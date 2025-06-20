Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imagepublic domainanimalartcc0creative commons 0printsimagecreative commonsOriginal public domain image from The MET MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 866 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2636 x 3652 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarReading & book quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816751/image-flower-book-artView licenseVintage Posterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727659/public-domain-image-from-the-library-congressFree Image from public domain licenseArt quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14892837/art-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licensePicture Book of The Tōshisen (Chinese verses by Takai Ranzan), Series Seven (1833) by Katsushika Hokusai (1760–1849).…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639620/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseNeon nights beach party poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20347499/neon-nights-beach-party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePicture Book of The Tōshisen (Chinese verses by Takai Ranzan), Series Seven (1833) by Katsushika Hokusai (1760–1849).…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639688/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseSkincare branding logo template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21000645/skincare-branding-logo-template-editable-textView licensePicture Book with Mixed Verses on Jōruri (Puppet Theater) (1815) by Katsushika Hokusai (1760–1849). Original from The MET…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639605/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseDance quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14889672/dance-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseOriginal public domain image from the Rijksmuseumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727151/public-domain-image-from-the-rijksmuseumFree Image from public domain licenseSports motivation logo template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20509240/sports-motivation-logo-template-editable-textView licenseKoi (ca. 1842) print in high resolution by Keisai Eisen. Original from The MET Museum.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639781/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Matisse quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14891769/henri-matisse-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseBird by Utagawa Hiroshige. Original public domain image from the Rijksmuseum.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639969/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseClean & sooth skincare Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21002217/clean-sooth-skincare-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseIchiryūsai Yoshitoyo's Elephant Print (1863). Original from The MET Museum.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639767/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseYoung & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815587/image-rose-person-artView licenseOriginal public domain image from the Rijksmuseumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728677/public-domain-image-from-the-rijksmuseumFree Image from public domain license4th of July poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18336758/4th-july-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseHokusai's transmitting the spirit (1878). Original public domain image from the MET museum.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7640360/original-public-domain-image-from-the-met-museumFree Image from public domain licenseLearn more gain more mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815538/image-newspaper-art-vintageView licenseWho's afraid of you? (1868) by Currier & Iveshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8666568/whos-afraid-you-1868-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain licenseBreak the rules mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14887395/break-the-rules-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseA well-bred setter (1871) by Currier & Iveshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8667724/well-bred-setter-1871-currier-ivesFree Image from public domain licensePurifying skincare Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21012338/purifying-skincare-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseOriginal public domain image from Library of Congresshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727660/public-domain-image-from-the-library-congressFree Image from public domain licenseArt quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14889255/art-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseOriginal public domain image from the Rijksmuseumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727143/public-domain-image-from-the-rijksmuseumFree Image from public domain licenseDream mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816377/dream-mobile-wallpaper-template-aesthetic-editable-design-and-textView licenseOriginal public domain image from Library of Congresshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7722348/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license4th of July Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18343395/4th-july-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Sino–Japanese War: The Great Victory at Jiuliancheng Nisshin sensô Kûrenjô daishô no zu (1894) print in high resolution…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726592/image-art-public-domain-paintingsFree Image from public domain licenseOcean Inspired skincare Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21012176/ocean-inspired-skincare-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseOriginal public domain image from the Rijksmuseumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727494/public-domain-image-from-the-rijksmuseumFree Image from public domain licenseAquarium Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11744578/aquarium-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAnimal English Study (1873). Original public domain image from the MET museum.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639734/original-public-domain-image-from-the-met-museumFree Image from public domain licenseFourth of July Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18358528/fourth-july-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseUtagawa Hiroshige (1860) “America”: A Native American Woman on Horseback in the Snow. Original public domain image from the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639589/original-public-domain-image-from-the-met-museumFree Image from public domain licenseNourishing skincare Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21010635/nourishing-skincare-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseUtagawa Hiroshige (1830) Kanagashira and Karei Fish, from the series Uozukushi (Every Variety of Fish). Original public…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639613/original-public-domain-image-from-the-met-museumFree Image from public domain license