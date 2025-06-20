rawpixel
Original public domain image from the Smithsonian
Dance quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
Original public domain image from the Smithsonian
Young & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
Original public domain image from the Smithsonian
Art quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
Original public domain image from the Smithsonian
Henri Matisse quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
The Sleeping Model or The Sleeper (1890–1897) by Theodore Roussel.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
But it's the heart that beats too fast (Mais c'est le coeur qui bat trop vite) (ca.1897–1899) print in high resolution by…
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Eve Disconsolate; L. Powers (1835-1904)
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Bust of Faith by Hiram Powers about 1870
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Emile Berchmans. "L'art indépendant, éditions d'art". Lithographie, 1890-1900. Paris, musée Carnavalet.
Clean & sooth skincare Instagram post template, editable text
Naked women. Summer (1891) painting in high resolution by Pierre Puvis de Chavannes.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Pygmalion and Galatea (ca. 1890) painting by Jean–Léon Gérôme.
Victorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.
Allegory of Fortune (1896) painting in high resolution by Luc-Olivier Merson.
Lady quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and text
C.B.; L.W. (monogramme) ; Imprimerie G. Massias. Cycles Gladiator, 18 Boulevard Montmartre. Affiche. Lithographie couleur…
Woman in sunhat, vintage fashion editable illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Allegory of Time (1896) painting in high resolution by Luc-Olivier Merson.
Famous quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
Original public domain image from The MET Museum
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
Original public domain image from The MET Museum
Vintage woman pink frame, editable art deco design
Original public domain image from The MET Museum
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
Original public domain image from the Smithsonian
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
Tommies Bathing (1918) by John Singer Sargent.
Vintage woman yellow desktop wallpaper, editable art deco design
Tommies Bathing (1918) by John Singer Sargent.
Alphonse Mucha's blonde woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Original public domain image from The MET Museum
