Pointed black (1931) painting in high resolution by Wassily Kandinsky.
kandinskybauhausexpressionism20th centuryabstract1900s public domainbauhaus public domainkandinsky paintings
Fundraising for children poster template, editable design
Pointed black (1931) painting in high resolution by Wassily Kandinsky. Original public domain image from Kunstmuseum Basel…
Art quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable design
Improvisation 35 (1914) painting in high resolution by Wassily Kandinsky. Original public domain image from Kunstmuseum…
Ohara Koson's editable Group of Egrets. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Remastered by rawpixel.
Study of Murnau - Landscape with Church (1909) painting in high resolution by Wassily Kandinsky.
Railway Instagram post template, editable text
Murnau, Burggrabenstrasse 1 (1908) painting in high resolution by Wassily Kandinsky.
Think art Instagram post template
La flèche (1943) painting in high resolution by Wassily Kandinsky.
Go with the flow poster template
Improvisation 35 (1914) painting in high resolution by Wassily Kandinsky.
Sink or swim Instagram post template
Heavy red (1924) painting in high resolution by Wassily Kandinsky. Original public domain image from Kunstmuseum Basel…
Vintage transportation, editable train and ship set, remixed by rawpixel
Heavy red (1924) painting in high resolution by Wassily Kandinsky.
Editable vintage transportation, train and ship set, remixed by rawpixel
Strings of characters (1931) print in high resolution by Wassily Kandinsky.
Thank you Instagram post template, editable text
Dull gray (1930) painting in high resolution by Wassily Kandinsky.
Flower shop Instagram post template, editable text
Gris (1931) print in high resolution by Wassily Kandinsky. Original from Museum of New Zealand Te Papa Tongarewa.
Monet quote poster template, editable text and design
Gris (1931) by Wassily Kandinsky. Original from Museum of New Zealand. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Art gallery Instagram post template, editable text
Four Parts (1932) drawing in high resolution by Wassily Kandinsky.
Art class Instagram post template, editable text
Kleine Welten III (Small Worlds III) (1922) print in high resolution by Wassily Kandinsky.
Abstract art Facebook post template, editable social media ad
Violett (1923) print in high resolution by Wassily Kandinsky.
Floral shop Facebook post template, editable design
Rain Landscape (1911) drawing in high resolution by Wassily Kandinsky. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by…
20th century fashion sticker, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
Four Parts (1932) drawing in high resolution by Wassily Kandinsky. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by…
Plant article poster template, editable text and design
Violet(1923) litograph print in high resolution by Wassily Kandinsky. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by…
Editable vintage object design set, remixed by rawpixel
Kleine Welten IV (Small Worlds IV) (1922) print in high resolution by Wassily Kandinsky.
Editable vintage object design set, remixed by rawpixel
Kleine Welten VII (Small Worlds VII) (1922) print in high resolution by Wassily Kandinsky.
