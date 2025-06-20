Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagepaul gauguingauguinchristpaul gauguin cc0public domain paul gauguinpublic domain oil paintingmount of olivesolive oilPaul Gauguin's Christ on the Mount of Olives (1889) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons.MoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 1200 x 947 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4593 x 3624 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 4593 x 3624 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarPaul Gauguin quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14609247/paul-gauguin-quote-facebook-story-templateView licensePaul Gauguin's Christ on the Mount of Olives (1889) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3897130/illustration-image-art-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseFruit market png sticker, Paul Gauguin’s artwork mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8705661/png-aesthetic-art-remixView licensePaul Gauguin's The Birth of Christ (Te tamari no atua) (1896) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727014/image-art-public-domain-womanFree Image from public domain licenseHorror stories Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11890007/horror-stories-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePaul Gauguin's The Yellow Christ (Le Christ jaune) (1886) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727059/image-art-public-domain-christFree Image from public domain licenseWelcome fall Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13000519/welcome-fall-instagram-post-templateView licensePaul Gauguin's Tahitian Landscape (1891) famous painting.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727045/image-art-tree-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseWorship Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11890008/worship-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePaul Gauguin's The Painter of Sunflowers (1888) famous painting of Van Gogh. Original from Wikimedia Commons.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727064/image-flower-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn sale Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12049693/autumn-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePaul Gauguin's I Raro Te Oviri (Under the Pandanus) (1891) famous painting.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727046/image-art-public-domain-womanFree Image from public domain licenseNew fall collection Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9970020/new-fall-collection-instagram-post-templateView licensePaul Gauguin's I Raro te Oviri (Under the Pandanus) (1891) famous painting.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727127/image-art-public-domain-womanFree Image from public domain licensePainting class Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11570965/painting-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePaul Gauguin's Arearea (1892) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727026/image-art-public-domain-womanFree Image from public domain licenseEditable olive oil design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15545725/editable-olive-oil-design-element-setView licensePaul Gauguin's Landscape near Arles (1888) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727027/image-art-tree-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFood nutrition health set illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11496962/food-nutrition-health-set-illustration-editable-designView licenseThe Field of Derout-Lollichon (1886) by Paul Gauguin. Original from the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/1233883/people-landscape-painting-paul-gauguinFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic travel abroad background, pink designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8518614/aesthetic-travel-abroad-background-pink-designView licensePaul Gauguin's The Yellow Christ (Le Christ jaune) (1886) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3897171/illustration-image-art-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseFood nutrition health set illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10778318/food-nutrition-health-set-illustration-editable-designView licenseBrittany Landscape (1888) by Paul Gauguin. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/1233895/landscape-painting-paul-gauguinFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic travel abroad background, pink designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8518573/aesthetic-travel-abroad-background-pink-designView licenseMount Sainte–Victoire (ca. 1904) by Paul Cézanne. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2035631/mount-sainte-victoire-paul-cezanneFree Image from public domain licenseMichelangelo Buonarroti's The Creation of Adam element, editable picture frame design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081561/png-adam-antique-artView licenseThe Hibiscus Tree (Te burao) (1892) by Paul Gauguin. Original from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/1233905/landscape-painting-paul-gauguinFree Image from public domain licenseBible study Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11703193/bible-study-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Large Tree (1891) by Paul Gauguin. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/1233876/everyday-life-tahiti-painting-gauguinFree Image from public domain licenseMichelangelo Buonarroti's The Creation of Adam, editable picture frame design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8912895/png-adam-antique-artView licensePaul Gauguin's The Birth of Christ (Te tamari no atua) (1896) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3897167/illustration-image-art-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseBible study Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686918/bible-study-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseThe Swineherd (1888) by Paul Gauguin. Original from the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/1233873/people-landscape-painting-gauguinFree Image from public domain licenseAsh Wednesday poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12001397/ash-wednesday-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePaul Gauguin's Still Life with Three Puppies (1888) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727023/image-art-public-domain-dogFree Image from public domain licenseAsh Wednesday Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12001398/ash-wednesday-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseDay of the God (Mahana no atua) (1894) by Paul Gauguin. Original from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/1233860/people-landscape-painting-gauguinFree Image from public domain licenseAsh Wednesday Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11763364/ash-wednesday-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMont Sainte-Victoire and the Viaduct of the Arc River Valley (ca. 1882–1885) by Paul Cézanne. Original from The MET Museum.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2036336/artwork-paul-cezanneFree Image from public domain license