Edit ImageCrop5SaveSaveEdit Imagejohn frederick lewisanimalsartpublic domainpaintingsrealisticartworkscc0On the Banks of the Nile, Upper Egypt (1876) in high resolution by John Frederick Lewis.Original public domain image from Yale University Art GalleryMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1005 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4096 x 3430 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarRamadan bliss Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11796252/ramadan-bliss-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA Lady Receiving Visitors (The Reception) The Reception (1873) painting in high resolution by John Frederick Lewis.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727090/image-art-public-domain-paintingsFree Image from public domain licenseAstronomy in Islam Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11796265/astronomy-islam-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA Bedouin Encampment; or, Bedouin Arabs (between 1841 and 1851) painting in high resolution by John Frederick Lewis.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727105/image-art-public-domain-paintingsFree Image from public domain licenseFantasy book cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14787678/fantasy-book-cover-template-editable-designView licenseTwo Camelsca (1843) painting in high resolution by John Frederick Lewis.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726997/image-art-public-domain-animalsFree Image from public domain licenseHorse farm animal vintage art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670435/horse-farm-animal-vintage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCourtyard of the Painter's House, Cairo (1850-1851) painting in high resolution by John Frederick Lewis.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726993/image-art-public-domain-paintingsFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding course poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12671227/horse-riding-course-poster-template-editable-designView licenseA Turkish Araba Drawn by Two White Oxen, Constantinople (1841) painting in high resolution by John Frederick Lewis.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727101/image-art-public-domain-paintingsFree Image from public domain licensePNG ripped paper mockup element, Humpty Dumpty illustration by William Penhallow Henderson, transparent background. Remixed…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9229346/png-alices-adventures-anthropomorphic-egg-artwork-from-william-penhallow-hendersonView licenseThe Pipe Bearer (1856) painting in high resolution by John Frederick Lewis.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726998/image-art-public-domain-paintingsFree Image from public domain licenseHorse farm animal vintage art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670068/horse-farm-animal-vintage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseIskander Bey and His Servantca. (1848) painting in high resolution by John Frederick Lewis.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726999/image-art-public-domain-paintingsFree Image from public domain licensePet training Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11756524/pet-training-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Grand Canal and Rialto (1838) painting in high resolution by John Frederick Lewis.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727098/image-art-public-domain-paintingsFree Image from public domain licenseHorse club poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12671171/horse-club-poster-template-editable-designView licenseStudy of a Lioness (ca. 1824) painting in high resolution by John Frederick Lewis.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727100/image-art-public-domain-paintingsFree Image from public domain licensePet sitter wanted Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11745658/pet-sitter-wanted-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMurillo Painting the Virgin in the Franciscan Convent at Seville (1838) painting in high resolution by John Frederick Lewis.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726992/image-art-public-domain-paintingsFree Image from public domain licenseYou're invited Instagram ad template, editable social media post designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701110/youre-invited-instagram-template-editable-social-media-post-designView licenseFoxhunting: Clearing a Ditch (1839) painting in high resolution by John Frederick Herring.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726942/image-art-public-domain-paintingsFree Image from public domain licenseValentine's Day sale Instagram ad template, editable social media post designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701111/valentines-day-sale-instagram-template-editable-social-media-post-designView licenseGrey carriage horses in the coachyard at Putteridge Bury, Hertfordshire (1838) painting in high resolution by John Frederick…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726946/image-art-public-domain-animalsFree Image from public domain licenseBorn free Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14887357/born-free-instagram-story-templateView licenseThe Suffolk Hunt. Going to Cover near Herringswell (1833) painting in high resolution by John Frederick Herring.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726949/image-art-public-domain-paintingsFree Image from public domain licenseYou're invited blog banner template, funky editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701142/youre-invited-blog-banner-template-funky-editable-designView licenseLilium Auratum (1871) painting in high resolution by John Frederick Lewis.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727000/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseValentine's Day sale blog banner template, funky editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701250/valentines-day-sale-blog-banner-template-funky-editable-designView licenseFighting Cocks: a Pale-Breasted Fighting Cock, Facing Rght (1829) painting in high resolution by John Frederick Herring.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726947/image-art-public-domain-animalsFree Image from public domain licenseHobby festival Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11901322/hobby-festival-instagram-post-templateView licenseBritish Ducks (1850) painting in high resolution by John Frederick Herring.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726960/image-art-public-domain-animalsFree Image from public domain licenseBedtime stories blog banner template, funky editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701233/bedtime-stories-blog-banner-template-funky-editable-designView licenseA Clydesdale Stallion (1820) painting in high resolution by John Frederick Herring.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726944/image-art-public-domain-paintingsFree Image from public domain licenseBedtime stories Instagram ad template, editable social media post designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701109/bedtime-stories-instagram-template-editable-social-media-post-designView licenseFighting Cocks: a Dark-Breasted Fighting Cock, Facing Left (1829) painting in high resolution by John Frederick Herring.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727099/image-art-public-domain-animalsFree Image from public domain licenseCollage art workshop Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696296/collage-art-workshop-instagram-post-templateView licenseFive Horses near a Brook (1850) painting in high resolution by John Frederick Herring.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727097/image-art-public-domain-animalsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage flower background, botanical illustration designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9056988/editable-vintage-flower-background-botanical-illustration-designView licenseOberon and Titania from "A Midsummer Night's Dream," Act IV, Scene i (1806) in high resolution.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7729038/image-art-public-domain-paintingsFree Image from public domain license