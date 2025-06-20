rawpixel
British Ducks (1850) painting in high resolution by John Frederick Herring.
Five Horses near a Brook (1850) painting in high resolution by John Frederick Herring.
Fighting Cocks: a Pale-Breasted Fighting Cock, Facing Rght (1829) painting in high resolution by John Frederick Herring.
A Clydesdale Stallion (1820) painting in high resolution by John Frederick Herring.
Fighting Cocks: a Dark-Breasted Fighting Cock, Facing Left (1829) painting in high resolution by John Frederick Herring.
Foxhunting: Clearing a Ditch (1839) painting in high resolution by John Frederick Herring.
Grey carriage horses in the coachyard at Putteridge Bury, Hertfordshire (1838) painting in high resolution by John Frederick…
The Suffolk Hunt. Going to Cover near Herringswell (1833) painting in high resolution by John Frederick Herring.
On the Banks of the Nile, Upper Egypt (1876) in high resolution by John Frederick Lewis.
A Lady Receiving Visitors (The Reception) The Reception (1873) painting in high resolution by John Frederick Lewis.
A Bedouin Encampment; or, Bedouin Arabs (between 1841 and 1851) painting in high resolution by John Frederick Lewis.
Two Camelsca (1843) painting in high resolution by John Frederick Lewis.
Harvest (1857) painting in high resolution by John Frederick Herring. Original from Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally…
Foxhunting: Encouraging Hounds (1839) painting in high resolution by John Frederick Herring. Original from Yale University…
Returning from the Hunt (1855) painting in high resolution by John Frederick Herring. Original from Yale University Art…
Memnon, with William Scott Up (1825) painting in high resolution by John Frederick Herring. Original from Yale University…
British Ducks (1850) painting in high resolution by John Frederick Herring. Original from Yale University Art Gallery.…
Fighting Cocks: a Pale-Breasted Fighting Cock, Facing Rght (1829) painting in high resolution by John Frederick Herring.…
Exercising the Royal Horses (1847–1855) painting in high resolution by John Frederick Herring. Original from Yale University…
Two Horses Eating From a Wheel-Barrow Watched by a Goat and Three Ducks (1850) painting in high resolution by John Frederick…
The Suffolk Hunt: Full Cry (1833) painting in high resolution by John Frederick Herring. Original from Yale University Art…
