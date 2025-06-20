Edit ImageCrop6SaveSaveEdit Imagejohn frederick lewispaintings1800simagepublic domain paintingspublic domainorientalism paintingCourtyard of the Painter's House, Cairo (1850-1851) painting in high resolution by John Frederick Lewis.Original public domain image from Birmingham Museum and Art GalleryMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 884 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4000 x 2945 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarRamadan bliss Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11796252/ramadan-bliss-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseStudy of a Lioness (ca. 1824) painting in high resolution by John Frederick Lewis.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727100/image-art-public-domain-paintingsFree Image from public domain licenseAstronomy in Islam Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11796265/astronomy-islam-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseIskander Bey and His Servantca. (1848) painting in high resolution by John Frederick Lewis.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726999/image-art-public-domain-paintingsFree Image from public domain licenseFantasy book cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14787678/fantasy-book-cover-template-editable-designView licenseA Turkish Araba Drawn by Two White Oxen, Constantinople (1841) painting in high resolution by John Frederick Lewis.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727101/image-art-public-domain-paintingsFree Image from public domain licensePNG ripped paper mockup element, Humpty Dumpty illustration by William Penhallow Henderson, transparent background. Remixed…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9229346/png-alices-adventures-anthropomorphic-egg-artwork-from-william-penhallow-hendersonView licenseMurillo Painting the Virgin in the Franciscan Convent at Seville (1838) painting in high resolution by John Frederick Lewis.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726992/image-art-public-domain-paintingsFree Image from public domain licenseArt festival Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696424/art-festival-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Pipe Bearer (1856) painting in high resolution by John Frederick Lewis.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726998/image-art-public-domain-paintingsFree Image from public domain licenseHobby festival Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11901322/hobby-festival-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Grand Canal and Rialto (1838) painting in high resolution by John Frederick Lewis.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727098/image-art-public-domain-paintingsFree Image from public domain licenseBorn free Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14887357/born-free-instagram-story-templateView licenseA Lady Receiving Visitors (The Reception) The Reception (1873) painting in high resolution by John Frederick Lewis.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727090/image-art-public-domain-paintingsFree Image from public domain licenseCollage art workshop Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696296/collage-art-workshop-instagram-post-templateView licenseTwo Camelsca (1843) painting in high resolution by John Frederick Lewis.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726997/image-art-public-domain-animalsFree Image from public domain licenseHorse farm animal vintage art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670435/horse-farm-animal-vintage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA Bedouin Encampment; or, Bedouin Arabs (between 1841 and 1851) painting in high resolution by John Frederick Lewis.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727105/image-art-public-domain-paintingsFree Image from public domain licenseFashion guide Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10163346/fashion-guide-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseOn the Banks of the Nile, Upper Egypt (1876) in high resolution by John Frederick Lewis.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727106/image-art-public-domain-animalsFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding course poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12671227/horse-riding-course-poster-template-editable-designView licenseLilium Auratum (1871) painting in high resolution by John Frederick Lewis.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727000/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseGold picture png frame mockup element, vintage editable design with The Great Pyramid painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774357/png-adrien-dauzats-art-artistsView licenseFighting Cocks: a Dark-Breasted Fighting Cock, Facing Left (1829) painting in high resolution by John Frederick Herring.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727099/image-art-public-domain-animalsFree Image from public domain licenseOriental food festival post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12660616/oriental-food-festival-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseFighting Cocks: a Pale-Breasted Fighting Cock, Facing Rght (1829) painting in high resolution by John Frederick Herring.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726947/image-art-public-domain-animalsFree Image from public domain licenseMe time Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721094/time-instagram-post-templateView licenseBritish Ducks (1850) painting in high resolution by John Frederick Herring.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726960/image-art-public-domain-animalsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage flower background, botanical illustration designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056988/editable-vintage-flower-background-botanical-illustration-designView licenseFoxhunting: Clearing a Ditch (1839) painting in high resolution by John Frederick Herring.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726942/image-art-public-domain-paintingsFree Image from public domain licenseYou're invited Instagram ad template, editable social media post designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701110/youre-invited-instagram-template-editable-social-media-post-designView licenseGrey carriage horses in the coachyard at Putteridge Bury, Hertfordshire (1838) painting in high resolution by John Frederick…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726946/image-art-public-domain-animalsFree Image from public domain licenseHorse club poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12671171/horse-club-poster-template-editable-designView licenseA Clydesdale Stallion (1820) painting in high resolution by John Frederick Herring.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726944/image-art-public-domain-paintingsFree Image from public domain licenseOriental food festival poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12522554/oriental-food-festival-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Suffolk Hunt. Going to Cover near Herringswell (1833) painting in high resolution by John Frederick Herring.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726949/image-art-public-domain-paintingsFree Image from public domain licenseOriental food festival blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12522551/oriental-food-festival-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseFive Horses near a Brook (1850) painting in high resolution by John Frederick Herring.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727097/image-art-public-domain-animalsFree Image from public domain licenseOriental food festival poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12482158/oriental-food-festival-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseInterior of a posada with men smoking and playing cards as others and a mule rest nearby. Coloured lithograph after J. F.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13964296/image-person-art-cigarettesFree Image from public domain license