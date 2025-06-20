rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Murillo Painting the Virgin in the Franciscan Convent at Seville (1838) painting in high resolution by John Frederick Lewis.
Save
Edit Image
john frederick lewispublic domain 1800s1800s public domain paintingpublic domain paintings artworkartpublic domainpaintingsartworks
Ramadan bliss Instagram post template, editable text
Ramadan bliss Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11796252/ramadan-bliss-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
A Turkish Araba Drawn by Two White Oxen, Constantinople (1841) painting in high resolution by John Frederick Lewis.
A Turkish Araba Drawn by Two White Oxen, Constantinople (1841) painting in high resolution by John Frederick Lewis.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727101/image-art-public-domain-paintingsFree Image from public domain license
Astronomy in Islam Instagram post template, editable text
Astronomy in Islam Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11796265/astronomy-islam-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The Pipe Bearer (1856) painting in high resolution by John Frederick Lewis.
The Pipe Bearer (1856) painting in high resolution by John Frederick Lewis.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726998/image-art-public-domain-paintingsFree Image from public domain license
Fantasy book cover template, editable design
Fantasy book cover template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14787678/fantasy-book-cover-template-editable-designView license
A Lady Receiving Visitors (The Reception) The Reception (1873) painting in high resolution by John Frederick Lewis.
A Lady Receiving Visitors (The Reception) The Reception (1873) painting in high resolution by John Frederick Lewis.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727090/image-art-public-domain-paintingsFree Image from public domain license
PNG ripped paper mockup element, Humpty Dumpty illustration by William Penhallow Henderson, transparent background. Remixed…
PNG ripped paper mockup element, Humpty Dumpty illustration by William Penhallow Henderson, transparent background. Remixed…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9229346/png-alices-adventures-anthropomorphic-egg-artwork-from-william-penhallow-hendersonView license
Iskander Bey and His Servantca. (1848) painting in high resolution by John Frederick Lewis.
Iskander Bey and His Servantca. (1848) painting in high resolution by John Frederick Lewis.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726999/image-art-public-domain-paintingsFree Image from public domain license
Hobby festival Instagram post template
Hobby festival Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11901322/hobby-festival-instagram-post-templateView license
Courtyard of the Painter's House, Cairo (1850-1851) painting in high resolution by John Frederick Lewis.
Courtyard of the Painter's House, Cairo (1850-1851) painting in high resolution by John Frederick Lewis.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726993/image-art-public-domain-paintingsFree Image from public domain license
Horse farm animal vintage art remixed by rawpixel.
Horse farm animal vintage art remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670435/horse-farm-animal-vintage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Grand Canal and Rialto (1838) painting in high resolution by John Frederick Lewis.
The Grand Canal and Rialto (1838) painting in high resolution by John Frederick Lewis.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727098/image-art-public-domain-paintingsFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage flower background, botanical illustration design
Editable vintage flower background, botanical illustration design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056988/editable-vintage-flower-background-botanical-illustration-designView license
Study of a Lioness (ca. 1824) painting in high resolution by John Frederick Lewis.
Study of a Lioness (ca. 1824) painting in high resolution by John Frederick Lewis.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727100/image-art-public-domain-paintingsFree Image from public domain license
Born free Instagram story template
Born free Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14887357/born-free-instagram-story-templateView license
A Bedouin Encampment; or, Bedouin Arabs (between 1841 and 1851) painting in high resolution by John Frederick Lewis.
A Bedouin Encampment; or, Bedouin Arabs (between 1841 and 1851) painting in high resolution by John Frederick Lewis.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727105/image-art-public-domain-paintingsFree Image from public domain license
Cyberbullying Instagram post template, editable text
Cyberbullying Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11928806/cyberbullying-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Two Camelsca (1843) painting in high resolution by John Frederick Lewis.
Two Camelsca (1843) painting in high resolution by John Frederick Lewis.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726997/image-art-public-domain-animalsFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic Spring flower border, editable botanical illustration design
Aesthetic Spring flower border, editable botanical illustration design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9043006/aesthetic-spring-flower-border-editable-botanical-illustration-designView license
On the Banks of the Nile, Upper Egypt (1876) in high resolution by John Frederick Lewis.
