Paard in zee (1891–1941) drawing in high resolution by Leo Gestel.
Galopperend paard (1891–1941) drawing in high resolution by Leo Gestel.
Galopperend paard (1891–1941) drawing in high resolution by Leo Gestel.
Vliegende vogel (1891–1941) drawing in high resolution by Leo Gestel.
Vliegende vogel (1891–1941) drawing in high resolution by Leo Gestel.
Vrouw in klederdracht (1891–1941) drawing in high resolution by Leo Gestel.
Vrouw in klederdracht (1891–1941) drawing in high resolution by Leo Gestel.
Woman's head (1891–1941) drawing in high resolution by Leo Gestel. Original from The Rijksmuseum.
Woman's head (1891–1941) drawing in high resolution by Leo Gestel. Original from The Rijksmuseum.
Pegasus flying in front of clouds (1891–1941) drawing in high resolution by Leo Gestel. Original from The Rijksmuseum.
Pegasus flying in front of clouds (1891–1941) drawing in high resolution by Leo Gestel. Original from The Rijksmuseum.
Beeld van een leeuw (1934–1936) drawing in high resolution by Leo Gestel.
Beeld van een leeuw (1934–1936) drawing in high resolution by Leo Gestel.
Vluchtelingen uit België te Roosendaal (1914) drawing in high resolution by Leo Gestel.
Vluchtelingen uit België te Roosendaal (1914) drawing in high resolution by Leo Gestel.
Vignet voor De Gemeenschap (ontwerp) (ca. 1935) drawing in high resolution by Leo Gestel.
Vignet voor De Gemeenschap (ontwerp) (ca. 1935) drawing in high resolution by Leo Gestel.
Zeilschip (1934–1936) drawing in high resolution by Leo Gestel.
Zeilschip (1934–1936) drawing in high resolution by Leo Gestel.
Twee maskers voor gebouw en rotsen (schets) (ca. 1936) drawing in high resolution by Leo Gestel.
Twee maskers voor gebouw en rotsen (schets) (ca. 1936) drawing in high resolution by Leo Gestel.
Ontwerp boekillustratie voor Alexander Cohen's Van Anarchie tot Monarchie: Buddha op de Borobúdur te Java (ca. 1891–1941)…
Ontwerp boekillustratie voor Alexander Cohen's Van Anarchie tot Monarchie: Buddha op de Borobúdur te Java (ca. 1891–1941)…
Drie zwarte paarden staand naar links kijkend (1935–1936) drawing in high resolution by Leo Gestel. Original from The…
Drie zwarte paarden staand naar links kijkend (1935–1936) drawing in high resolution by Leo Gestel. Original from The…
Kop van een man schuin naar rechtsboven kijkend (1930–1941) drawing in high resolution by Leo Gestel.
Kop van een man schuin naar rechtsboven kijkend (1930–1941) drawing in high resolution by Leo Gestel.
Vrouwenkop (ca. 1891–1941) drawing in high resolution by Leo Gestel.
Vrouwenkop (ca. 1891–1941) drawing in high resolution by Leo Gestel.
Ontwerp boekomslag "l'Art Hollandais contemporain" (1933) drawing in high resolution by Leo Gestel.
Ontwerp boekomslag "l'Art Hollandais contemporain" (1933) drawing in high resolution by Leo Gestel.
Olifant op boek (ca. 1935–1936) drawing in high resolution by Leo Gestel.
Olifant op boek (ca. 1935–1936) drawing in high resolution by Leo Gestel.
Landschap op Mallorca (1914) drawing in high resolution by Leo Gestel.
Landschap op Mallorca (1914) drawing in high resolution by Leo Gestel.
Zonder titel (roos) (1935–1936) drawing in high resolution by Leo Gestel.
Zonder titel (roos) (1935–1936) drawing in high resolution by Leo Gestel.
Vignet voor boek 'L'art Hollandais contemporain' van Paul Fierens; liggend vrouwenhoofd (1932–1933) drawing in high…
Vignet voor boek 'L'art Hollandais contemporain' van Paul Fierens; liggend vrouwenhoofd (1932–1933) drawing in high…
Zeven duiven (ca. 1939–1941) drawing in high resolution by Leo Gestel.
Zeven duiven (ca. 1939–1941) drawing in high resolution by Leo Gestel.