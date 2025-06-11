rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Yokugo no onna (Woman at Her Bath) (1915) print in high resolution by Goyō Hashiguchi.
Save
Edit Image
yokugo no onnajapanese art public domainjapanese artbathpublic domainjapanese printartwomen
Mental health Instagram post template, editable design
Mental health Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9967699/mental-health-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Yokugo no onna (1915) by Goyō Hashiguchi. Original from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Yokugo no onna (1915) by Goyō Hashiguchi. Original from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2562383/free-illustration-image-japan-japanese-artFree Image from public domain license
Editable expo convention banner mockup
Editable expo convention banner mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12739442/editable-expo-convention-banner-mockupView license
Woman After a Bath (1920) print in high resolution by Goyō Hashiguchi.
Woman After a Bath (1920) print in high resolution by Goyō Hashiguchi.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726760/image-art-public-domain-womenFree Image from public domain license
Pastel fashion Instagram post template, editable design
Pastel fashion Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9967690/pastel-fashion-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Goyō Hashiguchi art print, Yokugo no onna painting (1915). Original from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Goyō Hashiguchi art print, Yokugo no onna painting (1915). Original from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3875486/illustration-image-art-peopleView license
Japan exhibition poster template
Japan exhibition poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13052548/japan-exhibition-poster-templateView license
Sanbashi no Onna by Utagawa Kuniyoshi (1753-1806), translated "Young Woman at Sanbashi", a traditional Japanese ukiyo-e…
Sanbashi no Onna by Utagawa Kuniyoshi (1753-1806), translated "Young Woman at Sanbashi", a traditional Japanese ukiyo-e…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/426245/free-illustration-image-japan-utagawa-kuniyoshi-japanese-artFree Image from public domain license
Beauty tips Instagram story template
Beauty tips Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14061910/beauty-tips-instagram-story-templateView license
Png Hashiguchi's naked woman sticker, vintage illustration, transparent background
Png Hashiguchi's naked woman sticker, vintage illustration, transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734257/png-sticker-vintageView license
Motivational quote Instagram post template, editable text
Motivational quote Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12543981/motivational-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
浴後之女 (Woman after the Bath (Yokujo no Onna)) (1920) by Hashiguchi Goyo
浴後之女 (Woman after the Bath (Yokujo no Onna)) (1920) by Hashiguchi Goyo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143595/woman-after-the-bath-yokujo-onna-1920-hashiguchi-goyoFree Image from public domain license
Natural makeup look Instagram story template
Natural makeup look Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14061966/natural-makeup-look-instagram-story-templateView license
Onna yu. Original from the Library of Congress.
Onna yu. Original from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7636518/onna-yu-original-from-the-library-congressFree Image from public domain license
Japanese woman vintage illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese woman vintage illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670479/japanese-woman-vintage-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Hashiguchi's naked woman vintage illustration
Hashiguchi's naked woman vintage illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6734210/hashiguchis-naked-woman-vintage-illustrationView license
Vintage Japanese woman illustration remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage Japanese woman illustration remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670145/vintage-japanese-woman-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Japanese woman (1786-1864) vintage woodblock print by Utagawa Kunisada. Original public domain image from the Library of…
Japanese woman (1786-1864) vintage woodblock print by Utagawa Kunisada. Original public domain image from the Library of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7660741/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Japanese woman vintage illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese woman vintage illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670470/japanese-woman-vintage-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Hashiguchi's naked woman illustration, vintage graphic on torn paper
Hashiguchi's naked woman illustration, vintage graphic on torn paper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/6746658/image-vintage-art-ripped-paperView license
Beauty hacks Instagram post template, editable design
Beauty hacks Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331681/beauty-hacks-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Hashiguchi's naked woman vintage illustration, isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.
Hashiguchi's naked woman vintage illustration, isolated on white, vector. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16766358/vector-person-art-japaneseView license
Beauty hacks story template, editable social media design
Beauty hacks story template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331852/beauty-hacks-story-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Sanbashi no Onna, Japanese ukiyo-e woodblock print by Utagawa Kuniyoshi, vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.
Sanbashi no Onna, Japanese ukiyo-e woodblock print by Utagawa Kuniyoshi, vector element. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16773681/vector-person-art-japaneseView license
Kimono blog banner template, editable text
Kimono blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670915/kimono-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Young Girl at Her Bath (1895) print in high resolution by Maurice Denis. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art.…
Young Girl at Her Bath (1895) print in high resolution by Maurice Denis. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2868174/free-illustration-image-people-vintage-illustrations-bathing-drawingFree Image from public domain license
Tennis is fun poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
Tennis is fun poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8718850/png-art-blank-space-brownView license
Woman at a Hot Spring (1953) print in high resolution by Goyō Hashiguchi. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.…
Woman at a Hot Spring (1953) print in high resolution by Goyō Hashiguchi. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3813531/illustration-image-art-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Beauty hacks blog banner template, editable design
Beauty hacks blog banner template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331850/beauty-hacks-blog-banner-template-editable-designView license
Woman Combing Her Hair (1920) print in high resolution by Goyō Hashiguchi.
Woman Combing Her Hair (1920) print in high resolution by Goyō Hashiguchi.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726783/image-art-public-domain-womenFree Image from public domain license
Japanese garden poster template
Japanese garden poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12761024/japanese-garden-poster-templateView license
Sanbashi no Onna psd, Japanese ukiyo-e woodblock print by Utagawa Kuniyoshi. Remixed by rawpixel.
Sanbashi no Onna psd, Japanese ukiyo-e woodblock print by Utagawa Kuniyoshi. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8886018/psd-art-vintage-illustrationView license
Japan Expo blog banner template, editable text
Japan Expo blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670873/japan-expo-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Sanbashi no Onna, Japanese ukiyo-e woodblock print by Utagawa Kuniyoshi. Remixed by rawpixel.
Sanbashi no Onna, Japanese ukiyo-e woodblock print by Utagawa Kuniyoshi. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8880500/image-art-vintage-illustrationView license
Japanese travel agency poster template
Japanese travel agency poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12761274/japanese-travel-agency-poster-templateView license
Kaze ni nayamu tōka no onna
Kaze ni nayamu tōka no onna
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8650069/kaze-nayamu-toka-onnaFree Image from public domain license
Splash poster template
Splash poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14571605/splash-poster-templateView license
Naked lady. Woman at Her Toilette (1900–1905) painting in high resolution by Edgar Degas. Original from the Art Institute of…
Naked lady. Woman at Her Toilette (1900–1905) painting in high resolution by Edgar Degas. Original from the Art Institute of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2687293/free-illustration-image-degas-painting-bathFree Image from public domain license
Japanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670393/japanese-woman-fuji-mount-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Momiji to onna. Original from the Library of Congress.
Momiji to onna. Original from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7636825/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license