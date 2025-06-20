Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imagepublic domainpatternsartornamentpublic domain patternscc0creative commons 0imageTughra: Shah Muhammad bin Ibrahim Khan, al-muzaffar daima (ca. 1648–1687) during Ottoman period, reign of Sultan Mehmed IV.Original public domain image from Cleveland Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 731 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6248 x 3808 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarSports motivation logo template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20509240/sports-motivation-logo-template-editable-textView licensePaper hanging 47 (1815). Original from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689810/image-art-public-domain-patternsFree Image from public domain licenseNeon nights beach party poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20347499/neon-nights-beach-party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMuestras para bordados, plancha número 31 between 1909 and 1913 by Mexico City : Antonio Vanegas Arroyohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8650331/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morris inspired magic fonthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14814263/william-morris-inspired-magic-fontView licenseOriginal public domain image from the Rijksmuseumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727145/public-domain-image-from-the-rijksmuseumFree Image from public domain licenseSkincare branding logo template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21000645/skincare-branding-logo-template-editable-textView licenseMuestras para bordados, plancha número 30 between 1909 and 1913 by Mexico City : Antonio Vanegas Arroyohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8650276/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14817727/william-morrisView licenseShibata Zeshin. Original public domain image from the Rijksmuseum.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639911/image-art-vintage-leavesFree Image from public domain licenseReading & book quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816751/image-flower-book-artView licenseOriginal public domain image from The MET Museumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726560/public-domain-image-from-the-metFree Image from public domain licenseOcean Inspired skincare Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21012176/ocean-inspired-skincare-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWallpaper design accompanied by printed label describing the pattern: "Number Fifty Three. Border for number fifty- two. A…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686848/image-wallpaper-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseClean & sooth skincare Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21002217/clean-sooth-skincare-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWallpaper design. Printed label for companion sheet, LOT 14054, no. 14-a, describes the pattern: "Number Sixty Six. Ground…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686726/image-wallpaper-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseYoung & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815587/image-rose-person-artView licenseNew elegant tools for carving and fret work! (1877) print in high resolution by Henry T. Williams.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648522/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license4th of July poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18336758/4th-july-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseTextile design with bird and flower motif 1878?https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8650297/textile-design-with-bird-and-flower-motif-1878Free Image from public domain licenseArt quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14892837/art-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseOriginal public domain image from Cleveland Museum of Arthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726008/httpsclevelandartorgart200911Free Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseF. Ray Comstock offers the delightful musical success, The school girl music by Leslie Stuart, composer of "Florodora" ;…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688383/image-art-public-domain-patternsFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseLeaf from a Psalter and Prayerbook: Calendar Page with Labors (recto) and Calendar Page with Peasant (verso) (ca. 1524)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726129/image-art-public-domain-patternsFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAlbum of Paintings by the Venerable Zeshin (1615-1868). Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639130/httpsclevelandartorgart1990130Free Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseEaster offering (1884). Original from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689905/image-flower-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseLearn more gain more mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815538/image-newspaper-art-vintageView licenseEaster greeting (1884). Original from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689902/image-flower-plants-artFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14817643/william-morrisView licenseAn Illuminated Folio from the Royal Manuscript of the Farhang–i Jahangiri (recto) (1607–1608).https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726131/image-art-public-domain-patternFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563649/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseOriginal public domain image from the Rijksmuseumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726980/public-domain-image-from-the-rijksmuseumFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560688/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseOriginal public domain image from the Rijksmuseumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727102/public-domain-image-from-the-rijksmuseumFree Image from public domain licensePurifying skincare Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21012338/purifying-skincare-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseOriginal public domain image from the Smithsonianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728987/public-domain-image-from-the-smithsonianFree Image from public domain license