Edit ImageCrop22SaveSaveEdit Imagepatternfloral patternvintagepublic domain patterns1800s patternscc0arts and crafts movement1800s public domainFloral textile panel in high resolution from the mid–18th century.Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 586 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1588 x 3253 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 1588 x 3253 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWilliam Morris quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14607385/william-morris-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseGrass with lavender, yellow and pink wildflowers (ca. 1875–1900) wallpaper in high resolution.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727320/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseJourney quote Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14729561/journey-quote-instagram-story-templateView licenseVintage flower wallpaper (ca. 1800) in high resolution.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727315/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseTrust in God Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14729559/trust-god-instagram-story-templateView licenseOriginal public domain image from the Smithsonianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728996/public-domain-image-from-the-smithsonianFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morris quote, Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16999164/william-morris-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseBirds, butterflies and bees among various blossoms (ca. 1850–1860) wallpaper in high resolution.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727321/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseKindness matters mobile wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14788813/kindness-matters-mobile-wallpaper-templateView licenseAllover pattern of orange dots and small black dots from the 18th century wallpaper in high resolution.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727214/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseJust keep going mobile wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14788779/just-keep-going-mobile-wallpaper-templateView licenseRose textile designs (ca. 1830–1850) in high resolution.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725788/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseMake it happen mobile wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14788906/make-happen-mobile-wallpaper-templateView licenseFloral pattern in high resolution from the early 18th century.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727462/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseLive love travel Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14888124/live-love-travel-instagram-story-templateView licenseChinese floral pattern in high resolution from the mid–18th century.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726931/image-flowers-art-leavesFree Image from public domain licenseEnjoy little things mobile wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14887450/enjoy-little-things-mobile-wallpaper-templateView licenseOriginal public domain image from the Smithsonian. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16412539/image-animals-flowers-patternFree Image from public domain licenseEnjoy little things mobile wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14887350/enjoy-little-things-mobile-wallpaper-templateView licenseTwisting ivy leaves (1840s) pattern in high resolution.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727312/image-art-public-domain-patternsFree Image from public domain licenseEnjoy little things mobile wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14887393/enjoy-little-things-mobile-wallpaper-templateView licenseOriginal public domain image from the Smithsonianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728878/public-domain-image-from-the-smithsonianFree Image from public domain licenseInspirational quote mobile wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14788961/inspirational-quote-mobile-wallpaper-templateView licenseOriginal public domain image from the Smithsonianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7729019/public-domain-image-from-the-smithsonianFree Image from public domain licensePatience quote mobile wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14788496/patience-quote-mobile-wallpaper-templateView licenseOriginal public domain image from the Art Institute of Chicagohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727251/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseBe present mobile wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14788895/present-mobile-wallpaper-templateView licensePeony design for embroidery (1891). Original from the Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7688310/image-flower-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseLove & heart quote mobile wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14788923/love-heart-quote-mobile-wallpaper-templateView licenseIto nishiki (yarn brocade) design with flower motif (ca.1878) print in high resolution. Original from Library of Congress.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7638940/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseMake today epic mobile wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14788852/make-today-epic-mobile-wallpaper-templateView licenseOriginal public domain image from the Smithsonianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728989/public-domain-image-from-the-smithsonianFree Image from public domain licenseHappiness & decision mobile wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14788573/happiness-decision-mobile-wallpaper-templateView licenseAcorns and oak leaves design (1880) wallpaper in high resolution by Morris & Co.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727324/image-art-public-domain-patternsFree Image from public domain licensePositive life quote mobile wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14788833/positive-life-quote-mobile-wallpaper-templateView licenseOriginal public domain image from the Smithsonianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7729003/public-domain-image-from-the-smithsonianFree Image from public domain licenseEnjoy little things mobile wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14788972/enjoy-little-things-mobile-wallpaper-templateView licenseJapanese gold pattern fabric in high resolution during the late 1800s–early 1900s.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727587/image-flowers-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licensePositive quote mobile wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14788680/positive-quote-mobile-wallpaper-templateView licenseOriginal public domain image from the Rijksmuseumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725882/public-domain-image-from-the-rijksmuseumFree Image from public domain license