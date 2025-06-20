rawpixel
Vrouw in klederdracht (1891–1941) drawing in high resolution by Leo Gestel.
Art exhibition poster template
Woman's head (1891–1941) drawing in high resolution by Leo Gestel. Original from The Rijksmuseum.
Galopperend paard (1891–1941) drawing in high resolution by Leo Gestel.
Vliegende vogel (1891–1941) drawing in high resolution by Leo Gestel.
Paard in zee (1891–1941) drawing in high resolution by Leo Gestel.
Vignet voor boek 'L'art Hollandais contemporain' van Paul Fierens; liggend vrouwenhoofd (1932–1933) drawing in high…
Pegasus flying in front of clouds (1891–1941) drawing in high resolution by Leo Gestel. Original from The Rijksmuseum.
Woman's head (1891–1941) drawing in high resolution by Leo Gestel. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by…
Pegasus, duif, vrouwenhoofd, wapen en hand met roos (ca. 1939–1941) drawing in high resolution by Leo Gestel.
Beeld van een leeuw (1934–1936) drawing in high resolution by Leo Gestel.
Vluchtelingen uit België te Roosendaal (1914) drawing in high resolution by Leo Gestel.
Vignet voor De Gemeenschap (ontwerp) (ca. 1935) drawing in high resolution by Leo Gestel.
Zeilschip (1934–1936) drawing in high resolution by Leo Gestel.
Twee maskers voor gebouw en rotsen (schets) (ca. 1936) drawing in high resolution by Leo Gestel.
Ontwerp boekillustratie voor Alexander Cohen's Van Anarchie tot Monarchie: Buddha op de Borobúdur te Java (ca. 1891–1941)…
Drie zwarte paarden staand naar links kijkend (1935–1936) drawing in high resolution by Leo Gestel. Original from The…
Kop van een man schuin naar rechtsboven kijkend (1930–1941) drawing in high resolution by Leo Gestel.
Vrouwenkop (ca. 1891–1941) drawing in high resolution by Leo Gestel.
Ontwerp boekomslag "l'Art Hollandais contemporain" (1933) drawing in high resolution by Leo Gestel.
Olifant op boek (ca. 1935–1936) drawing in high resolution by Leo Gestel.
Caricature of Leo Gestel and his wife (ca. 1891–1941) painting in high resolution by Leo Gestel. Original from The…
