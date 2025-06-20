rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Tughra: Shah Muhammad bin Ibrahim Khan, al-muzaffar daima (ca. 1648–1687) during Ottoman period, reign of Sultan Mehmed IV.
Save
Edit Image
public domainpatternsartornamentpublic domain patternscc0creative commons 0image
Sports motivation logo template, editable text
Sports motivation logo template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/20509240/sports-motivation-logo-template-editable-textView license
Paper hanging 47 (1815). Original from the Library of Congress.
Paper hanging 47 (1815). Original from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689810/image-art-public-domain-patternsFree Image from public domain license
Neon nights beach party poster template, editable text and design
Neon nights beach party poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/20347499/neon-nights-beach-party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Muestras para bordados, plancha número 31 between 1909 and 1913 by Mexico City : Antonio Vanegas Arroyo
Muestras para bordados, plancha número 31 between 1909 and 1913 by Mexico City : Antonio Vanegas Arroyo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8650331/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
William Morris inspired magic font
William Morris inspired magic font
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14814263/william-morris-inspired-magic-fontView license
Original public domain image from the Rijksmuseum
Original public domain image from the Rijksmuseum
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727145/public-domain-image-from-the-rijksmuseumFree Image from public domain license
Skincare branding logo template, editable text
Skincare branding logo template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21000645/skincare-branding-logo-template-editable-textView license
Muestras para bordados, plancha número 30 between 1909 and 1913 by Mexico City : Antonio Vanegas Arroyo
Muestras para bordados, plancha número 30 between 1909 and 1913 by Mexico City : Antonio Vanegas Arroyo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8650276/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
William Morris
William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14817727/william-morrisView license
Shibata Zeshin. Original public domain image from the Rijksmuseum.
Shibata Zeshin. Original public domain image from the Rijksmuseum.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639911/image-art-vintage-leavesFree Image from public domain license
Reading & book quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
Reading & book quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816751/image-flower-book-artView license
Original public domain image from The MET Museum
Original public domain image from The MET Museum
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726560/public-domain-image-from-the-metFree Image from public domain license
Ocean Inspired skincare Instagram post template, editable text
Ocean Inspired skincare Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21012176/ocean-inspired-skincare-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Wallpaper design accompanied by printed label describing the pattern: "Number Fifty Three. Border for number fifty- two. A…
Wallpaper design accompanied by printed label describing the pattern: "Number Fifty Three. Border for number fifty- two. A…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686848/image-wallpaper-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Clean & sooth skincare Instagram post template, editable text
Clean & sooth skincare Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21002217/clean-sooth-skincare-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Wallpaper design. Printed label for companion sheet, LOT 14054, no. 14-a, describes the pattern: "Number Sixty Six. Ground…
Wallpaper design. Printed label for companion sheet, LOT 14054, no. 14-a, describes the pattern: "Number Sixty Six. Ground…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7686726/image-wallpaper-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Young & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
Young & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815587/image-rose-person-artView license
New elegant tools for carving and fret work! (1877) print in high resolution by Henry T. Williams.
New elegant tools for carving and fret work! (1877) print in high resolution by Henry T. Williams.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648522/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
4th of July poster template, editable text and design
4th of July poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18336758/4th-july-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Textile design with bird and flower motif 1878?
Textile design with bird and flower motif 1878?
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8650297/textile-design-with-bird-and-flower-motif-1878Free Image from public domain license
Art quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
Art quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14892837/art-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView license
Original public domain image from Cleveland Museum of Art
Original public domain image from Cleveland Museum of Art
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726008/httpsclevelandartorgart200911Free Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
F. Ray Comstock offers the delightful musical success, The school girl music by Leslie Stuart, composer of "Florodora" ;…
F. Ray Comstock offers the delightful musical success, The school girl music by Leslie Stuart, composer of "Florodora" ;…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688383/image-art-public-domain-patternsFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Leaf from a Psalter and Prayerbook: Calendar Page with Labors (recto) and Calendar Page with Peasant (verso) (ca. 1524)
Leaf from a Psalter and Prayerbook: Calendar Page with Labors (recto) and Calendar Page with Peasant (verso) (ca. 1524)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726129/image-art-public-domain-patternsFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Album of Paintings by the Venerable Zeshin (1615-1868). Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art.
Album of Paintings by the Venerable Zeshin (1615-1868). Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639130/httpsclevelandartorgart1990130Free Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Easter offering (1884). Original from the Library of Congress.
Easter offering (1884). Original from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689905/image-flower-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Learn more gain more mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
Learn more gain more mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815538/image-newspaper-art-vintageView license
Easter greeting (1884). Original from the Library of Congress.
Easter greeting (1884). Original from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689902/image-flower-plants-artFree Image from public domain license
William Morris
William Morris
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14817643/william-morrisView license
An Illuminated Folio from the Royal Manuscript of the Farhang–i Jahangiri (recto) (1607–1608).
An Illuminated Folio from the Royal Manuscript of the Farhang–i Jahangiri (recto) (1607–1608).
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726131/image-art-public-domain-patternFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563649/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Original public domain image from the Rijksmuseum
Original public domain image from the Rijksmuseum
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726980/public-domain-image-from-the-rijksmuseumFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560688/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView license
Original public domain image from the Rijksmuseum
Original public domain image from the Rijksmuseum
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727102/public-domain-image-from-the-rijksmuseumFree Image from public domain license
Purifying skincare Instagram post template, editable text
Purifying skincare Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21012338/purifying-skincare-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Original public domain image from the Smithsonian
Original public domain image from the Smithsonian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728987/public-domain-image-from-the-smithsonianFree Image from public domain license