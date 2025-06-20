rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
August Macke's Türkisches Café (1914) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons.
Save
Edit Image
august mackemackemodern artexpressionismoil paintingmodernpublic domain paintingmacke paintings
Instant film png mockup element, Little Walter's Toys by August Macke transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Instant film png mockup element, Little Walter's Toys by August Macke transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189611/png-aesthetic-artwork-remixView license
August Macke's Türkisches Café (1914) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
August Macke's Türkisches Café (1914) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3984061/illustration-image-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Good morning poster template, editable text & design
Good morning poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9271274/good-morning-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
August Macke's Landscape with Cows, Sailboat, and Painted-in Figures (1914) famous painting. Original from the Saint Louis…
August Macke's Landscape with Cows, Sailboat, and Painted-in Figures (1914) famous painting. Original from the Saint Louis…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3984366/illustration-image-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Good morning flyer template, editable text & design
Good morning flyer template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9271287/good-morning-flyer-template-editable-text-designView license
August Macke's Little Walter's Toys (1912) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
August Macke's Little Walter's Toys (1912) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3984435/illustration-image-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Good morning poster template, editable text & design
Good morning poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9271255/good-morning-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
August Macke's Four Girls (1912–1914) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
August Macke's Four Girls (1912–1914) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3984431/illustration-image-art-people-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Sailing lessons poster template, editable text & design
Sailing lessons poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9271266/sailing-lessons-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
August Macke's Katzenstudien (Study of a Cat) (1909) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by…
August Macke's Katzenstudien (Study of a Cat) (1909) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3984469/illustration-image-art-vintage-catFree Image from public domain license
Good morning flyer template, editable text & design
Good morning flyer template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9271298/good-morning-flyer-template-editable-text-designView license
August Macke's People by a Blue Lake (1913) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
August Macke's People by a Blue Lake (1913) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3984073/illustration-image-art-people-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Sailing lessons flyer template, editable text & design
Sailing lessons flyer template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9271371/sailing-lessons-flyer-template-editable-text-designView license
August Macke's People by a Blue Lake (1913) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons.
August Macke's People by a Blue Lake (1913) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726820/image-art-public-domain-august-mackeFree Image from public domain license
Good morning Twitter ad template, editable text & design
Good morning Twitter ad template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9272223/good-morning-twitter-template-editable-text-designView license
August Macke's Laundry in the garden in Kandern (1907) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced…
August Macke's Laundry in the garden in Kandern (1907) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3984454/illustration-image-tree-art-plantFree Image from public domain license
Natural products Instagram post template
Natural products Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12709368/natural-products-instagram-post-templateView license
August Macke's Portrait of the Artist's Wife (1909) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by…
August Macke's Portrait of the Artist's Wife (1909) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally enhanced by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3984452/illustration-image-art-people-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Good morning email header template, editable design
Good morning email header template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9272151/good-morning-email-header-template-editable-designView license
August Macke's The ghost in the house stalls: Still life with a cat (1910) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons.…
August Macke's The ghost in the house stalls: Still life with a cat (1910) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3984460/illustration-image-flower-art-floralFree Image from public domain license
Sailing lessons Twitter ad template, editable text & design
Sailing lessons Twitter ad template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9272263/sailing-lessons-twitter-template-editable-text-designView license
August Macke's Picnic on the Beach (Picnic after Sailing) (1913) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally…
August Macke's Picnic on the Beach (Picnic after Sailing) (1913) famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Digitally…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3984475/illustration-image-watercolor-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Good morning Twitter ad template, editable text & design
Good morning Twitter ad template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9272227/good-morning-twitter-template-editable-text-designView license
August - Macke Zoological Garden I. 1912
August - Macke Zoological Garden I. 1912
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7666867/august-macke-zoological-garden-1912Free Image from public domain license
Good morning email header template, editable design
Good morning email header template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9272194/good-morning-email-header-template-editable-designView license
August Macke - Children with goat, 1913
August Macke - Children with goat, 1913
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7667076/august-macke-children-with-goat-1913Free Image from public domain license
Sailing lessons email header template, editable design
Sailing lessons email header template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9272170/sailing-lessons-email-header-template-editable-designView license
August Macke - Indians on horsebacks. 1911
August Macke - Indians on horsebacks. 1911
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7666952/august-macke-indians-horsebacks-1911Free Image from public domain license
Faith poster template, editable text and design
Faith poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11886697/faith-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
August Macke - Our street in grey, 1911
August Macke - Our street in grey, 1911
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7666385/august-macke-our-street-grey-1911Free Image from public domain license
Product story Instagram post template
Product story Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12708677/product-story-instagram-post-templateView license
August Macke's Landscape with children and goats (1913) famous painting. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum.…
August Macke's Landscape with children and goats (1913) famous painting. Original from the Kunstmuseum Basel Museum.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3984364/illustration-image-watercolor-art-abstractFree Image from public domain license
Good morning Instagram story template, editable social media design
Good morning Instagram story template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9257366/good-morning-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Expressionism art print by August Macke, Türkisches Café, vintage illustration
Expressionism art print by August Macke, Türkisches Café, vintage illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4005686/illustration-image-art-vintageView license
Good morning Facebook post template, editable social media ad
Good morning Facebook post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9257365/good-morning-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
Expressionism art print by August Macke, Little Walter's Toys, vintage illustration
Expressionism art print by August Macke, Little Walter's Toys, vintage illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3997949/illustration-image-art-vintageView license
Good morning Facebook post template, editable social media ad
Good morning Facebook post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9257371/good-morning-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
Expressionism art print by August Macke, Four Girls, vintage illustration
Expressionism art print by August Macke, Four Girls, vintage illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3998084/illustration-image-art-people-vintageView license
Natural products Instagram post template
Natural products Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17004046/natural-products-instagram-post-templateView license
Two Girls, 1913 by august macke
Two Girls, 1913 by august macke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18980379/two-girls-1913-august-mackeFree Image from public domain license