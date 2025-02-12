Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagelouis abel truchetcancanfrench cancanfrenchcancan artcabaretlouis abel-truchetdanseuseAbel Truchet (1857-1918). "Quadrille". Gravure. Paris, musée Carnavalet.Original public domain image from Paris MuséesMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 859 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3000 x 2148 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarDance studio Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11728376/dance-studio-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe quadrille at the Moulin-Rouge (1902) by Louis Abel-Truchet. The City of Paris' Museums. The quadrille at the Moulin-Rouge (1902) by Louis Abel-Truchet. The City of Paris' Museums. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Quadrille at the Tabarin Ball (1906) by Louis Abel-Truchet. The City of Paris' Museums. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. But it's the heart that beats too fast (Mais c'est le coeur qui bat trop vite) (ca.1897–1899) print in high resolution

Delif. "Clotilde and Alexandre Sakharoff" lithography (1923). Original public domain image from the Carnavalet Museum. Tattersall, French (1896) by Louis Abel-Truchet. The City of Paris Museums. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Delif. "Clotilde et Alexandre Sakharoff". Lithographie, 1923. Paris, musée Carnavalet. Sem (1863-1934). "Album White Bottoms by Sem (pl 31)". Lithographie en couleur. Paris, musée Carnavalet.

Bust of Woman in Red (Buste de femme en rouge) (1905–1908) by Pierre-Auguste Renoir. Original from Barnes Foundation. Woman in Red in a Landscape (Femme en rouge dans un paysage) (1917) by Pierre-Auguste Renoir. Original from Barnes Foundation.

Young Woman Reading (Jeune femme lisant, buste) (1909) by Pierre-Auguste Renoir. Original from Barnes Foundation. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. On the Grass (Jeunes femmes assises dans l'herbe) (1873) by Pierre-Auguste Renoir. Original from Barnes Foundation.

Woman in Muslin Dress (Femme en robe de mousseline) (1917) by Pierre-Auguste Renoir. Original from Barnes Foundation. Young Woman in Blue, Bust (Jeune femme en corsage bleu, buste) (1911) by Pierre-Auguste Renoir. Original from Barnes Foundation.

Woman with Black Hair (Jeune femme avec cheveux noirs, buste) (1911) by Pierre-Auguste Renoir. Original from Barnes Foundation.

Odilon Redon (1840-1916). "Béatrice". Estampe. Musée des Beaux-Arts de la Ville de Paris, Petit Palais. Eugène Grasset (1845-1917). "Allégorie du mois de novembre". Gravure. Paris, musée Carnavalet.

C.B.; L.W. (monogramme) ; Imprimerie G. Massias. Cycles Gladiator, 18 Boulevard Montmartre. Affiche. Lithographie couleur Allegory (Allégorie) (ca.1897–1899) print in high resolution by Maurice Denis.

Portrait of Misia Sert (Jeune femme au griffon) (1907) by Pierre-Auguste Renoir. Original from Barnes Foundation. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. Projet de robe, été 1924, Butterfly. Anonyme, gouache et encre. Paris, musée Carnavalet.