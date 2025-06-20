rawpixel
Olifant op boek (ca. 1935–1936) drawing in high resolution by Leo Gestel.
Beeld van een leeuw (1934–1936) drawing in high resolution by Leo Gestel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726988/image-art-public-domain-leo-gestelFree Image from public domain license
Vluchtelingen uit België te Roosendaal (1914) drawing in high resolution by Leo Gestel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726986/image-art-public-domain-leo-gestelFree Image from public domain license
Vignet voor De Gemeenschap (ontwerp) (ca. 1935) drawing in high resolution by Leo Gestel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726893/image-art-public-domain-leo-gestelFree Image from public domain license
Zeilschip (1934–1936) drawing in high resolution by Leo Gestel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726990/image-art-public-domain-leo-gestelFree Image from public domain license
Twee maskers voor gebouw en rotsen (schets) (ca. 1936) drawing in high resolution by Leo Gestel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726900/image-art-public-domain-leo-gestelFree Image from public domain license
Drie zwarte paarden staand naar links kijkend (1935–1936) drawing in high resolution by Leo Gestel. Original from The…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7640376/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Kop van een man schuin naar rechtsboven kijkend (1930–1941) drawing in high resolution by Leo Gestel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726885/image-art-public-domain-leo-gestelFree Image from public domain license
Ontwerp boekomslag "l'Art Hollandais contemporain" (1933) drawing in high resolution by Leo Gestel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726991/image-art-public-domain-leo-gestelFree Image from public domain license
Landschap op Mallorca (1914) drawing in high resolution by Leo Gestel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726994/image-art-public-domain-leo-gestelFree Image from public domain license
Zonder titel (roos) (1935–1936) drawing in high resolution by Leo Gestel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728937/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Vignet voor boek 'L'art Hollandais contemporain' van Paul Fierens; liggend vrouwenhoofd (1932–1933) drawing in high…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722265/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Twee badende vrouwen en een rugfiguur (c. 1929–1930) painting in high resolution by Leo Gestel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728940/image-art-public-domain-paintingsFree Image from public domain license
Elephant on a book (1935-1936) drawing by Leo Gestel. Original public domain image from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8544087/image-aesthetic-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Ontwerp boekomslag "Contemporary Dutch Art" (1933) by Leo Gestel. Original public domain image from the Rijksmuseum.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627335/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Galopperend paard (1891–1941) drawing in high resolution by Leo Gestel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726895/image-art-public-domain-leo-gestelFree Image from public domain license
Vliegende vogel (1891–1941) drawing in high resolution by Leo Gestel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726983/image-art-public-domain-leo-gestelFree Image from public domain license
Paard in zee (1891–1941) drawing in high resolution by Leo Gestel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726894/image-art-public-domain-leo-gestelFree Image from public domain license
Head of a man looking obliquely to the top right (1930–1941) by Leo Gestel. Original public domain image from the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627753/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Drie zwarte paarden staand naar links kijkend (1935–1936) by Leo Gestel. Original public domain image from the Rijksmuseum.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7712709/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Two bathing women and a bridge figure (1929–1930) vintage painting by Leo Gestel. Original public domain image from The…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9758866/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license