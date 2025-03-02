Edit ImageCrop22SaveSaveEdit Imageutagawa hiroshigehiroshigeanimalsartjapanese artpublic domainukiyo-ecc0Original public domain image from The MET MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 830 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2765 x 4000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarJapanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670399/japanese-woman-fuji-mount-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licensePheasant with Chrysanthemums (1835) Utagawa Hiroshige. Hatsune Riding Ground (1856-1858) by Utagawa Hiroshige. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress.
Utagawa Hiroshige Sparrow and Bamboo (Take ni suzume), 1830. Original public domain image from the Rijksmuseum. Basketry work: by the craftsman Ichida Shōshichirō of Naniwa by Utagawa Hiroshige. Original from The MET Museum.
Utagawa Hiroshige's Suidobashi Bridge and Surugadai (1857). Original public domain image from Library of Congress.
Horikiri Iris Garden, 1857, intercalary 5th month, Utagawa Hiroshige. Original public domain image from the Rijksmuseum. Utagawa Hiroshige 'Seba' on The Sixty-nine Stations of the Kisokaido, 1835-1837. Original public domain image from the Rijksmuseum.
Utagawa Hiroshige (1797 – 1858) Elephant, Album of ichiryusai hiroshige's sketches. Original public domain image from the MET museum. Pheasant and Pine-trees on Snowy Hillside. Original public domain image from the MET museum.
Turtle with monkey by Utagawa Hiroshige. Original public domain image from the Rijksmuseum. Bird by Utagawa Hiroshige. Original public domain image from the Rijksmuseum.
Utagawa Hiroshige (1830) Kanagashira and Karei Fish, from the series Uozukushi (Every Variety of Fish). Original public domain image from the MET museum. Utagawa Hiroshige (1860) "America": A Native American Woman on Horseback in the Snow. Original public domain image from the MET museum.
Crane and Surf (1833) by Utagawa Hiroshige. Original public domain image from the Rijksmuseum. Hatsune Riding Ground (1856-1858) by Utagawa Hiroshige. Original from The MET Museum.
Utagawa Hiroshige (1797 – 1858) Album of ichiryusai hiroshige's sketches. Original public domain image from the MET museum. Utagawa Hiroshige (1862) Picture Album. Original public domain image from the MET museum. Mallard and Snow-covered Reeds (1843). Original public domain image from the MET museum.
Utagawa Hiroshige (1849) Picture Book for the Practice of Drawing fish. Original public domain image from the MET museum. Utagawa Hiroshige (1862) Picture Album. Original public domain image from the MET museum.