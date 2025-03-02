Edit ImageCrop31SaveSaveEdit Imageklimtgustav klimtgustave klimtgustavpublic domaingustav klimt cc0artart nouveauPublic domain image from The National Gallery of ArtOriginal public domain image from National Gallery of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1191 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3969 x 4000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarKlimt's The Kiss background, vintage yellow, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686106/png-aesthetic-background-art-nouveauView licenseFree Gustav Klimt's Beethoven Frieze, Secession Building, Vienna, Austria, public domain painting CC0 image.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5927142/photo-image-public-domain-painting-freeFree Image from public domain licenseKlimt's The Kiss background, vintage yellow, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8685517/png-aesthetic-alphonse-mucha-artView licenseGustav Klimt's Portrait of Helene Klimt (1898) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3847996/illustration-image-art-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseKlimt's The Kiss background, vintage yellow, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627702/png-aesthetic-background-alphonse-muchaView licenseKlimtDieJungfrauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7666728/klimtdiejungfrauFree Image from public domain licenseKlimt's The Kiss background, vintage yellow, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686107/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView licenseStanding Woman (ca. 1910) by Gustav Klimt. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2049966/standing-woman-gustav-klimtFree Image from public domain licenseGustav Klimt's famous painting background, editable Water Serpents II ripped paper design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060484/png-art-nouveau-backgroundView licenseTwo Reclining Nudes (ca. 1905–1906) by Gustav Klimt. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2049143/two-reclining-nudesFree Image from public domain licenseGustav Klimt's famous painting background, editable Water Serpents II ripped paper design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060496/png-art-nouveau-backgroundView licenseStudies for the "Audience Room in the Old Burgtheater": Studies of four lamps by Gustav Klimthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9099346/photo-image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseGustav Klimt's Water Serpents II, editable famous painting ripped paper design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060631/png-art-nouveau-backgroundView licenseSleeping Woman (ca. 1916–1917) by Gustav Klimt. Original from Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2049142/sleeping-woman-gustav-klimtFree Image from public domain licenseGustav Klimt's painting desktop wallpaper, editable Water Serpents II ripped paper design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067307/png-art-nouveau-backgroundView licenseMale Nude (1880) by Gustav Klimt. Original from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2046281/male-nude-gustav-klimtFree Image from public domain licenseGustav Klimt's postage stamp element, editable famous Water Serpents II painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082202/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-art-beautifulView licenseHermine Gallia (ca. 1903) by Gustav Klimt. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2045996/hermine-gallia-gustav-klimtFree Image from public domain licenseGustav Klimt's painting desktop wallpaper, editable Water Serpents II ripped paper design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067305/png-art-nouveau-backgroundView licensePoster for the 18th Secession exhibition by Gustav Klimthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9099416/photo-image-face-paper-artFree Image from public domain licenseGustav Klimt's Water Serpents II, editable famous painting ripped paper design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060600/png-art-nouveau-backgroundView licenseDraft for the intercolumn painting "Egyptian Art II" in the Kunsthistorisches Museum in Vienna by Gustav Klimthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9099334/photo-image-face-paper-artFree Image from public domain licenseGustav Klimt's postage stamp element, editable The Kiss, famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082208/png-aestheticism-art-nouveauView licensePortrait of a Woman (ca. 1910) by Gustav Klimt. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2045983/portrait-womanFree Image from public domain licenseGustav Klimt's The Kiss postage stamp, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9074910/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-aestheticism-artView licenseFigure study (draft illustration?) and detailed studies by Gustav Klimthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9099388/photo-image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseFamous artwork blog banner template, editable Gustav Klimt's Water Serpents II design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9001799/png-art-nouveau-beautifulView licensePortrait of a lady and three hand studies by Gustav Klimthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9099382/photo-image-face-paper-artFree Image from public domain licenseFamous artwork Instagram post template, editable Gustav Klimt's Water Serpents II design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8892557/png-art-nouveau-beautifulView licenseTwo Studies for a Crouching Woman (ca. 1914–1915) by Gustav Klimt. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2046282/two-studies-for-crouching-womanFree Image from public domain licenseFamous artwork Facebook story template, editable Gustav Klimt's Water Serpents II design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926848/png-art-nouveau-beautifulView licenseReclining semi-nude facing left, 1914 – 1915 by gustav klimthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18983796/reclining-semi-nude-facing-left-1914-1915-gustav-klimtFree Image from public domain licenseGustav Klimt's painting phone wallpaper, editable Water Serpents II ripped paper design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060616/png-android-wallpaper-art-nouveauView licenseReclining Nude with Drapery (ca. 1912–1913) by Gustav Klimt. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2049140/reclining-nude-with-draperyFree Image from public domain licenseGustav Klimt's painting phone wallpaper, editable Water Serpents II ripped paper design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060634/png-android-wallpaper-art-nouveauView licenseReclining Nude with Drapery, Back View (ca. 1917–1918) by Gustav Klimt. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2049146/reclining-nude-with-drapery-back-viewFree Image from public domain licenseKlimt's The Kiss iPhone wallpaper, vintage yellow background, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689118/png-aesthetic-mobile-wallpaper-androidView licenseTwo Women Friends Reclining (ca. 1905–1906) by Gustav Klimt. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2049136/two-women-friends-recliningFree Image from public domain licenseKlimt's The Kiss iPhone wallpaper, vintage yellow background, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8689111/png-aesthetic-mobile-wallpaper-alphonse-muchaView licenseThe Lovers (1913) by Gustav Klimt. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2049137/the-lovers-gustav-klimtFree Image from public domain license