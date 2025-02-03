Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagemilletjean françois milletthe gleanersgleanersfrançois milletjean milletjean francois milletdes glaneusesGleaners (1857) by Jean-François Millet. designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10120891/books-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseThree women are picking up the small pieces of corn left in the fields after harvesting. Etching by A. Three women are picking up the small pieces of corn left in the fields after harvesting. Etching by A. Masson after J.F.… Lithograph after J.F. Millet.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13965164/peasants-interrupting-their-work-for-the-angelus-lithograph-after-jf-milletFree Image from public domain license