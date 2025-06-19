Edit ImageCrop17SaveSaveEdit Imagejames boltonflowersartwatercolourbotanicalpublic domainartworkscc0Northern Wheatear (Oenanthe oenanthe), male, with Bilberry (Vaccinium myrtillus L.) and Camberwell Beauty (Nymphalis antiopa), both open and closed, and Pupa (Lepidoptera Pieridae) from the Natural History Cabinet of Anna Blackburne (ca.1768) painting in high resolution by James Bolton.Original public domain image from Yale University Art GalleryMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 966 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2416 x 3000 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 2416 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarFlower shop poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11594468/flower-shop-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseWhite-cheeked Starling (Sturnus cineraceus), with bramble (Rubus fruticosus L.), and Eurasian Comma (Polygonia c-album)…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726952/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFlower shop Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9622401/flower-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseOne of twenty drawings depicting specimens from the Natural History Cabinet of Anna Blackburne (ca.1768) painting in high…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727107/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFlower shop Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11594478/flower-shop-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseCyclamen (cf. Cyclamen L.) and (Lepidoptera Nymphalidae Pyrrhogyra sp.), with Northern dune tiger beetle (Cicindela…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726959/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFlower market Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11288603/flower-market-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseEuropean robin (Erithacus rubecula) and eggs, with wild strawberry (Fragaria vesca L.) from the Natural History Cabinet of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727118/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFlower shop blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11594443/flower-shop-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseEurasian wren (Troglodytes troglodytes), with raspberry (Rubus idaeus L.), and wood lice (Isopoda), and pupa (Lepidoptera…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726956/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese food poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731666/japanese-food-poster-templateView licenseCrimson topaz hummingbird (Topaza pella), male, with Cyclamen (cf. Cyclamen L.) and (Lepidoptera Nymphalidae), open, and Red…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726945/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSpring festival poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760825/spring-festival-poster-templateView licenseLady's slipper orchid (Cypripedium calceolus L.), with tiphiid wasp (Hymenoptera Tiphidae), Orange Tip (Anthocharis…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727121/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseZen meditation poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13168972/zen-meditation-poster-templateView licenseSpotted flycatcher (Muscicapa striata) and eggs, with bramble (Rubus L.) and Purple Emperor (Apatura iris) and longhorned…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726957/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor flower painting design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15372576/editable-watercolor-flower-painting-design-element-setView licenseSubalpine warbler (Sylvia cantillans), male, and eggs, with strawberry (Fragaria L.), and Red Admiral (Vanessa atalanta)…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726955/image-art-public-domain-botanicalFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Pink cactus flower design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15172016/editable-pink-cactus-flower-design-element-setView licenseNorthern Wheatear (Oenanthe oenanthe) female, and eggs, with Cowberry (Vaccinium vitis-idaea L.) and Silver-washed…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726958/image-art-public-domain-botanicalFree Image from public domain licenseZen meditation Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13169012/zen-meditation-facebook-story-templateView licenseDandelion (1755) painting in high resolution by Barbara Regina Dietzsch. Original from Getty Museum. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4032834/illustration-image-flower-watercolor-leafFree Image from public domain licenseZen meditation blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13168938/zen-meditation-blog-banner-templateView licenseCaesalpinoid legume, Blackburn's Earth Boring Beetle, Seven-Spotted Ladybird Beetle, Purple Emperor and shells from the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3970645/illustration-image-flower-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Pink cactus flower design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15173566/editable-pink-cactus-flower-design-element-setView licenseTwo Kingfishers beside a Lake, painting in high resolution by James Sowerby (1756–1822).https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728229/image-art-public-domain-animalsFree Image from public domain licenseElegant watercolor lotus flowers, editable element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16498792/elegant-watercolor-lotus-flowers-editable-element-setView licenseElephant with Ride painting in high resolution by James Sowerby (1756–1822).https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728285/image-art-public-domain-animalsFree Image from public domain licenseBeautiful spring park editable mixed media, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13088232/beautiful-spring-park-editable-mixed-media-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTusked Walruses, painting in high resolution by James Sowerby (1756–1822).https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728215/image-art-public-domain-animalsFree Image from public domain licenseSunflower set, editable design elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15131270/sunflower-set-editable-design-elementView licenseA Sun–Bear painting in high resolution by James Sowerby (1756–1822).https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728217/image-art-public-domain-animalsFree Image from public domain licensePurple iris flower, botanical illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9213156/purple-iris-flower-botanical-illustration-editable-designView licenseA Bird, painting in high resolution by James Sowerby (1756–1822).https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728284/image-art-public-domain-animalsFree Image from public domain licensePurple iris bouquet flower, botanical illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9213158/purple-iris-bouquet-flower-botanical-illustration-editable-designView licenseSoldanella, Amazon angel, net-winged beetle and shells from the Natural History Cabinet of Anna Blackburne (1768) painting…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3970715/illustration-image-flower-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain licenseBeautiful iris flowers desktop wallpaper, vintage botanical illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9213115/png-aesthetic-art-artworkView licenseDouble flower cultivar of Wood anemone, Painted handmaiden moth, Blister beetle, Spanish fly and Sawyer beetle from the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3970643/illustration-image-flower-watercolor-artFree Image from public domain licenseBeautiful iris flowers background, vintage botanical illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9213125/png-aesthetic-art-artworkView licenseA Three–fingered Sloth painting in high resolution by James Sowerby (1756–1822).https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728287/image-art-public-domain-animalsFree Image from public domain license