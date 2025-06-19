rawpixel
Kop van een man schuin naar rechtsboven kijkend (1930–1941) drawing in high resolution by Leo Gestel.
Beeld van een leeuw (1934–1936) drawing in high resolution by Leo Gestel.
Zeilschip (1934–1936) drawing in high resolution by Leo Gestel.
Vluchtelingen uit België te Roosendaal (1914) drawing in high resolution by Leo Gestel.
Vignet voor De Gemeenschap (ontwerp) (ca. 1935) drawing in high resolution by Leo Gestel.
Twee maskers voor gebouw en rotsen (schets) (ca. 1936) drawing in high resolution by Leo Gestel.
Drie zwarte paarden staand naar links kijkend (1935–1936) drawing in high resolution by Leo Gestel. Original from The…
Ontwerp boekomslag "l'Art Hollandais contemporain" (1933) drawing in high resolution by Leo Gestel.
Olifant op boek (ca. 1935–1936) drawing in high resolution by Leo Gestel.
Landschap op Mallorca (1914) drawing in high resolution by Leo Gestel.
Zonder titel (roos) (1935–1936) drawing in high resolution by Leo Gestel.
Vignet voor boek 'L'art Hollandais contemporain' van Paul Fierens; liggend vrouwenhoofd (1932–1933) drawing in high…
Twee badende vrouwen en een rugfiguur (c. 1929–1930) painting in high resolution by Leo Gestel.
Ontwerp boekomslag "Contemporary Dutch Art" (1933) by Leo Gestel. Original public domain image from the Rijksmuseum.…
Elephant on a book (1935-1936) drawing by Leo Gestel. Original public domain image from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced…
Head of a man looking obliquely to the top right (1930–1941) by Leo Gestel. Original public domain image from the…
Drie zwarte paarden staand naar links kijkend (1935–1936) by Leo Gestel. Original public domain image from the Rijksmuseum.…
Two bathing women and a bridge figure (1929–1930) vintage painting by Leo Gestel. Original public domain image from The…
Galopperend paard (1891–1941) drawing in high resolution by Leo Gestel.
Vliegende vogel (1891–1941) drawing in high resolution by Leo Gestel.
Paard in zee (1891–1941) drawing in high resolution by Leo Gestel.
