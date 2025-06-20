Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageemanuel leutzeleutzeartpublic domaincc0creative commons 0imagecreative commonsfamous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons.MoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 769 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6004 x 3847 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarNeon nights beach party poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20347499/neon-nights-beach-party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseBird Nesting by Emanuel Gottlieb Leutze, born Schwäbisch Gmünd, Germany 1816-died Washington, DC 1868https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9066482/bird-nestingFree Image from public domain licenseSkincare branding logo template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21000645/skincare-branding-logo-template-editable-textView licenseWashington Crossing the Delaware by Emanuel Leutze, MMA-NYC, 1851https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7666991/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseReading & book quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816751/image-flower-book-artView license[Washington crossing the Delaware River]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7689065/washington-crossing-the-delaware-riverFree Image from public domain licenseSports motivation logo template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20509240/sports-motivation-logo-template-editable-textView licenseDetail of cartoon for mural Westward the Course of Empire...https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9066455/image-vintage-public-domain-illustrationFree Image from public domain licenseClean & sooth skincare Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21002217/clean-sooth-skincare-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Countess, Emanuel Gottlieb Leutzehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8849852/the-countessFree Image from public domain licenseArt quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14892837/art-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseChristophe Colomb devant le conseil de Salamanque (1841) by Emanuel Leutzehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11761692/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license4th of July poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18336758/4th-july-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDavid Playing before Saul (1853) by Emanuel Gottlieb Leutzehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10043646/david-playing-before-saul-1853-emanuel-gottlieb-leutzeFree Image from public domain licenseYoung & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815587/image-rose-person-artView licenseThe Puritan by Emanuel Leutze and P C Duchochoishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14323359/the-puritan-emanuel-leutze-and-duchochoisFree Image from public domain licenseLearn more gain more mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815538/image-newspaper-art-vintageView licenseStudy of Courtesans (c. 1840-1850) by Emanuel Gottlieb Leutzehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10041573/study-courtesans-c-1840-1850-emanuel-gottlieb-leutzeFree Image from public domain licensePurifying skincare Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21012338/purifying-skincare-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFree public domain CC0 photo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5974086/free-public-domain-cc0-photoFree Image from public domain licenseDance quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14889672/dance-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseFree public domain CC0 photo.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/5973331/free-public-domain-cc0-photoFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Matisse quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14891769/henri-matisse-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licensePortrait of a man in dark clothes, Imrich Emanuel Rothhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8900687/portrait-man-dark-clothesFree Image from public domain licenseDream mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816377/dream-mobile-wallpaper-template-aesthetic-editable-design-and-textView licenseElephant hunting with hounds., Emanuel Andrássyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8900725/elephant-hunting-with-houndsFree Image from public domain license4th of July Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18343395/4th-july-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseontwerp voor mes en lepel voor prinses Mathilde Bonaparte (1860) by Eugène Emanuel Viollet le Duchttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13792875/image-art-public-domain-paintingFree Image from public domain licenseOcean Inspired skincare Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21012176/ocean-inspired-skincare-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGirl with a vase, Imrich Emanuel Rothhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8899776/girl-with-vaseFree Image from public domain licenseBreak the rules mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14887395/break-the-rules-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licensePlate (ca.1940) by Hedwig Emanuel. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3362558/free-illustration-image-antique-art-artworkFree Image from public domain licenseNourishing skincare Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21010635/nourishing-skincare-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePlate by Hedwig Emanuel. Original from The National Galley of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3362559/free-illustration-image-antique-art-artworkFree Image from public domain licenseFourth of July Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18358528/fourth-july-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWaterpoort te Tiel (1886 - 1938) by Anton Vincent Emanuel Pohlhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13765070/waterpoort-tiel-1886-1938-anton-vincent-emanuel-pohlFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14892844/van-gogh-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseProeven van aquatint-greinen (1886 - 1912) by Emanuel Samson van Beeverhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13763737/proeven-van-aquatint-greinen-1886-1912-emanuel-samson-van-beeverFree Image from public domain licenseArt quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14889255/art-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseDame, auf einem Stuhl sitzend, null by johann emanuel goebelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18959072/dame-auf-einem-stuhl-sitzend-null-johann-emanuel-goebelFree Image from public domain license