte de Buffon. Stipple engraving by R. Hart after F. H. Drouais.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14020850/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560688/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Thomas Cooke, a miser (with an unidentified lady). Stipple engraving by R. Cooper.
Thomas Cooke, a miser (with an unidentified lady). Stipple engraving by R. Cooper.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14021498/image-cartoon-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Madame Monet & famous women background, remixed by rawpixel
Madame Monet & famous women background, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926691/madame-monet-famous-women-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Lady Mary Wortley Montagu. Stipple engraving by Caroline Watson, 1803.
Lady Mary Wortley Montagu. Stipple engraving by Caroline Watson, 1803.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13998190/lady-mary-wortley-montagu-stipple-engraving-caroline-watson-1803Free Image from public domain license
Lady quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
Lady quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18591530/lady-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-aesthetic-editable-design-and-textView license
Catherine II in lavish dress, seated in an armchair; crown on a table in the background. Stipple print by C. Watson after A.…
Catherine II in lavish dress, seated in an armchair; crown on a table in the background. Stipple print by C. Watson after A.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13979247/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Madame Monet & famous women background, remixed by rawpixel
Madame Monet & famous women background, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926692/madame-monet-famous-women-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Florence Nightingale. Stipple engraving by J. Moore, ca. 1855.
Florence Nightingale. Stipple engraving by J. Moore, ca. 1855.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13990678/florence-nightingale-stipple-engraving-moore-ca-1855Free Image from public domain license
Ancient art exhibition poster template
Ancient art exhibition poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721900/ancient-art-exhibition-poster-templateView license
Georges-Léopold-Chrétien-Frédéric-Dagobert, Baron Cuvier. Stipple engraving by Félicie Fournier after A. Féart.
Georges-Léopold-Chrétien-Frédéric-Dagobert, Baron Cuvier. Stipple engraving by Félicie Fournier after A. Féart.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14003436/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Mona Lisa sticker, editable design. Artwork by Leonardo da Vinci, remixed by rawpixel.
Mona Lisa sticker, editable design. Artwork by Leonardo da Vinci, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082142/png-art-remix-bookView license
Lady Mary Wortley Montagu. Stipple engraving by W. Greatbach, 1844, after C. F. Zincke.
Lady Mary Wortley Montagu. Stipple engraving by W. Greatbach, 1844, after C. F. Zincke.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14017962/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Girl power poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
Girl power poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689871/png-art-legend-blackView license
The death of Arcite: the dying Arcite lies on the bed holding the hand of a young lady, surrounded by a king, servants and a…
The death of Arcite: the dying Arcite lies on the bed holding the hand of a young lady, surrounded by a king, servants and a…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14008680/image-hand-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Art expo poster template
Art expo poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721120/art-expo-poster-templateView license
Public domain image from Museum of New Zealand
Public domain image from Museum of New Zealand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726662/public-domain-image-from-museum-new-zealandFree Image from public domain license
Mona Lisa red background, customizable design. Artwork by Leonardo da Vinci, remixed by rawpixel.
Mona Lisa red background, customizable design. Artwork by Leonardo da Vinci, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067286/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-artView license
Lady Mary Wortley Montagu. Stipple engraving by J. Hopwood, 1811, after C. F. Zincke, 1738.
Lady Mary Wortley Montagu. Stipple engraving by J. Hopwood, 1811, after C. F. Zincke, 1738.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13992602/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Madame Monet & famous women background, remixed by rawpixel
Madame Monet & famous women background, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8999980/madame-monet-famous-women-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
A young physician taking the pulse of a woman with whom he is flirting, a young man passing by raises his hat. Colour…
A young physician taking the pulse of a woman with whom he is flirting, a young man passing by raises his hat. Colour…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13975995/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's blonde woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's blonde woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531887/alphonse-muchas-blonde-woman-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Lady Mary Wortley Montagu. Stipple engraving by Caroline Watson, 1813, after J. Richardson, 1719.
Lady Mary Wortley Montagu. Stipple engraving by Caroline Watson, 1813, after J. Richardson, 1719.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14000092/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Mona Lisa collage element, customizable design. Artwork by Leonardo da Vinci, remixed by rawpixel.
Mona Lisa collage element, customizable design. Artwork by Leonardo da Vinci, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060927/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-artView license
Lady Mary Wortley Montagu. Stipple engraving by J. Hopwood, 1811, after C. F. Zincke, 1738.
Lady Mary Wortley Montagu. Stipple engraving by J. Hopwood, 1811, after C. F. Zincke, 1738.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14014519/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Madame Monet & famous women background, remixed by rawpixel
Madame Monet & famous women background, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8999979/madame-monet-famous-women-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Fatima, the wife of the Kahya at Adrianopolis, rises to greet Lady Mary Wortley Montagu while her two daughters remain…
Fatima, the wife of the Kahya at Adrianopolis, rises to greet Lady Mary Wortley Montagu while her two daughters remain…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13996391/image-cartoon-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Madame Monet & women desktop wallpaper, remixed by rawpixel
Madame Monet & women desktop wallpaper, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926695/madame-monet-women-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView license
Susannah Long, an elderly lady. Stipple engraving by H. Meyer after H. Edridge.
Susannah Long, an elderly lady. Stipple engraving by H. Meyer after H. Edridge.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14000292/susannah-long-elderly-lady-stipple-engraving-meyer-after-edridgeFree Image from public domain license
Madame Monet & women iPhone wallpaper, remixed by rawpixel
Madame Monet & women iPhone wallpaper, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8999988/madame-monet-women-iphone-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView license
Catherine Gladstone. Stipple engraving by R.A. Artlett after W. Say.
Catherine Gladstone. Stipple engraving by R.A. Artlett after W. Say.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13993657/catherine-gladstone-stipple-engraving-ra-artlett-after-sayFree Image from public domain license