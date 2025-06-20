rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
The evolution of church music by the Rev. Frank Landon Humphreys with a preface by the Bishop of New York (1896) by Louis…
Save
Edit Image
louis rheadmodern art public domainart nouveaurheadartpublic domainwomenmodern art
Woman carrying peacock background, editable vintage arch frame, remixed from the artwork of Louis Rhead
Woman carrying peacock background, editable vintage arch frame, remixed from the artwork of Louis Rhead
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8632927/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView license
Poster calendar by L. Prang & Co., (1897) by Louis Rhead.
Poster calendar by L. Prang & Co., (1897) by Louis Rhead.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726844/image-art-public-domain-womenFree Image from public domain license
Woman carrying peacock background, editable vintage arch frame, remixed from the artwork of Louis Rhead
Woman carrying peacock background, editable vintage arch frame, remixed from the artwork of Louis Rhead
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8690248/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView license
The Century containing...the new life of Napoleon, Christmas number (1894]) by Louis Rhead.
The Century containing...the new life of Napoleon, Christmas number (1894]) by Louis Rhead.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726851/image-art-public-domain-womenFree Image from public domain license
Louis Rhead's Jane portrait, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Louis Rhead's Jane portrait, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564482/png-adult-art-nouveauView license
Photochrome engraving company (1895) by Louis Rhead.
Photochrome engraving company (1895) by Louis Rhead.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726850/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Louis Rhead's Jane portrait, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Louis Rhead's Jane portrait, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12575932/png-adult-art-nouveauView license
Prang's Easter publications (1896) by Louis Rhead.
Prang's Easter publications (1896) by Louis Rhead.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726843/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Vintage book lover background, editable beige grid pattern, remixed by rawpixel
Vintage book lover background, editable beige grid pattern, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691466/vintage-book-lover-background-editable-beige-grid-pattern-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Quartier Latin. A magazine devoted to the arts / Louis Rhead (1890–1900) by Louis Rhead.
The Quartier Latin. A magazine devoted to the arts / Louis Rhead (1890–1900) by Louis Rhead.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726908/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Woman carrying peacock background, editable vintage orange pattern, remixed from the artwork of Louis Rhead
Woman carrying peacock background, editable vintage orange pattern, remixed from the artwork of Louis Rhead
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8690101/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView license
Try vio-violet a new Lundborg perfume (1890–1900) by Louis Rhead.
Try vio-violet a new Lundborg perfume (1890–1900) by Louis Rhead.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726846/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Woman carrying peacock, vintage illustration, remixed from the artwork of Louis Rhead, editable design
Woman carrying peacock, vintage illustration, remixed from the artwork of Louis Rhead, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686800/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView license
Cleveland World - Easter number (1896) by Louis Rhead.
Cleveland World - Easter number (1896) by Louis Rhead.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726848/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Woman carrying peacock background, editable vintage orange pattern, remixed from the artwork of Louis Rhead
Woman carrying peacock background, editable vintage orange pattern, remixed from the artwork of Louis Rhead
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8690106/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView license
The Century, midsummer holiday number (1895) by Louis Rhead.
The Century, midsummer holiday number (1895) by Louis Rhead.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726847/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Orange floral frame background, editable vintage botanical illustration, remixed from the artwork of Louis Rhead
Orange floral frame background, editable vintage botanical illustration, remixed from the artwork of Louis Rhead
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8690245/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView license
The bookman, Christmas number (1895) by Louis Rhead.
The bookman, Christmas number (1895) by Louis Rhead.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649838/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Woman carrying peacock background, editable vintage purple pattern, remixed from the artwork of Louis Rhead
Woman carrying peacock background, editable vintage purple pattern, remixed from the artwork of Louis Rhead
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8690171/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView license
The Century for Xmas L.J.R. (c1895) by Louis Rhead.
The Century for Xmas L.J.R. (c1895) by Louis Rhead.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8667118/image-xmas-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Woman carrying peacock background, vintage orange design, remixed from the artwork of Louis Rhead, editable design
Woman carrying peacock background, vintage orange design, remixed from the artwork of Louis Rhead, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696777/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView license
St. Nicholas for young folks, edited by Mary Mapes Dodge, August holiday number now ready : The Century Co., New York (1894)…
St. Nicholas for young folks, edited by Mary Mapes Dodge, August holiday number now ready : The Century Co., New York (1894)…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649840/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Woman carrying peacock, vintage illustration, remixed from the artwork of Louis Rhead, editable design
Woman carrying peacock, vintage illustration, remixed from the artwork of Louis Rhead, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696786/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView license
The Journal LJR (1896) by Louis Rhead.
The Journal LJR (1896) by Louis Rhead.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649834/the-journal-ljr-1896-louis-rheadFree Image from public domain license
Orange floral frame background, editable vintage botanical illustration, remixed from the artwork of Louis Rhead
Orange floral frame background, editable vintage botanical illustration, remixed from the artwork of Louis Rhead
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8628971/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView license
Packer's tar soap ( 1910–1920) by Louis Rhead.
Packer's tar soap ( 1910–1920) by Louis Rhead.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649835/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Louis Rhead's Jane portrait, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Louis Rhead's Jane portrait, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564903/png-adult-art-nouveauView license
The Century magazine for June (1896) by Louis Rhead.
The Century magazine for June (1896) by Louis Rhead.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727016/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Vintage book lover background, editable purple grid pattern, remixed by rawpixel
Vintage book lover background, editable purple grid pattern, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691495/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView license
Packer's tar soap...for the hair and skin (c.1895) by Louis Rhead.
Packer's tar soap...for the hair and skin (c.1895) by Louis Rhead.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649863/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Woman carrying peacock background, editable vintage purple pattern, remixed from the artwork of Louis Rhead
Woman carrying peacock background, editable vintage purple pattern, remixed from the artwork of Louis Rhead
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8690160/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView license
The history of over sea by William Morris (1894) by Louis Rhead.
The history of over sea by William Morris (1894) by Louis Rhead.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8648731/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Vintage book lover background, editable purple grid pattern, remixed by rawpixel
Vintage book lover background, editable purple grid pattern, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691493/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView license
Harper's Bazaar--Thanksgiving (1894) by Louis Rhead.
Harper's Bazaar--Thanksgiving (1894) by Louis Rhead.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649858/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Woman carrying peacock background, vintage orange design, remixed from the artwork of Louis Rhead, editable design
Woman carrying peacock background, vintage orange design, remixed from the artwork of Louis Rhead, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8646876/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView license
St. Nicholas, "the ideal magazine for young folks." The beautiful Christmas number (1895) by Louis Rhead.
St. Nicholas, "the ideal magazine for young folks." The beautiful Christmas number (1895) by Louis Rhead.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649039/image-christmas-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage book lover background, editable beige grid pattern, remixed by rawpixel
Vintage book lover background, editable beige grid pattern, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8544969/vintage-book-lover-background-editable-beige-grid-pattern-remixed-rawpixelView license
Scribner's for Xmas (1895) by Louis Rhead.
Scribner's for Xmas (1895) by Louis Rhead.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649829/scribners-for-xmas-1895-louis-rheadFree Image from public domain license
Woman carrying peacock sticker, vintage illustration, remixed from the artwork of Louis Rhead, editable design
Woman carrying peacock sticker, vintage illustration, remixed from the artwork of Louis Rhead, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8669094/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView license
L. Prang & Co.'s holiday publications (1896) by Louis Rhead.
L. Prang & Co.'s holiday publications (1896) by Louis Rhead.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8649038/image-christmas-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license