Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagevintagepatternpublic domain imagesvintage patternflowersfloral patternartpublic domainSidewall (1890–1920) from M.H. Birge & Sons Co.Original public domain image from the SmithsonianMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 960 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4992 x 6240 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWilliam Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14817643/william-morrisView licenseFloral design for printed textiles ( 1800–1818) by Louis-Albert DuBois.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7726572/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14817727/william-morrisView licenseSidewall (1890–1920), vintage pink roses illustration. Original public domain image from The Smithsonian Institution.…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12230632/image-rose-flower-artFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14817517/william-morrisView licenseHand Painted Wall (ca. 1939) by Martin Partyka.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728157/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14827673/william-morrisView licenseResist Fabric (ca. 1939) by Milton Bevier.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727956/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseBusiness card template, floral pattern editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686168/business-card-template-floral-pattern-editable-designView licenseVintage patterns early–mid-19th century in high resolution.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728905/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseArch pillar border background, William Morris' flower pattern, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696484/png-ancient-arch-pillarView licenseHand Painted Wall (ca. 1939) by Martin Partyka.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728148/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseAncient art exhibition poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759965/ancient-art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePrinted Textile (1940) by Marie Lutrell.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728070/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseArt auction poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759973/art-auction-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDyer's record book (1882).https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725704/public-domain-image-from-the-smithsonianFree Image from public domain licenseGarden center poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10712253/garden-center-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseChintz (c. 1936) by George Loughridge.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727822/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morrishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816591/william-morrisView licenseColcha (1935–1942) by Majel G. Claflin.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727944/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseAncient art exhibition post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9641724/ancient-art-exhibition-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseChintz (c. 1936) by George Loughridge.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727819/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morris quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14607385/william-morris-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseChintz (1936) by Marie Mitchell .https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727816/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseHousewarming Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12874215/housewarming-facebook-post-templateView licenseColcha (1935–1942) by Etna Wiswall.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727943/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseJourney quote Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14729561/journey-quote-instagram-story-templateView licenseVintage floral wallpaper (ca. 1907–1908) in high resolution.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725794/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseSauvignon blanc label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14563978/sauvignon-blanc-label-template-editable-designView licenseVintage patterns (1700–1708) in high resolution.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7729030/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseBachelorette weekend poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12500234/bachelorette-weekend-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseQuilt (c. 1936) by Ruth M. Barnes.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727725/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseFlower pressing workshop poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14854678/flower-pressing-workshop-poster-templateView licenseQuilted Bedspread (c. 1936) by Irene Schaefer.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727720/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseLive love travel Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14888124/live-love-travel-instagram-story-templateView licenseBed Curtain (c. 1941) by Alice Braun.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7728044/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseAncient art exhibition Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759961/ancient-art-exhibition-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseDouble Faced Blanket (1935/1942) by Edith Magnette.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727695/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain licenseArt Nouveau Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9213129/art-nouveau-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licensePatchwork Quilt (Section) (c. 1937) by Edith Towner.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7727726/image-flowers-art-floral-patternFree Image from public domain license