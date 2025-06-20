Edit ImageCrop30SaveSaveEdit Imagekandinskybauhausexpressionism20th centuryabstract1900s public domainbauhaus public domainkandinsky paintingsPointed black (1931) painting in high resolution by Wassily Kandinsky.Original public domain image from Kunstmuseum Basel MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 1019 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 5068 x 5966 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 5068 x 5966 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarFundraising for children poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14730603/fundraising-for-children-poster-template-editable-designView licensePointed black (1931) painting in high resolution by Wassily Kandinsky. Original public domain image from Kunstmuseum Basel…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16126675/image-art-wassily-kandinsky-paintingsFree Image from public domain licenseArt quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14889255/art-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseImprovisation 35 (1914) painting in high resolution by Wassily Kandinsky. Original public domain image from Kunstmuseum…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16126671/image-art-wassily-kandinsky-paintingsFree Image from public domain licenseOhara Koson's editable Group of Egrets. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8925589/png-1900s-20th-century-animalView licenseStudy of Murnau - Landscape with Church (1909) painting in high resolution by Wassily Kandinsky.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727033/image-art-public-domain-wassily-kandinskyFree Image from public domain licenseRailway Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9622320/railway-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMurnau, Burggrabenstrasse 1 (1908) painting in high resolution by Wassily Kandinsky.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727044/image-art-public-domain-wassily-kandinskyFree Image from public domain licenseThink art Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9621745/think-art-instagram-post-templateView licenseLa flèche (1943) painting in high resolution by Wassily Kandinsky.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727108/image-art-public-domain-wassily-kandinskyFree Image from public domain licenseGo with the flow poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14446560/with-the-flow-poster-templateView licenseImprovisation 35 (1914) painting in high resolution by Wassily Kandinsky.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727034/image-art-public-domain-wassily-kandinskyFree Image from public domain licenseSink or swim Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721079/sink-swim-instagram-post-templateView licenseHeavy red (1924) painting in high resolution by Wassily Kandinsky. Original public domain image from Kunstmuseum Basel…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16126680/image-art-wassily-kandinsky-paintingsFree Image from public domain licenseVintage transportation, editable train and ship set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059466/vintage-transportation-editable-train-and-ship-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHeavy red (1924) painting in high resolution by Wassily Kandinsky.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727042/image-art-public-domain-wassily-kandinskyFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage transportation, train and ship set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057631/editable-vintage-transportation-train-and-ship-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStrings of characters (1931) print in high resolution by Wassily Kandinsky.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727040/image-art-public-domain-wassily-kandinskyFree Image from public domain licenseThank you Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9814488/thank-you-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDull gray (1930) painting in high resolution by Wassily Kandinsky.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727039/image-art-public-domain-wassily-kandinskyFree Image from public domain licenseFlower shop Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11862240/flower-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGris (1931) print in high resolution by Wassily Kandinsky. Original from Museum of New Zealand Te Papa Tongarewa.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727277/image-art-public-domain-abstractFree Image from public domain licenseMonet quote poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710834/monet-quoteView licenseGris (1931) by Wassily Kandinsky. Original from Museum of New Zealand. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2763137/free-illustration-image-kandinsky-abstract-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt gallery Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9605744/art-gallery-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFour Parts (1932) drawing in high resolution by Wassily Kandinsky.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726597/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseArt class Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11964193/art-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseKleine Welten III (Small Worlds III) (1922) print in high resolution by Wassily Kandinsky.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726591/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseAbstract art Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9196089/abstract-art-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseViolett (1923) print in high resolution by Wassily Kandinsky.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726587/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseFloral shop Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12660359/floral-shop-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseRain Landscape (1911) drawing in high resolution by Wassily Kandinsky. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2968522/free-illustration-image-abstract-kandinsky-landscapeFree Image from public domain license20th century fashion sticker, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082088/20th-century-fashion-sticker-editable-design-famous-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFour Parts (1932) drawing in high resolution by Wassily Kandinsky. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2968502/free-illustration-image-kandinsky-abstract-artFree Image from public domain licensePlant article poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12527238/plant-article-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseViolet(1923) litograph print in high resolution by Wassily Kandinsky. Original from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2968512/free-illustration-image-kandinsky-art-paintingFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage object design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057885/editable-vintage-object-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseKleine Welten IV (Small Worlds IV) (1922) print in high resolution by Wassily Kandinsky.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726589/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage object design set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059435/editable-vintage-object-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseKleine Welten VII (Small Worlds VII) (1922) print in high resolution by Wassily Kandinsky.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726590/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license