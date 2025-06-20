Edit ImageCrop6SaveSaveEdit Image1800spainting cc0artpublic domainpaintingsartworkscc0creative commons 0Study of a Lioness (ca. 1824) painting in high resolution by John Frederick Lewis.Original public domain image from Yale University Art GalleryMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1040 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3549 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarSexual health poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12699471/sexual-health-poster-template-and-designView licenseCourtyard of the Painter's House, Cairo (1850-1851) painting in high resolution by John Frederick Lewis.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726993/image-art-public-domain-paintingsFree Image from public domain licenseSexual therapy poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12699641/sexual-therapy-poster-template-and-designView licenseA Turkish Araba Drawn by Two White Oxen, Constantinople (1841) painting in high resolution by John Frederick Lewis.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727101/image-art-public-domain-paintingsFree Image from public domain licenseDance quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14889672/dance-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseThe Pipe Bearer (1856) painting in high resolution by John Frederick Lewis.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726998/image-art-public-domain-paintingsFree Image from public domain licenseReading & book quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816751/image-flower-book-artView licenseA Lady Receiving Visitors (The Reception) The Reception (1873) painting in high resolution by John Frederick Lewis.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727090/image-art-public-domain-paintingsFree Image from public domain licenseHenri Matisse quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14891769/henri-matisse-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseIskander Bey and His Servantca. (1848) painting in high resolution by John Frederick Lewis.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726999/image-art-public-domain-paintingsFree Image from public domain licenseYoung & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815587/image-rose-person-artView licenseThe Grand Canal and Rialto (1838) painting in high resolution by John Frederick Lewis.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727098/image-art-public-domain-paintingsFree Image from public domain licenseBreak the rules mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14887395/break-the-rules-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseMurillo Painting the Virgin in the Franciscan Convent at Seville (1838) painting in high resolution by John Frederick Lewis.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726992/image-art-public-domain-paintingsFree Image from public domain licenseArt quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14889255/art-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseA Bedouin Encampment; or, Bedouin Arabs (between 1841 and 1851) painting in high resolution by John Frederick Lewis.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727105/image-art-public-domain-paintingsFree Image from public domain licenseLearn more gain more mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815538/image-newspaper-art-vintageView licenseTwo Camelsca (1843) painting in high resolution by John Frederick Lewis.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726997/image-art-public-domain-animalsFree Image from public domain licenseNeon nights beach party poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20347499/neon-nights-beach-party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseOn the Banks of the Nile, Upper Egypt (1876) in high resolution by John Frederick Lewis.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727106/image-art-public-domain-animalsFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh exhibitionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14709840/van-gogh-exhibitionView licenseLilium Auratum (1871) painting in high resolution by John Frederick Lewis.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727000/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14892844/van-gogh-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseFighting Cocks: a Pale-Breasted Fighting Cock, Facing Rght (1829) painting in high resolution by John Frederick Herring.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726947/image-art-public-domain-animalsFree Image from public domain licenseColor Theory Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14667763/color-theory-instagram-post-templateView licenseA Clydesdale Stallion (1820) painting in high resolution by John Frederick Herring.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726944/image-art-public-domain-paintingsFree Image from public domain licenseLady quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18591530/lady-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-aesthetic-editable-design-and-textView licenseFoxhunting: Clearing a Ditch (1839) painting in high resolution by John Frederick Herring.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726942/image-art-public-domain-paintingsFree Image from public domain licenseCezanne quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14892845/cezanne-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseFighting Cocks: a Dark-Breasted Fighting Cock, Facing Left (1829) painting in high resolution by John Frederick Herring.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727099/image-art-public-domain-animalsFree Image from public domain licenseArt quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14892837/art-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseBritish Ducks (1850) painting in high resolution by John Frederick Herring.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726960/image-art-public-domain-animalsFree Image from public domain licenseFamous fruit painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9047941/famous-fruit-painting-background-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Suffolk Hunt. Going to Cover near Herringswell (1833) painting in high resolution by John Frederick Herring.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726949/image-art-public-domain-paintingsFree Image from public domain licenseSkincare branding logo template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21000645/skincare-branding-logo-template-editable-textView licenseGrey carriage horses in the coachyard at Putteridge Bury, Hertfordshire (1838) painting in high resolution by John Frederick…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726946/image-art-public-domain-animalsFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fruit blue green background, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080612/png-1800s-antique-applesView licenseFive Horses near a Brook (1850) painting in high resolution by John Frederick Herring.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727097/image-art-public-domain-animalsFree Image from public domain licenseFruits border blue desktop wallpaper, editable vintage famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080608/png-1800s-antique-applesView licenseWivenhoe Park, Essex (1816) painting in high resolution by John Constable.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727855/image-art-public-domain-paintingsFree Image from public domain license