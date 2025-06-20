rawpixel
William Morris
Allover floral fabric design (ca. 1759–1815) in high resolution by .
William Morris
Vintage floral wallpaper (ca. 1907–1908) in high resolution.
William Morris
Original public domain image from the Smithsonian.
William Morris
Floral woven textiles in high resolution from the late 19th century.
Arch pillar border background, William Morris' flower pattern, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Grass with lavender, yellow and pink wildflowers (ca. 1875–1900) wallpaper in high resolution.
William Morris
Floral textile panel in high resolution from the mid–18th century.
Business card template, floral pattern editable design
Floral pattern in high resolution from the early 18th century.
William Morris
Birds, butterflies and bees among various blossoms (ca. 1850–1860) wallpaper in high resolution.
William Morris
Original public domain image from the Smithsonian
Editable shawl scarf mockup
Vintage flower wallpaper (ca. 1800) in high resolution.
Garden center poster template, editable text & design
Allover pattern of orange dots and small black dots from the 18th century wallpaper in high resolution.
Flower pressing workshop poster template
Chinese floral pattern in high resolution from the mid–18th century.
Ancient art exhibition poster template, editable text and design
Rose textile designs (ca. 1830–1850) in high resolution.
Floral human heart, editable health collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Original public domain image from the Smithsonian. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Floral human heart, editable health collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Original public domain image from the Smithsonian
Editable flyer mockup, flat lay design
Bouquet of Flowers on a Ledge (1619) by Ambrosius Bosschaert.
Housewarming Facebook post template
Twisting ivy leaves (1840s) pattern in high resolution.
Aesthetic vintage sculpture, flower editable set
Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of Art
Art auction Instagram post template, editable text
Floral design for printed textiles ( 1800–1818) by Louis-Albert DuBois.
Aesthetic vintage sculpture, flower editable set
Original public domain image from the Smithsonian
