Young woman in triangle (Jonge vrouw voor driehoek) (1929) print in high resolution by Samuel Jessurun de Mesquita.Original public domain image from the Rijksmuseum
Mother and child (Moeder en kind) (1929) print in high resolution by Samuel Jessurun de Mesquita.
Portrait of an unknown woman (Portret van een onbekende vrouw) (1913) print in high resolution by Samuel Jessurun de Mesquita.
Portret van een onbekende man, Samuel Jessurun de Mesquita, 1927 print in high resolution by Samuel Jessurun de Mesquita.
Orangutan (Orangoetan) (1914) print in high resolution by Samuel Jessurun de Mesquita.
In the box (In de loge) (c.1899) print in high resolution by Samuel Jessurun de Mesquita. Original from The Rijksmuseum.
The music (De muziek) (1878–1943) print in high resolution by Samuel Jessurun de Mesquita. Original from The Rijksmuseum.
Sleeping figure (Slapende figuur) (1917) print in high resolution by Samuel Jessurun de Mesquita. Original from The Rijksmuseum.
Young woman in triangle (Jonge vrouw voor driehoek) (1929) print in high resolution by Samuel Jessurun de Mesquita. Original from The Rijksmuseum.
Mother and child (Moeder en kind) (1929) print in high resolution by Samuel Jessurun de Mesquita. Original from The Rijksmuseum.
Masked woman (Gemaskerde vrouw) (c.1899) print in high resolution by Samuel Jessurun de Mesquita. Original from The Rijksmuseum.
Portrait of a girl (meisjesprofiel) (1920) print in high resolution by Samuel Jessurun de Mesquita. Original from The Rijksmuseum.
Pierrette (c.1899) print in high resolution by Samuel Jessurun de Mesquita. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Nude with book or stone plate in hand (Naakt met boek of stenen plaat in de hand) (1924) print in high resolution by Samuel Jessurun de Mesquita.
Reclining nude figure (Liggend naaktfiguur) (1917) print in high resolution by Samuel Jessurun de Mesquita. Original from The Rijksmuseum. Ecstasy (Extase) (1922) print in high resolution by Samuel Jessurun de Mesquita. Original from The Rijksmuseum.
In front of the mirror (Voor de spiegel) (c.1899) print in high resolution by Samuel Jessurun de Mesquita. Original from The Rijksmuseum.
Portrait of an unknown woman (Portret van een onbekende vrouw) (1913) print in high resolution by Samuel Jessurun de Mesquita.
Woman with a domestic hat (Vrouw met dienstbodemuts) (c.1899) print in high resolution by Samuel Jessurun de Mesquita.
Woman at dressing table (Vrouw aan kaptafel) (c.1899) print in high resolution by Samuel Jessurun de Mesquita. Original from The Rijksmuseum.
Seated nude female wearing stockings (Zittend vrouwelijk naakt, met kousen aan) (1920) print in high resolution by Samuel Jessurun de Mesquita.