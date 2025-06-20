Edit ImageCrop29SaveSaveEdit Imagekandinskybauhauswassily kandinsky public domainexpressionismpublic domain abstractabstract paintingbauhaus public domain20th centuryStrings of characters (1931) print in high resolution by Wassily Kandinsky.Original public domain image from Kunstmuseum Basel MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 1200 x 998 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6067 x 5046 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 6067 x 5046 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarGold luxury picture frame editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10200271/gold-luxury-picture-frame-editable-mockupView licenseHeavy red (1924) painting in high resolution by Wassily Kandinsky. Original public domain image from Kunstmuseum Basel…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16126680/image-art-wassily-kandinsky-paintingsFree Image from public domain licenseKandinsky quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631695/kandinsky-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseHeavy red (1924) painting in high resolution by Wassily Kandinsky.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727042/image-art-public-domain-wassily-kandinskyFree Image from public domain licenseArts & crafts event Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9360032/arts-crafts-event-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseDull gray (1930) painting in high resolution by Wassily Kandinsky.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727039/image-art-public-domain-wassily-kandinskyFree Image from public domain licenseArt quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14889255/art-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseLa flèche (1943) painting in high resolution by Wassily Kandinsky.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727108/image-art-public-domain-wassily-kandinskyFree Image from public domain licenseFundraising for children poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14730603/fundraising-for-children-poster-template-editable-designView licensePointed black (1931) painting in high resolution by Wassily Kandinsky.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727110/image-art-public-domain-wassily-kandinskyFree Image from public domain licenseRailway Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9622320/railway-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMurnau, Burggrabenstrasse 1 (1908) painting in high resolution by Wassily Kandinsky.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727044/image-art-public-domain-wassily-kandinskyFree Image from public domain licenseKandinsky quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14887747/kandinsky-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseStudy of Murnau - Landscape with Church (1909) painting in high resolution by Wassily Kandinsky.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727033/image-art-public-domain-wassily-kandinskyFree Image from public domain licenseVintage transportation, editable train and ship set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059466/vintage-transportation-editable-train-and-ship-set-remixed-rawpixelView licensePointed black (1931) painting in high resolution by Wassily Kandinsky. Original public domain image from Kunstmuseum Basel…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16126675/image-art-wassily-kandinsky-paintingsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage transportation, train and ship set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057631/editable-vintage-transportation-train-and-ship-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseImprovisation 35 (1914) painting in high resolution by Wassily Kandinsky. Original public domain image from Kunstmuseum…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16126671/image-art-wassily-kandinsky-paintingsFree Image from public domain licenseAbstract art Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9196089/abstract-art-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseImprovisation 35 (1914) painting in high resolution by Wassily Kandinsky.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727034/image-art-public-domain-wassily-kandinskyFree Image from public domain license20th century fashion sticker, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082088/20th-century-fashion-sticker-editable-design-famous-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGris (1931) print in high resolution by Wassily Kandinsky. Original from Museum of New Zealand Te Papa Tongarewa.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727277/image-art-public-domain-abstractFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage object design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057885/editable-vintage-object-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFour Parts (1932) drawing in high resolution by Wassily Kandinsky.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726597/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage object design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059435/editable-vintage-object-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseViolett (1923) print in high resolution by Wassily Kandinsky.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726587/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseAbstract art Instagram story, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9196093/abstract-art-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView licenseKleine Welten III (Small Worlds III) (1922) print in high resolution by Wassily Kandinsky.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726591/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseArt museum Instagram story, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9196092/art-museum-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView licenseKleine Welten VII (Small Worlds VII) (1922) print in high resolution by Wassily Kandinsky.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726590/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseAbstract art blog banner template, editable adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9196096/abstract-art-blog-banner-template-editableView licenseKleine Welten IV (Small Worlds IV) (1922) print in high resolution by Wassily Kandinsky.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726589/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseArt museum Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9196088/art-museum-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseKleine Welten V (Small Worlds V) (1922) print in high resolution by Wassily Kandinsky.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726588/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseBuild your apartment Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687938/build-your-apartment-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGris (1931) by Wassily Kandinsky. Original from Museum of New Zealand. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2763137/free-illustration-image-kandinsky-abstract-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fashion & home background, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9055912/png-20th-century-american-antiqueView licenseRain Landscape (1911) drawing in high resolution by Wassily Kandinsky. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2968522/free-illustration-image-abstract-kandinsky-landscapeFree Image from public domain license20th century fashion off white background, customizable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072355/png-20th-century-aesthetic-collage-remix-americanView licenseFour Parts (1932) drawing in high resolution by Wassily Kandinsky. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2968502/free-illustration-image-kandinsky-abstract-artFree Image from public domain license