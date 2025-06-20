Edit ImageCrop11SaveSaveEdit Imagemonetclaude monetmonet paintingspublic domain art monetartpublic domainpaintingoil paintingClaude Monet's Grainstack, Sun in the Mist (1891) famous painting.Original public domain from the Minneapolis Institute of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 1200 x 724 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 6614 x 3990 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 6614 x 3990 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarPicnic in the park poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13043040/picnic-the-park-poster-templateView licenseLandscape (1864–1866) by Claude Monet, high resolution famous painting. Original from The MET. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2680958/free-illustration-image-monet-landscape-paintingFree Image from public domain licensePicnic in the park Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13043002/picnic-the-park-facebook-story-templateView licenseLa Grenouillère (1869) by Claude Monet, high resolution famous painting. Original from The MET. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2680253/free-illustration-image-monet-claude-impressionistFree Image from public domain licensePicnic in the park blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13043097/picnic-the-park-blog-banner-templateView licenseThe Manneporte (étretat) (1883) by Claude Monet, high resolution famous painting. Original from The MET. Digitally enhanced…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2680265/free-illustration-image-monet-landscape-seaFree Image from public domain licenseClaude Monet's editable Madame Monet and Her Son, woman with a Parasol. Famous painting. Original from the National Gallery…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8925579/png-1800s-19th-century-ancientView licenseThe Valley of the Nervia (1884) by Claude Monet, high resolution famous painting. Original from The MET. Digitally enhanced…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2677418/free-illustration-image-monet-mountain-claudeFree Image from public domain licenseCraft beer label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14495178/craft-beer-label-template-editable-designView licenseThe Green Wave (1866–1867) by Claude Monet, high resolution famous painting. Original from The MET. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2680271/free-illustration-image-monet-boat-seaFree Image from public domain licensePicnic in the park Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685217/picnic-the-park-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Cour d'Albane (1892) by Claude Monet, high resolution famous painting. Original from The Smith College Museum of Art.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2677417/free-illustration-image-monet-church-cathedralFree Image from public domain licenseTea shop Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14726893/tea-shop-facebook-post-templateView licenseRapids on the Petite Creuse at Fresselines (1889) by Claude Monet, high resolution famous painting. Original from The MET.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2680984/free-illustration-image-monet-impressionism-impressionist-paintingsFree Image from public domain licenseWellness and healing quote social media template, editable vintage art designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20300463/wellness-and-healing-quote-social-media-template-editable-vintage-art-designView licenseVétheuil in Summer (1880) by Claude Monet, high resolution famous painting. Original from The MET. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2677425/free-illustration-image-monet-claude-landscapeFree Image from public domain licenseLife quote social media template, editable vintage art designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20310119/life-quote-social-media-template-editable-vintage-art-designView licenseThe Bodmer Oak, Fontainebleau Forest (1865) by Claude Monet, high resolution famous painting. Original from The MET.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2680236/free-illustration-image-monet-forest-landscapeFree Image from public domain licenseWorld art day Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685030/world-art-day-instagram-post-templateView licenseHaystacks (Effect of Snow and Sun) (1891) by Claude Monet, high resolution famous painting. Original from The MET. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2677421/free-illustration-image-monet-winter-claudeFree Image from public domain licenseImpressionism Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11958532/impressionism-instagram-post-templateView licenseRegatta at Sainte-Adresse (1867) by Claude Monet, high resolution famous painting. Original from The MET. Digitally enhanced…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2677420/free-illustration-image-monet-landscape-beachFree Image from public domain licenseMonet quote poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710834/monet-quoteView licenseLandscape: The Parc Monceau (1876) by Claude Monet, high resolution famous painting. Original from The MET. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2680242/free-illustration-image-monet-garden-claudeFree Image from public domain licenseGood morning Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9619646/good-morning-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWater Lilies (1916–1919) by Claude Monet, high resolution famous painting. Original from The MET. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2680267/free-illustration-image-monet-painting-flowerFree Image from public domain licenseArtistic process blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11968893/artistic-process-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseCabin of the Customs Watch (1882) by Claude Monet, high resolution famous painting. Original from The Biodiversity Museum.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2680241/free-illustration-image-monet-cottage-seaFree Image from public domain licenseImpressionism Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12008889/impressionism-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Houses of Parliament (Effect of Fog) (1903–1904) by Claude Monet, high resolution famous painting. Original from The…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2680240/free-illustration-image-monet-claude-oil-paintingFree Image from public domain licenseMonet's Sainte-Adresse background, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059796/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseThe Parc Monceau (1878) by Claude Monet, high resolution famous painting. Original from The MET. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2680948/free-illustration-image-monet-claude-impressionist-artFree Image from public domain licenseMonet's Sainte-Adresse blue background, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059890/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseHouses on the Achterzaan (1871) by Claude Monet, high resolution famous painting. Original from The MET. Digitally enhanced…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2680263/free-illustration-image-monet-claude-landscapeFree Image from public domain licenseMonet's Sainte-Adresse desktop wallpaper, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9063673/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseView of Vétheuil (1880) by Claude Monet, high resolution famous painting. Original from The MET. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2680235/free-illustration-image-monet-landscape-impressionismFree Image from public domain licenseMonet's Sainte-Adresse desktop wallpaper, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9063659/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseThe Four Trees (1891) by Claude Monet, high resolution famous painting. Original from The MET. Digitally enhanced by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2680257/free-illustration-image-monet-claude-impressionismFree Image from public domain licenseArt history class Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11958487/art-history-class-instagram-post-templateView licenseSpring (Fruit Trees in Bloom) (1873) by Claude Monet, high resolution famous painting. Original from The MET. Digitally…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2680251/free-illustration-image-monet-spring-landscapeFree Image from public domain license