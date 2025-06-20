rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Rose (18th Century) painting in high resolution by Zhang Ruoai.
Save
Edit Image
zhang ruoaibotanical public domainchinese1800s chinese artartchinese flowerchinese paintings
Editable flower Chinese ink brush design element set
Editable flower Chinese ink brush design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16039023/editable-flower-chinese-ink-brush-design-element-setView license
Rose (18th Century) painting in high resolution by Zhang Ruoai. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally…
Rose (18th Century) painting in high resolution by Zhang Ruoai. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2821768/free-illustration-image-flower-floral-roseFree Image from public domain license
Editable flower Chinese ink brush design element set
Editable flower Chinese ink brush design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16039034/editable-flower-chinese-ink-brush-design-element-setView license
Original public domain image from the Rijksmuseum
Original public domain image from the Rijksmuseum
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726713/public-domain-image-from-the-rijksmuseumFree Image from public domain license
Editable flower Chinese ink brush design element set
Editable flower Chinese ink brush design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16038844/editable-flower-chinese-ink-brush-design-element-setView license
Mallow flowers (18th Century) painting in high resolution by Zhang Ruoai. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art.…
Mallow flowers (18th Century) painting in high resolution by Zhang Ruoai. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2819516/free-illustration-image-flower-chinese-paintingFree Image from public domain license
Editable flower Chinese ink brush design element set
Editable flower Chinese ink brush design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16038751/editable-flower-chinese-ink-brush-design-element-setView license
Pinks (18th Century) painting in high resolution by Zhang Ruoai. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally…
Pinks (18th Century) painting in high resolution by Zhang Ruoai. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2825032/free-illustration-image-flower-botanical-chineseFree Image from public domain license
Editable flower Chinese ink brush design element set
Editable flower Chinese ink brush design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16039035/editable-flower-chinese-ink-brush-design-element-setView license
Preening Bird (18th Century) painting in high resolution by Zhang Ruoai. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art.…
Preening Bird (18th Century) painting in high resolution by Zhang Ruoai. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2818303/free-illustration-image-chinese-bird-flowerFree Image from public domain license
Happy Chinese new year Instagram post template, editable text
Happy Chinese new year Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11958080/happy-chinese-new-year-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Climbing Blue Flowers (18th Century) painting in high resolution by Zhang Ruoai. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art.…
Climbing Blue Flowers (18th Century) painting in high resolution by Zhang Ruoai. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2819521/free-illustration-image-chinese-flower-blueFree Image from public domain license
Visit China Instagram post template, editable text
Visit China Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11958234/visit-china-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Geranium (1874) by L. Prang & Co.
Geranium (1874) by L. Prang & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727531/image-flowers-art-leavesFree Image from public domain license
Lunar New Year poster template
Lunar New Year poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13149271/lunar-new-year-poster-templateView license
Bats, rocks, flowers oval calligraphy (18th Century) painting in high resolution by Zhang Ruoai. Original from The Cleveland…
Bats, rocks, flowers oval calligraphy (18th Century) painting in high resolution by Zhang Ruoai. Original from The Cleveland…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2818294/free-illustration-image-chinese-bird-calligraphyFree Image from public domain license
Chinese flowers, vintage illustration, editable design
Chinese flowers, vintage illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10146130/chinese-flowers-vintage-illustration-editable-designView license
Bats, rocks, flowers circular calligraphy (18th Century) painting in high resolution by Zhang Ruoai. Original from The…
Bats, rocks, flowers circular calligraphy (18th Century) painting in high resolution by Zhang Ruoai. Original from The…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2825716/free-illustration-image-chinese-flowers-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Daruma doll background, vintage traditional illustration, editable design
Japanese Daruma doll background, vintage traditional illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9042321/png-aesthetic-asian-botanicalView license
Original public domain image from Library of Congress
Original public domain image from Library of Congress
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727486/public-domain-image-from-the-library-congressFree Image from public domain license
Flower and butterfly illustration on blue background, editable design
Flower and butterfly illustration on blue background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10149675/flower-and-butterfly-illustration-blue-background-editable-designView license
autumn foliage, oak leaves with acorns, and a strip of birch bark on which is written a line of verse from the poem "Forest…
autumn foliage, oak leaves with acorns, and a strip of birch bark on which is written a line of verse from the poem "Forest…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727528/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Flower and butterfly illustration on red background, editable design
Flower and butterfly illustration on red background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10150311/flower-and-butterfly-illustration-red-background-editable-designView license
Lily and its parts (1872) by L. Prang & Co.
Lily and its parts (1872) by L. Prang & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727534/image-flowers-art-leavesFree Image from public domain license
Flower Instagram post template, editable design. Famous art, remixed by rawpixel.
Flower Instagram post template, editable design. Famous art, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8914267/png-advertisement-artView license
Chrysanthemums. Original public domain image from the MET museum.
Chrysanthemums. Original public domain image from the MET museum.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7640209/original-public-domain-image-from-the-met-museumFree Image from public domain license
Flower Instagram story template, editable design. Famous art, remixed by rawpixel.
Flower Instagram story template, editable design. Famous art, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8925876/png-advertisement-artView license
Blackberries (1887) by L. Prang & Co.
Blackberries (1887) by L. Prang & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727456/image-plants-art-leavesFree Image from public domain license
Vintage flower illustration on blue background, editable design
Vintage flower illustration on blue background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10159496/vintage-flower-illustration-blue-background-editable-designView license
Apple blossoms and bird's nest (1878) by L. Prang & Co.
Apple blossoms and bird's nest (1878) by L. Prang & Co.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727536/image-flowers-art-leavesFree Image from public domain license
Red vintage flower illustration, vintage background, editable design
Red vintage flower illustration, vintage background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10160774/red-vintage-flower-illustration-vintage-background-editable-designView license
Arrangement of a peony with other flowers (1820). Original from the Library of Congress.
Arrangement of a peony with other flowers (1820). Original from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688017/image-flower-plants-artFree Image from public domain license
Red vintage flower illustration, vintage background, editable design
Red vintage flower illustration, vintage background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10160879/red-vintage-flower-illustration-vintage-background-editable-designView license
Strawberries (1867). Original from the Library of Congress.
Strawberries (1867). Original from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688011/image-flower-plants-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Daruma doll HD wallpaper, vintage traditional background, editable design
Japanese Daruma doll HD wallpaper, vintage traditional background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9042325/png-aesthetic-asian-botanicalView license
Bird with Plum Blossoms (18th Century) painting in high resolution by Zhang Ruoai. Original from The Cleveland Museum of…
Bird with Plum Blossoms (18th Century) painting in high resolution by Zhang Ruoai. Original from The Cleveland Museum of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2821765/free-illustration-image-flower-art-botanicalFree Image from public domain license
Vintage flower with round shape, editable design
Vintage flower with round shape, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10162100/vintage-flower-with-round-shape-editable-designView license
Pink and its parts (1872) by Currier & Ives.
Pink and its parts (1872) by Currier & Ives.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727608/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Spring background, flower and butterfly illustration, editable design
Spring background, flower and butterfly illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10159422/spring-background-flower-and-butterfly-illustration-editable-designView license
Original public domain image from the Smithsonian
Original public domain image from the Smithsonian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727208/public-domain-image-from-the-smithsonianFree Image from public domain license