On the Banks of the Nile, Upper Egypt (1876) in high resolution by John Frederick Lewis.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727106/image-art-public-domain-animalsFree Image from public domain license
Editable Spring flower desktop wallpaper, vintage botanical illustration design
Editable Spring flower desktop wallpaper, vintage botanical illustration design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9051729/editable-spring-flower-desktop-wallpaper-vintage-botanical-illustration-designView license
Lilium Auratum (1871) painting in high resolution by John Frederick Lewis.
Lilium Auratum (1871) painting in high resolution by John Frederick Lewis.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727000/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Editable Spring flower desktop wallpaper, vintage botanical illustration design
Editable Spring flower desktop wallpaper, vintage botanical illustration design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056990/editable-spring-flower-desktop-wallpaper-vintage-botanical-illustration-designView license
A Clydesdale Stallion (1820) painting in high resolution by John Frederick Herring.
A Clydesdale Stallion (1820) painting in high resolution by John Frederick Herring.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726944/image-art-public-domain-paintingsFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic flower border computer wallpaper, editable vintage botanical illustration design
Aesthetic flower border computer wallpaper, editable vintage botanical illustration design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057086/png-aesthetic-alaska-fleabane-antiqueView license
Fighting Cocks: a Pale-Breasted Fighting Cock, Facing Rght (1829) painting in high resolution by John Frederick Herring.
Fighting Cocks: a Pale-Breasted Fighting Cock, Facing Rght (1829) painting in high resolution by John Frederick Herring.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726947/image-art-public-domain-animalsFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic vintage flower background, editable botanical illustration design
Aesthetic vintage flower background, editable botanical illustration design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9051728/aesthetic-vintage-flower-background-editable-botanical-illustration-designView license
Foxhunting: Clearing a Ditch (1839) painting in high resolution by John Frederick Herring.
Foxhunting: Clearing a Ditch (1839) painting in high resolution by John Frederick Herring.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726942/image-art-public-domain-paintingsFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage flower background, botanical illustration design
Editable vintage flower background, botanical illustration design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057085/editable-vintage-flower-background-botanical-illustration-designView license
British Ducks (1850) painting in high resolution by John Frederick Herring.
British Ducks (1850) painting in high resolution by John Frederick Herring.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726960/image-art-public-domain-animalsFree Image from public domain license
Editable Spring flower border illustration design
Editable Spring flower border illustration design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057084/editable-spring-flower-border-illustration-designView license
Fighting Cocks: a Dark-Breasted Fighting Cock, Facing Left (1829) painting in high resolution by John Frederick Herring.
Fighting Cocks: a Dark-Breasted Fighting Cock, Facing Left (1829) painting in high resolution by John Frederick Herring.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727099/image-art-public-domain-animalsFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic flower border computer wallpaper, editable vintage botanical illustration design
Aesthetic flower border computer wallpaper, editable vintage botanical illustration design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9043972/png-aesthetic-alaska-fleabane-antiqueView license
The Suffolk Hunt. Going to Cover near Herringswell (1833) painting in high resolution by John Frederick Herring.
The Suffolk Hunt. Going to Cover near Herringswell (1833) painting in high resolution by John Frederick Herring.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726949/image-art-public-domain-paintingsFree Image from public domain license
Editable Spring flower border illustration design
Editable Spring flower border illustration design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056987/editable-spring-flower-border-illustration-designView license
Grey carriage horses in the coachyard at Putteridge Bury, Hertfordshire (1838) painting in high resolution by John Frederick…
Grey carriage horses in the coachyard at Putteridge Bury, Hertfordshire (1838) painting in high resolution by John Frederick…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726946/image-art-public-domain-animalsFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic vintage flower background, editable botanical illustration design
Aesthetic vintage flower background, editable botanical illustration design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9043873/aesthetic-vintage-flower-background-editable-botanical-illustration-designView license
Five Horses near a Brook (1850) painting in high resolution by John Frederick Herring.
Five Horses near a Brook (1850) painting in high resolution by John Frederick Herring.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727097/image-art-public-domain-animalsFree Image from public domain license
Violence against women Instagram post template, editable text
Violence against women Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10164560/violence-against-women-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Cloud Study (1822) painting in high resolution by John Constable.
Cloud Study (1822) painting in high resolution by John Constable.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727370/image-art-public-domain-paintingsFree Image from public domain license