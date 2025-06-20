Edit ImageCrop23SaveSaveEdit Imagezhang ruoaibotanical public domainchinese1800s chinese artartchinese flowerchinese paintingsRose (18th Century) painting in high resolution by Zhang Ruoai.Original public domain image from Cleveland Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 1200 x 869 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6806 x 4927 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 6806 x 4927 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEditable flower Chinese ink brush design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16039023/editable-flower-chinese-ink-brush-design-element-setView licenseRose (18th Century) painting in high resolution by Zhang Ruoai. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2821768/free-illustration-image-flower-floral-roseFree Image from public domain licenseEditable flower Chinese ink brush design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16039034/editable-flower-chinese-ink-brush-design-element-setView licenseOriginal public domain image from the Rijksmuseumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726713/public-domain-image-from-the-rijksmuseumFree Image from public domain licenseEditable flower Chinese ink brush design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16038844/editable-flower-chinese-ink-brush-design-element-setView licenseMallow flowers (18th Century) painting in high resolution by Zhang Ruoai. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2819516/free-illustration-image-flower-chinese-paintingFree Image from public domain licenseEditable flower Chinese ink brush design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16038751/editable-flower-chinese-ink-brush-design-element-setView licensePinks (18th Century) painting in high resolution by Zhang Ruoai. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2825032/free-illustration-image-flower-botanical-chineseFree Image from public domain licenseEditable flower Chinese ink brush design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16039035/editable-flower-chinese-ink-brush-design-element-setView licensePreening Bird (18th Century) painting in high resolution by Zhang Ruoai. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2818303/free-illustration-image-chinese-bird-flowerFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Chinese new year Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11958080/happy-chinese-new-year-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseClimbing Blue Flowers (18th Century) painting in high resolution by Zhang Ruoai. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2819521/free-illustration-image-chinese-flower-blueFree Image from public domain licenseVisit China Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11958234/visit-china-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGeranium (1874) by L. Prang & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727531/image-flowers-art-leavesFree Image from public domain licenseLunar New Year poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13149271/lunar-new-year-poster-templateView licenseBats, rocks, flowers oval calligraphy (18th Century) painting in high resolution by Zhang Ruoai. Original from The Cleveland…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2818294/free-illustration-image-chinese-bird-calligraphyFree Image from public domain licenseChinese flowers, vintage illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10146130/chinese-flowers-vintage-illustration-editable-designView licenseBats, rocks, flowers circular calligraphy (18th Century) painting in high resolution by Zhang Ruoai. Original from The…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2825716/free-illustration-image-chinese-flowers-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Daruma doll background, vintage traditional illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9042321/png-aesthetic-asian-botanicalView licenseOriginal public domain image from Library of Congresshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727486/public-domain-image-from-the-library-congressFree Image from public domain licenseFlower and butterfly illustration on blue background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149675/flower-and-butterfly-illustration-blue-background-editable-designView licenseautumn foliage, oak leaves with acorns, and a strip of birch bark on which is written a line of verse from the poem "Forest…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727528/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFlower and butterfly illustration on red background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150311/flower-and-butterfly-illustration-red-background-editable-designView licenseLily and its parts (1872) by L. Prang & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727534/image-flowers-art-leavesFree Image from public domain licenseFlower Instagram post template, editable design. Famous art, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8914267/png-advertisement-artView licenseChrysanthemums. Original public domain image from the MET museum.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7640209/original-public-domain-image-from-the-met-museumFree Image from public domain licenseFlower Instagram story template, editable design. Famous art, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8925876/png-advertisement-artView licenseBlackberries (1887) by L. Prang & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727456/image-plants-art-leavesFree Image from public domain licenseVintage flower illustration on blue background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10159496/vintage-flower-illustration-blue-background-editable-designView licenseApple blossoms and bird's nest (1878) by L. Prang & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727536/image-flowers-art-leavesFree Image from public domain licenseRed vintage flower illustration, vintage background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10160774/red-vintage-flower-illustration-vintage-background-editable-designView licenseArrangement of a peony with other flowers (1820). Original from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688017/image-flower-plants-artFree Image from public domain licenseRed vintage flower illustration, vintage background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10160879/red-vintage-flower-illustration-vintage-background-editable-designView licenseStrawberries (1867). Original from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688011/image-flower-plants-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Daruma doll HD wallpaper, vintage traditional background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9042325/png-aesthetic-asian-botanicalView licenseBird with Plum Blossoms (18th Century) painting in high resolution by Zhang Ruoai. Original from The Cleveland Museum of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2821765/free-illustration-image-flower-art-botanicalFree Image from public domain licenseVintage flower with round shape, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10162100/vintage-flower-with-round-shape-editable-designView licensePink and its parts (1872) by Currier & Ives.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727608/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSpring background, flower and butterfly illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10159422/spring-background-flower-and-butterfly-illustration-editable-designView licenseOriginal public domain image from the Smithsonianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727208/public-domain-image-from-the-smithsonianFree Image from public domain license