rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons.
Save
Edit Image
emanuel leutzeleutzeartpublic domaincc0creative commons 0imagecreative commons
Neon nights beach party poster template, editable text and design
Neon nights beach party poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/20347499/neon-nights-beach-party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Bird Nesting by Emanuel Gottlieb Leutze, born Schwäbisch Gmünd, Germany 1816-died Washington, DC 1868
Bird Nesting by Emanuel Gottlieb Leutze, born Schwäbisch Gmünd, Germany 1816-died Washington, DC 1868
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9066482/bird-nestingFree Image from public domain license
Skincare branding logo template, editable text
Skincare branding logo template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21000645/skincare-branding-logo-template-editable-textView license
Washington Crossing the Delaware by Emanuel Leutze, MMA-NYC, 1851
Washington Crossing the Delaware by Emanuel Leutze, MMA-NYC, 1851
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7666991/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Reading & book quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
Reading & book quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816751/image-flower-book-artView license
[Washington crossing the Delaware River]
[Washington crossing the Delaware River]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689065/washington-crossing-the-delaware-riverFree Image from public domain license
Sports motivation logo template, editable text
Sports motivation logo template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/20509240/sports-motivation-logo-template-editable-textView license
Detail of cartoon for mural Westward the Course of Empire...
Detail of cartoon for mural Westward the Course of Empire...
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9066455/image-vintage-public-domain-illustrationFree Image from public domain license
Clean & sooth skincare Instagram post template, editable text
Clean & sooth skincare Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21002217/clean-sooth-skincare-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The Countess, Emanuel Gottlieb Leutze
The Countess, Emanuel Gottlieb Leutze
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8849852/the-countessFree Image from public domain license
Art quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
Art quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14892837/art-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView license
Christophe Colomb devant le conseil de Salamanque (1841) by Emanuel Leutze
Christophe Colomb devant le conseil de Salamanque (1841) by Emanuel Leutze
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11761692/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
4th of July poster template, editable text and design
4th of July poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18336758/4th-july-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
David Playing before Saul (1853) by Emanuel Gottlieb Leutze
David Playing before Saul (1853) by Emanuel Gottlieb Leutze
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10043646/david-playing-before-saul-1853-emanuel-gottlieb-leutzeFree Image from public domain license
Young & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
Young & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815587/image-rose-person-artView license
The Puritan by Emanuel Leutze and P C Duchochois
The Puritan by Emanuel Leutze and P C Duchochois
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14323359/the-puritan-emanuel-leutze-and-duchochoisFree Image from public domain license
Learn more gain more mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
Learn more gain more mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815538/image-newspaper-art-vintageView license
Study of Courtesans (c. 1840-1850) by Emanuel Gottlieb Leutze
Study of Courtesans (c. 1840-1850) by Emanuel Gottlieb Leutze
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10041573/study-courtesans-c-1840-1850-emanuel-gottlieb-leutzeFree Image from public domain license
Purifying skincare Instagram post template, editable text
Purifying skincare Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21012338/purifying-skincare-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Free public domain CC0 photo.
Free public domain CC0 photo.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5974086/free-public-domain-cc0-photoFree Image from public domain license
Dance quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
Dance quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14889672/dance-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView license
Free public domain CC0 photo.
Free public domain CC0 photo.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5973331/free-public-domain-cc0-photoFree Image from public domain license
Henri Matisse quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
Henri Matisse quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14891769/henri-matisse-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView license
Portrait of a man in dark clothes, Imrich Emanuel Roth
Portrait of a man in dark clothes, Imrich Emanuel Roth
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8900687/portrait-man-dark-clothesFree Image from public domain license
Dream mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
Dream mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816377/dream-mobile-wallpaper-template-aesthetic-editable-design-and-textView license
Elephant hunting with hounds., Emanuel Andrássy
Elephant hunting with hounds., Emanuel Andrássy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8900725/elephant-hunting-with-houndsFree Image from public domain license
4th of July Instagram post template, editable text and design
4th of July Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18343395/4th-july-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
ontwerp voor mes en lepel voor prinses Mathilde Bonaparte (1860) by Eugène Emanuel Viollet le Duc
ontwerp voor mes en lepel voor prinses Mathilde Bonaparte (1860) by Eugène Emanuel Viollet le Duc
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13792875/image-art-public-domain-paintingFree Image from public domain license
Ocean Inspired skincare Instagram post template, editable text
Ocean Inspired skincare Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21012176/ocean-inspired-skincare-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Girl with a vase, Imrich Emanuel Roth
Girl with a vase, Imrich Emanuel Roth
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8899776/girl-with-vaseFree Image from public domain license
Break the rules mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
Break the rules mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14887395/break-the-rules-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView license
Plate (ca.1940) by Hedwig Emanuel. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Plate (ca.1940) by Hedwig Emanuel. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3362558/free-illustration-image-antique-art-artworkFree Image from public domain license
Nourishing skincare Instagram post template, editable text
Nourishing skincare Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21010635/nourishing-skincare-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Plate by Hedwig Emanuel. Original from The National Galley of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Plate by Hedwig Emanuel. Original from The National Galley of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3362559/free-illustration-image-antique-art-artworkFree Image from public domain license
Fourth of July Instagram post template, editable text and design
Fourth of July Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18358528/fourth-july-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Waterpoort te Tiel (1886 - 1938) by Anton Vincent Emanuel Pohl
Waterpoort te Tiel (1886 - 1938) by Anton Vincent Emanuel Pohl
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13765070/waterpoort-tiel-1886-1938-anton-vincent-emanuel-pohlFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
Van Gogh quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14892844/van-gogh-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView license
Proeven van aquatint-greinen (1886 - 1912) by Emanuel Samson van Beever
Proeven van aquatint-greinen (1886 - 1912) by Emanuel Samson van Beever
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13763737/proeven-van-aquatint-greinen-1886-1912-emanuel-samson-van-beeverFree Image from public domain license
Art quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
Art quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14889255/art-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView license
Dame, auf einem Stuhl sitzend, null by johann emanuel goebel
Dame, auf einem Stuhl sitzend, null by johann emanuel goebel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18959072/dame-auf-einem-stuhl-sitzend-null-johann-emanuel-goebelFree Image from public domain license