Edit ImageCrop26SaveSaveEdit Imagevogueportraitvintage voguevintage lovevintage fashionwoman portraitotto friedrich carl lendeckefashion modelWoman in a pink tubular dress (1912) fashion print in high resolution by Otto Friedrich Carl Lendecke.Original public domain image from The MET MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 771 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2012 x 3130 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarCasting call poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11664788/casting-call-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseFashion, Mode (1912) fashion print in high resolution by Otto Friedrich Carl Lendecke.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726643/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseClassic collection poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11934946/classic-collection-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWoman in a long tubular pink dress (1912) fashion print in high resolution by Otto Friedrich Carl Lendecke.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726765/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseClassic collection blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11934932/classic-collection-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseWoman in a long tubular dress (1912) fashion print in high resolution by Otto Friedrich Carl Lendecke.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726753/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHair salon sale poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14819155/hair-salon-sale-poster-templateView licenseWoman in a black tubular dress (1912) fashion print in high resolution by Otto Friedrich Carl Lendecke.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726640/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseClassic collection Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11770998/classic-collection-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseWoman in a tubular dress (1912) fashion print in high resolution by Otto Friedrich Carl Lendecke.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726641/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseClassic collection Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11934842/classic-collection-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWOman in an anklelength tubular dress (1912) fashion print in high resolution by Otto Friedrich Carl Lendecke.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726759/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFashion week poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9815214/fashion-week-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseWoman in a black tubular dress (1912) fashion print in high resolution by Otto Friedrich Carl Lendecke.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726639/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFashion week Twitter ad template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9815211/fashion-week-twitter-template-editable-textView licenseWoman in a long tubular pink dress (1912) fashion print in high resolution by Otto Friedrich Carl Lendecke. Original from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2894266/free-illustration-image-fashion-pinkFree Image from public domain licenseFashion week flyer template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9815213/fashion-week-flyer-template-editable-text-designView licenseWoman in a pink tubular dress (1912) fashion print in high resolution by Otto Friedrich Carl Lendecke. Original from The MET…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2894271/free-illustration-image-pink-fashion-womanFree Image from public domain licenseComing soon poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9815393/coming-soon-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseWoman in anklelength tubular dress (1912) fashion print in high resolution by Otto Friedrich Carl Lendecke. Original from…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2894273/free-illustration-image-fashion-postcard-paintingFree Image from public domain licenseFashion week email header template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9815212/fashion-week-email-header-template-editable-textView licenseWoman in a long tubular dress (1912) fashion print in high resolution by Otto Friedrich Carl Lendecke. Original from The MET…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2894267/free-illustration-image-pattern-geometric-womanFree Image from public domain licenseComing soon flyer template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9815392/coming-soon-flyer-template-editable-text-designView licenseWoman in a black tubular dress (1912) fashion print in high resolution by Otto Friedrich Carl Lendecke. Original from The…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2894264/free-illustration-image-fashion-womanFree Image from public domain licenseComing soon Twitter ad template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9815388/coming-soon-twitter-template-editable-textView licenseWoman in flapper dress psd, remixed from the artworks by Otto Friedrich Carl Lendeckehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2900189/premium-illustration-psd-antique-apparel-artView licenseComing soon email header template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9815390/coming-soon-email-header-template-editable-textView licenseWoman vector in pink long dress, remixed from the artworks by Otto Friedrich Carl Lendeckehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2899467/premium-illustration-vector-antique-apparel-artView licenseBeauty Facebook post template, editable inclusivity designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18785062/beauty-facebook-post-template-editable-inclusivity-designView licenseWoman in flapper dress vector, remixed from the artworks by Otto Friedrich Carl Lendeckehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2899389/premium-illustration-vector-antique-apparel-artView licenseModel casting call flyer template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686534/model-casting-call-flyer-template-editable-textView licenseWoman psd in fashionable vintage dress, featuring public domain artworkshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2900208/premium-illustration-psd-antique-apparel-artView licenseModel casting call poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686536/model-casting-call-poster-template-editable-designView licenseWoman psd in pink long dress, remixed from the artworks by Otto Friedrich Carl Lendeckehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2900343/premium-illustration-psd-antique-apparel-artView licenseFashion tips Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10727924/fashion-tips-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWoman vector in fashionable vintage dress, featuring public domain artworkshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2898794/premium-illustration-vector-antique-apparel-artView licenseFashion week Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9782615/fashion-week-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseWoman in long dress vector, remixed from the artworks by Otto Friedrich Carl Lendeckehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2899575/premium-illustration-vector-antique-apparel-artView licenseVirtual fashion week poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11664214/virtual-fashion-week-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseWoman vector in striped tubular dress, remixed from the artworks by Otto Friedrich Carl Lendeckehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/2899443/premium-illustration-vector-vintage-ankle-length-antiqueView license