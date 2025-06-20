Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageaquarellevitrineimmeubleartpublic domaincc0creative commons 0imageJules Gaildrau (1816-1898). Numéros 25 à 29 rue Monsieur-le-Prince, 6ème arrondissement. Plume et aquarelle, 1883. Paris, musée Carnavalet.Original public domain image from Paris MuséesMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 637 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4876 x 2589 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarNeon nights beach party poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20347499/neon-nights-beach-party-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCourvoisier. "Le Palais de Justice et l'ancienne place". Dessin, début du XIXème siècle. Paris, musée Carnavalet. Seguin. "Quai Saint-Michel". Gravure. Paris, musée Carnavalet. D'après Servandoni. "Elévation pour la place marchande de Saint-Sulpice; 3ème projet par Servandoni, juin 1753 - autre… M. Binelli. "Cour du Louvre, côté de Saint-Germain-l'Auxerrois". Plume et encre noire. Paris, musée Carnavalet. Jean-Michel Chevotet (1698-1772). "Elévation de la façade du côté jardin de l'hôtel du Maine". Plume, lavis. Paris, musée… Georges Carette (né en 1854). "La Cour Lacordaire, au couvent des Carmes, rue de Vaugirard". Huile sur toile. 1911. Paris… Frédéric-Anatole Houbron (1851-1908). "Le marché des Enfants rouges, rue de Bretagne". Peinture sur enduit frais sur carton… "Rue Gassendi, vue du 6ème étage : Nuit d'alerte en 1918". Dessin de Félix Brard. Paris, musée Carnavalet. Rue de Bagnolet, Eglise de charonne, 20° arrondissement by Eugène Atget Rosalie Delafontaine (1898). Original public domain image from the Carnavalet Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. Brocanteur, 1 Rue de la Reynie (4) by Eugène Atget Rosalie Delafontaine. "Fenêtre Renaissance de 'Hôtel de Thou, 11 place Saint-André-des-Arts, 1898". Paris, musée Carnavalet. Du mouvement dans les fonctions de la vie : leçons faites au Collége de France / [Etienne-Jules Marey]. Victor Dargaud (1850-1921). "La statue de la Liberté de Bartholdi dans l'atelier du fondeur Gayet, rue de Chazelles". Huile… Ancien convent des Cordeliers, No. 15 rue de l'Ecole de Médecine, 6th arrondissement by Eugène Atget Du mouvement dans les fonctions de la vie : leçons faites au Collége de France / [Etienne-Jules Marey]. Maximilien Luce (1858-1941). "Le pont Saint-Michel, et le quai des Orfèvres". Huile sur papier marouflé sur isorel, vers… Cour 10 Rue Sauval, (1° Arrondissement) by Eugène Atget Les Maisons de la rue Grenier St. Lazare 4, 6, 8 by Eugène Atget Salon des Cent, XXme Exposition du Salon des Cent (mars-avril 1896) Hall de la Plume, 31 rue Bonaparte, Paris. (1896) by…