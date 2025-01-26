rawpixel
Ducks (1920) print in high resolution by Goyō Hashiguchi.
lotus pondlotusduckjapanese lotusjapanese artanimalsartpublic domain
Floral body moisturizer Instagram post template, editable text
Ducks (1920) print in high resolution by Goyō Hashiguchi. Original from the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally…
Flowers editable collage element set. Remixed by rawpixel.
Lotus Pond at Shinobazu in Ueno by Utagawa Hiroshige
Flowers editable collage element set. Remixed by rawpixel.
Nymphaea lotus, Japanese woodblock art. Digitally enhanced from our own 1917 edition of Seiyô SÔKA ZUFU by Tanigami Kônan.
Elegant watercolor lotus flowers, editable element set
Nymphaea lotus, Japanese woodblock art. Digitally enhanced from our own 1917 edition of Seiyô SÔKA ZUFU by Tanigami Kônan.
Morning routine Instagram post template, editable text
Nymphaea lotus, Japanese woodblock art. Digitally enhanced from our own 1917 edition of Seiyô SÔKA ZUFU by Tanigami Kônan.
Buddhist philosophy Instagram post template, editable text
Two Maidens on Veranda Overlooking Fish Pond during late 19th–early 20th century print in high resolution by Ogata Gekko.
Relaxing music Instagram post template, editable text
Northern Pintail Ducks, Shinobazu Pond, Tokyo, Japan
Elegant lotus flower illustrations, editable element set
Mallard Ducks and Snow-covered Reeds (1843) by Utagawa Hiroshige. Original public domain image from the Rijksmuseum.
Koi fish animal set, editable design element
Two wild ducks in flight (1900 - 1936) by Ohara Koson (1877-1945). Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by…
Buddhist center poster template
Ducks and Withered Lotus. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art.
Editable spring garden design element set
Mandarin duck and drake (1828) vintage Chinese woodblock print by Totoya Hokkei. Original public domain image from the…
Koi fish animal set, editable design element
Mandarin ducks (1925 - 1936) by Ohara Koson (1877-1945). Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Vintage lotus flowers background, aesthetic butterfly illustration
Frog on lotus leaf (1900 - 1930) by Ohara Koson (1877-1945). Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Vintage lotus flowers background, aesthetic butterfly illustration
Mandarin Ducks and Snow by Ohara Shoson
Songkran festival poster template
Flying Geese by Ohara Shōson
Art & flower poster template, editable floral design
Flying Geese by Ohara Shoson. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Koi fish animal set, editable design element
Kingfisher with Lotus Flower (1900 - 1945) by Ohara Koson (1877-1945). Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by…
Editable spring garden design element set
Japanese wagtail on lotus plant (1925 - 1936) by Ohara Koson (1877-1945). Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced…
Koi fish animal set, editable design element
Mallard Ducks Swimming by Ohara Shōson
Floral body moisturizer Instagram post template
Carp or Koi (1926) by Ohara Koson. Original from the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
