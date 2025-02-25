Edit ImageCrop209SaveSaveEdit Imageleonardo da vincidavincivitruvian manda vincivitruvianpublic domain renaissanceleonardo davincithe vitruvian manLeonardo da Vinci's Vitruvian Man (circa 1492) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons.MoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 872 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2155 x 2966 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 2155 x 2966 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarLast supper history flyer template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9272627/last-supper-history-flyer-template-editable-text-designView licenseLeonardo da Vinci's The Last Supper (1495-1498) famous painting. 