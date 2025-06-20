Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imageladies 1700slady painting1700s womanpeopleartpublic domainwomenpaintingPublic domain image from Museum of New ZealandMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 787 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4461 x 6804 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFatima, the wife of the Kahya at Adrianopolis, rises to greet Lady Mary Wortley Montagu while her two daughters remain…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14007933/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA beautiful young albino woman. Stipple engraving, 1816.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14003087/beautiful-young-albino-woman-stipple-engraving-1816Free Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licensePublic domain image from Museum of New Zealandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726663/public-domain-image-from-museum-new-zealandFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSamuel Parkes. Stipple engraving by Parker, 1822, after A. Wivell.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13982000/samuel-parkes-stipple-engraving-parker-1822-after-wivellFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563649/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGeorges Louis Leclerc, Comte de Buffon. Stipple engraving by R. Hart after F. H. Drouais.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14020850/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560688/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThomas Cooke, a miser (with an unidentified lady). Stipple engraving by R. Cooper.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14021498/image-cartoon-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseMadame Monet & famous women background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926691/madame-monet-famous-women-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLady Mary Wortley Montagu. Stipple engraving by Caroline Watson, 1803.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13998190/lady-mary-wortley-montagu-stipple-engraving-caroline-watson-1803Free Image from public domain licenseLady quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18591530/lady-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-aesthetic-editable-design-and-textView licenseCatherine II in lavish dress, seated in an armchair; crown on a table in the background. Stipple print by C. Watson after A.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13979247/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseMadame Monet & famous women background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926692/madame-monet-famous-women-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFlorence Nightingale. Stipple engraving by J. Moore, ca. 1855.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13990678/florence-nightingale-stipple-engraving-moore-ca-1855Free Image from public domain licenseAncient art exhibition poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721900/ancient-art-exhibition-poster-templateView licenseGeorges-Léopold-Chrétien-Frédéric-Dagobert, Baron Cuvier. Stipple engraving by Félicie Fournier after A. Féart.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14003436/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseMona Lisa sticker, editable design. Artwork by Leonardo da Vinci, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082142/png-art-remix-bookView licenseLady Mary Wortley Montagu. Stipple engraving by W. Greatbach, 1844, after C. F. Zincke.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14017962/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseGirl power poster template, editable retro design remixed from original vintage poster by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689871/png-art-legend-blackView licenseThe death of Arcite: the dying Arcite lies on the bed holding the hand of a young lady, surrounded by a king, servants and a…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14008680/image-hand-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt expo poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721120/art-expo-poster-templateView licensePublic domain image from Museum of New Zealandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726662/public-domain-image-from-museum-new-zealandFree Image from public domain licenseMona Lisa red background, customizable design. Artwork by Leonardo da Vinci, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067286/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-artView licenseLady Mary Wortley Montagu. Stipple engraving by J. Hopwood, 1811, after C. F. Zincke, 1738.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13992602/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseMadame Monet & famous women background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8999980/madame-monet-famous-women-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA young physician taking the pulse of a woman with whom he is flirting, a young man passing by raises his hat. Colour…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13975995/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's blonde woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531887/alphonse-muchas-blonde-woman-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLady Mary Wortley Montagu. Stipple engraving by Caroline Watson, 1813, after J. Richardson, 1719.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14000092/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseMona Lisa collage element, customizable design. Artwork by Leonardo da Vinci, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060927/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-artView licenseLady Mary Wortley Montagu. Stipple engraving by J. Hopwood, 1811, after C. F. Zincke, 1738.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14014519/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseMadame Monet & famous women background, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8999979/madame-monet-famous-women-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFatima, the wife of the Kahya at Adrianopolis, rises to greet Lady Mary Wortley Montagu while her two daughters remain…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13996391/image-cartoon-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseMadame Monet & women desktop wallpaper, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926695/madame-monet-women-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSusannah Long, an elderly lady. Stipple engraving by H. Meyer after H. Edridge.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14000292/susannah-long-elderly-lady-stipple-engraving-meyer-after-edridgeFree Image from public domain licenseMadame Monet & women iPhone wallpaper, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8999988/madame-monet-women-iphone-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCatherine Gladstone. Stipple engraving by R.A. Artlett after W. Say.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13993657/catherine-gladstone-stipple-engraving-ra-artlett-after-sayFree Image from public domain license