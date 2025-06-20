rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Strings of characters (1931) print in high resolution by Wassily Kandinsky.
Save
Edit Image
kandinskybauhauswassily kandinsky public domainexpressionismpublic domain abstractabstract paintingbauhaus public domain20th century
Gold luxury picture frame editable mockup
Gold luxury picture frame editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10200271/gold-luxury-picture-frame-editable-mockupView license
Heavy red (1924) painting in high resolution by Wassily Kandinsky. Original public domain image from Kunstmuseum Basel…
Heavy red (1924) painting in high resolution by Wassily Kandinsky. Original public domain image from Kunstmuseum Basel…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16126680/image-art-wassily-kandinsky-paintingsFree Image from public domain license
Kandinsky quote Facebook story template
Kandinsky quote Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631695/kandinsky-quote-facebook-story-templateView license
Heavy red (1924) painting in high resolution by Wassily Kandinsky.
Heavy red (1924) painting in high resolution by Wassily Kandinsky.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727042/image-art-public-domain-wassily-kandinskyFree Image from public domain license
Arts & crafts event Instagram post template, editable design
Arts & crafts event Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9360032/arts-crafts-event-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Dull gray (1930) painting in high resolution by Wassily Kandinsky.
Dull gray (1930) painting in high resolution by Wassily Kandinsky.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727039/image-art-public-domain-wassily-kandinskyFree Image from public domain license
Art quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
Art quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14889255/art-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView license
La flèche (1943) painting in high resolution by Wassily Kandinsky.
La flèche (1943) painting in high resolution by Wassily Kandinsky.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727108/image-art-public-domain-wassily-kandinskyFree Image from public domain license
Fundraising for children poster template, editable design
Fundraising for children poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14730603/fundraising-for-children-poster-template-editable-designView license
Pointed black (1931) painting in high resolution by Wassily Kandinsky.
Pointed black (1931) painting in high resolution by Wassily Kandinsky.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727110/image-art-public-domain-wassily-kandinskyFree Image from public domain license
Railway Instagram post template, editable text
Railway Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9622320/railway-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Murnau, Burggrabenstrasse 1 (1908) painting in high resolution by Wassily Kandinsky.
Murnau, Burggrabenstrasse 1 (1908) painting in high resolution by Wassily Kandinsky.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727044/image-art-public-domain-wassily-kandinskyFree Image from public domain license
Kandinsky quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
Kandinsky quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14887747/kandinsky-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView license
Study of Murnau - Landscape with Church (1909) painting in high resolution by Wassily Kandinsky.
Study of Murnau - Landscape with Church (1909) painting in high resolution by Wassily Kandinsky.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727033/image-art-public-domain-wassily-kandinskyFree Image from public domain license
Vintage transportation, editable train and ship set, remixed by rawpixel
Vintage transportation, editable train and ship set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059466/vintage-transportation-editable-train-and-ship-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Pointed black (1931) painting in high resolution by Wassily Kandinsky. Original public domain image from Kunstmuseum Basel…
Pointed black (1931) painting in high resolution by Wassily Kandinsky. Original public domain image from Kunstmuseum Basel…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16126675/image-art-wassily-kandinsky-paintingsFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage transportation, train and ship set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable vintage transportation, train and ship set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057631/editable-vintage-transportation-train-and-ship-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Improvisation 35 (1914) painting in high resolution by Wassily Kandinsky. Original public domain image from Kunstmuseum…
Improvisation 35 (1914) painting in high resolution by Wassily Kandinsky. Original public domain image from Kunstmuseum…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16126671/image-art-wassily-kandinsky-paintingsFree Image from public domain license
Abstract art Facebook post template, editable social media ad
Abstract art Facebook post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9196089/abstract-art-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
Improvisation 35 (1914) painting in high resolution by Wassily Kandinsky.
Improvisation 35 (1914) painting in high resolution by Wassily Kandinsky.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727034/image-art-public-domain-wassily-kandinskyFree Image from public domain license
20th century fashion sticker, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
20th century fashion sticker, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082088/20th-century-fashion-sticker-editable-design-famous-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Gris (1931) print in high resolution by Wassily Kandinsky. Original from Museum of New Zealand Te Papa Tongarewa.
Gris (1931) print in high resolution by Wassily Kandinsky. Original from Museum of New Zealand Te Papa Tongarewa.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727277/image-art-public-domain-abstractFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage object design set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable vintage object design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057885/editable-vintage-object-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Four Parts (1932) drawing in high resolution by Wassily Kandinsky.
Four Parts (1932) drawing in high resolution by Wassily Kandinsky.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726597/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage object design set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable vintage object design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059435/editable-vintage-object-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Violett (1923) print in high resolution by Wassily Kandinsky.
Violett (1923) print in high resolution by Wassily Kandinsky.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726587/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Abstract art Instagram story, editable social media design
Abstract art Instagram story, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9196093/abstract-art-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView license
Kleine Welten III (Small Worlds III) (1922) print in high resolution by Wassily Kandinsky.
Kleine Welten III (Small Worlds III) (1922) print in high resolution by Wassily Kandinsky.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726591/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Art museum Instagram story, editable social media design
Art museum Instagram story, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9196092/art-museum-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView license
Kleine Welten VII (Small Worlds VII) (1922) print in high resolution by Wassily Kandinsky.
Kleine Welten VII (Small Worlds VII) (1922) print in high resolution by Wassily Kandinsky.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726590/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Abstract art blog banner template, editable ad
Abstract art blog banner template, editable ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9196096/abstract-art-blog-banner-template-editableView license
Kleine Welten IV (Small Worlds IV) (1922) print in high resolution by Wassily Kandinsky.
Kleine Welten IV (Small Worlds IV) (1922) print in high resolution by Wassily Kandinsky.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726589/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Art museum Facebook post template, editable social media ad
Art museum Facebook post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9196088/art-museum-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
Kleine Welten V (Small Worlds V) (1922) print in high resolution by Wassily Kandinsky.
Kleine Welten V (Small Worlds V) (1922) print in high resolution by Wassily Kandinsky.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726588/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Build your apartment Instagram post template, editable text
Build your apartment Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687938/build-your-apartment-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Gris (1931) by Wassily Kandinsky. Original from Museum of New Zealand. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Gris (1931) by Wassily Kandinsky. Original from Museum of New Zealand. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2763137/free-illustration-image-kandinsky-abstract-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage fashion & home background, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage fashion & home background, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9055912/png-20th-century-american-antiqueView license
Rain Landscape (1911) drawing in high resolution by Wassily Kandinsky. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by…
Rain Landscape (1911) drawing in high resolution by Wassily Kandinsky. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2968522/free-illustration-image-abstract-kandinsky-landscapeFree Image from public domain license
20th century fashion off white background, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
20th century fashion off white background, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072355/png-20th-century-aesthetic-collage-remix-americanView license
Four Parts (1932) drawing in high resolution by Wassily Kandinsky. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by…
Four Parts (1932) drawing in high resolution by Wassily Kandinsky. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2968502/free-illustration-image-kandinsky-abstract-artFree Image from public domain license